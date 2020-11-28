MTPD Logo

COURT HOUSE - During the week of Oct. 19-25, the members of the Middle Township Police Department responded to or initiated 548 calls for service, averaging 78 per day. During the week a total of 8 adults were arrested for various offenses.

According to a release, the following is a list of some of the more serious calls for service which occurred during the week:

Monday, October 19, 2020:

Theft – Pierces Point Road, CMCH

Motor Vehicle Crash – Route 9 South, CMCH

Fraud – Stagecoach Road, CMCH

Theft – Route 9 South, Rio Grande

Motor Vehicle Crash – Route 47 South, Rio Grande

Motor Vehicle Crash – Route 9 South, Rio Grande

Shoplifting – Lowes, Rio Grande

Fire Call – Goshen Road, CMCH

Motor Vehicle Crash – Route 47 South, Rio Grande

Harassment – South 5th Street, Rio Grande

Tuesday, October 20, 2020:

Motor Vehicle Crash – Route 47 South, Rio Grande

Motor Vehicle Crash – North Main Street, CMCH

Motor Vehicle Crash – Maurice Blvd, Rio Grande

Motor Vehicle Crash – Route 47 South, Rio Grande

Wednesday, October 21, 2020:

Motor Vehicle Crash – Court House South Dennis Road, CMCH

Motor Vehicle Crash – Route 9 South, Rio Grande

Thursday, October 22, 2020:

Missing Person – East Main Street, Whitesboro

Trespassing – Shunpike Road, Rio Grande

Harassment – Mechanic Street, CMCH

Fraud – Route 9 North, Swainton

Theft – Route 9 South, CMCH

Theft – South Railroad Avenue, Rio Grande

Friday, October 23, 2020:

Motor Vehicle Crash – Route 47 South, Rio Grande

Fire Call – Moore Road, CMCH

Fraud – Route 9 North, Swainton

Motor Vehicle Crash – Avalon Blvd, Swainton

Motor Vehicle Crash – Route 47 South, Green Creek

Motor Vehicle Crash – Route 47 South, Rio Grande

Motor Vehicle Crash – Route 9 South, Whitesboro

DWI – George Avenue, Whitesboro

Saturday, October 24, 2020:

Aggravated Assault – Route 47 South, Green Creek

Motor Vehicle Crash – Court House South Dennis Road, CMCH

Motor Vehicle Crash – North Wildwood Blvd, Burleigh

Trespassing – Route 47 South, Rio Grande

Sunday, October 25, 2020:

Fire Call – Route 47 South, Rio Grande

DWI – Route 9 South, Rio Grande

DWI – Indian Trail, Burleigh

Middle Township Police Adult Weekly Arrest Report

Oct. 19-25

Vincent Cannizzaro, 58, from Collingswood, NJ was arrested on October 21st by Patrolman Martindale and charged with Shoplifting.

Cheryl A. Sturgeon, 39, from Villas, NJ was arrested on October 23rd by Officer Cuomo and charged with Driving While Intoxicated and Possession of Marijuana Under 50 Grams.

Kenneth A. Wright, 53, from Cape May Court House, NJ was arrested on October 23rd by Officer Cuomo and charged with Possession of Marijuana Under 50 Grams.

James Allen, 65, from Cape May Court House, NJ was arrested on October 24th by Officer Cuomo and charged with Possession of Marijuana Under 50 Grams.

Ted D. Wilson, 39, from Villas, NJ was arrested on October 25th by Officer Cuomo and charged with Driving While Intoxicated.

Steven A. Mounts, 41, from Cape May Court House, NJ was arrested on October 25th by Patrolman Bradley and charged with Driving While Intoxicated.

Khamal R. Smith,28, from Whitesboro, NJ was arrested on October 25th by Patrolman Jones and charged with Eluding and Endangering the Welfare of Children.

Alexis V. Loefflad, 21, from Cape May Court House, NJ was arrested on October 25th by Patrolman Trombetta and charged with Endangering the Welfare of Children.

The above was received from a law enforcement agency. The person(s) named is innocent unless proven otherwise.

