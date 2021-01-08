137337118_3522146527839864_3744284102618236491_o.jpg

The man pictured through surveillance footage State Police say robbed two Cape May County banks, a TD Bank, in Marmora, and a Sturdy Savings Bank, in Dennisville.

WOODBINE - The New Jersey State Police is seeking the public’s assistance with identifying a man who allegedly committed two bank robberies in Cape May County. 

According to a release, at approximately 3:10 p.m. Dec. 30, the suspect entered a Sturdy Savings Bank, in Dennisville, and handed the teller a note, requesting that money be placed on the counter. The suspect then departed the bank in an unknown direction, with cash provided by the teller. 

Then, at approximately 3:20 p.m. Jan. 7, the suspect entered a TD Bank, in Marmora, and handed the teller a note, requesting that money be placed on the counter. The suspect then departed the bank in an unknown direction, with cash provided by the teller. 

The suspect is described as a white man, approximately 40 to 60 years old, 6-feet tall, medium build, with gray hair. The suspect, in both robberies, was wearing a black knit cap, a black gaiter style face covering, blue jeans, a black coat and black gloves. 

Anyone with information is asked to contact the New Jersey State Police Woodbine Station Criminal Investigation Office, at 609-861-5698. Anonymous tips are welcome. 

