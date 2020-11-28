COURT HOUSE - During the week of Oct. 19-25, the members of the Middle Township Police Department responded to or initiated 548 calls for service, averaging 78 per day. During the week a total of 8 adults were arrested for various offenses.
According to a release, the following is a list of some of the more serious calls for service which occurred during the week:
Monday, October 19, 2020:
Theft – Pierces Point Road, CMCH
Motor Vehicle Crash – Route 9 South, CMCH
Fraud – Stagecoach Road, CMCH
Theft – Route 9 South, Rio Grande
Motor Vehicle Crash – Route 47 South, Rio Grande
Motor Vehicle Crash – Route 9 South, Rio Grande
Shoplifting – Lowes, Rio Grande
Fire Call – Goshen Road, CMCH
Motor Vehicle Crash – Route 47 South, Rio Grande
Harassment – South 5th Street, Rio Grande
Tuesday, October 20, 2020:
Motor Vehicle Crash – Route 47 South, Rio Grande
Motor Vehicle Crash – North Main Street, CMCH
Motor Vehicle Crash – Maurice Blvd, Rio Grande
Motor Vehicle Crash – Route 47 South, Rio Grande
Wednesday, October 21, 2020:
Motor Vehicle Crash – Court House South Dennis Road, CMCH
Motor Vehicle Crash – Route 9 South, Rio Grande
Thursday, October 22, 2020:
Missing Person – East Main Street, Whitesboro
Trespassing – Shunpike Road, Rio Grande
Harassment – Mechanic Street, CMCH
Fraud – Route 9 North, Swainton
Theft – Route 9 South, CMCH
Theft – South Railroad Avenue, Rio Grande
Friday, October 23, 2020:
Motor Vehicle Crash – Route 47 South, Rio Grande
Fire Call – Moore Road, CMCH
Fraud – Route 9 North, Swainton
Motor Vehicle Crash – Avalon Blvd, Swainton
Motor Vehicle Crash – Route 47 South, Green Creek
Motor Vehicle Crash – Route 47 South, Rio Grande
Motor Vehicle Crash – Route 9 South, Whitesboro
DWI – George Avenue, Whitesboro
Saturday, October 24, 2020:
Aggravated Assault – Route 47 South, Green Creek
Motor Vehicle Crash – Court House South Dennis Road, CMCH
Motor Vehicle Crash – North Wildwood Blvd, Burleigh
Trespassing – Route 47 South, Rio Grande
Sunday, October 25, 2020:
Fire Call – Route 47 South, Rio Grande
DWI – Route 9 South, Rio Grande
DWI – Indian Trail, Burleigh
Middle Township Police Adult Weekly Arrest Report
Oct. 19-25
Vincent Cannizzaro, 58, from Collingswood, NJ was arrested on October 21st by Patrolman Martindale and charged with Shoplifting.
Cheryl A. Sturgeon, 39, from Villas, NJ was arrested on October 23rd by Officer Cuomo and charged with Driving While Intoxicated and Possession of Marijuana Under 50 Grams.
Kenneth A. Wright, 53, from Cape May Court House, NJ was arrested on October 23rd by Officer Cuomo and charged with Possession of Marijuana Under 50 Grams.
James Allen, 65, from Cape May Court House, NJ was arrested on October 24th by Officer Cuomo and charged with Possession of Marijuana Under 50 Grams.
Ted D. Wilson, 39, from Villas, NJ was arrested on October 25th by Officer Cuomo and charged with Driving While Intoxicated.
Steven A. Mounts, 41, from Cape May Court House, NJ was arrested on October 25th by Patrolman Bradley and charged with Driving While Intoxicated.
Khamal R. Smith,28, from Whitesboro, NJ was arrested on October 25th by Patrolman Jones and charged with Eluding and Endangering the Welfare of Children.
Alexis V. Loefflad, 21, from Cape May Court House, NJ was arrested on October 25th by Patrolman Trombetta and charged with Endangering the Welfare of Children.
The above was received from a law enforcement agency. The person(s) named is innocent unless proven otherwise.