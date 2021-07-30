ED. NOTE: Readers are reminded that not only are all individuals listed below presumed innocent unless proven guilty, but there may also be multiple individuals who share the same name, even in the same town.
COURT HOUSE - A Cape May County grand jury handed up 24 indictments July 27.
The abbreviation CDS below stands for controlled dangerous substance.
A "certain person" charge can be brought against individuals whose previous convictions bar them from having weapons.
Anthony M. Hinson was indicted on four counts of endangering the welfare of a child, with three of those being in the second degree and one in the third degree.
He also faces second-degree sexual assault and third-degree aggravated sexual contact. The sexual assault involved a minor under the age of 13.
Jessica K. Smith was named in a four-count indictment that included two counts of third-degree possession of a CDS, methamphetamine and fentanyl, along with one third-degree count for fraudulent use of a credit card.
The indictment states that Smith fraudulently used the card to obtain goods and services from the Cape May County Correctional Facility.
The final count in the indictment was fourth-degree possession of a prohibited weapon, a spring-loaded knife.
Juan J. Burgos, Damian J. LeBlanc, and Edward M. Hulme were named in a 14-count indictment. Leblanc and Hulme face three second-degree counts for robbery and five second-degree counts for conspiracy to commit robbery. The robberies involved banks in Upper, Dennis and Middle townships.
Burgos faces three second-degree counts for possession with intent to distribute, heroin, unlawful possession of a weapon, a firearm, and certain person due to his conviction in 2003 for possession with intent to distribute a CDS.
Burgos was also named in three third-degree counts, two for possession of a CDS and one for possession with intent to distribute.
Joshua A. Laboy-Rivera was indicted on two second-degree counts for unlawful possession of a weapon and possession of a weapon for unlawful purpose. The weapon was a 9mm handgun.
He also faces four fourth-degree counts for aggravated assault, hindering apprehension, and two for possession of prohibited weapons, large-capacity magazines and hollow-point bullets.
Erick A. Castillo, Jalil A. Hart, Wallace T. Hart, and Khalil J. Payne were indicted for third-degree conspiracy. The indictment states that Castillo gave the other three counterfeit $100 bills to exchange for merchandise and legitimate currency at Wawa stores in Ocean City and Upper Township.
The actions left the three with the additional counts of third-degree theft by deception and forgery, along with two fourth-degree counts for hindering apprehension.
Nelson P. Delisa was indicted for unlawful possession of a weapon, a BB handgun, and possession of a CDS, methamphetamine. He also faces a fourth-degree count for unlawful possession of a weapon, a hatchet.
Barbara A. Cerasi and John J. Baum III jointly face third-degree counts for conspiracy and shoplifting.
Felicia Smith was indicted for second-degree unlawful possession of a weapon, a 9mm handgun.
David C. Fessler removed himself from lawful detention in Middle Township, according to the indictment, and faces a count of third-degree escape.
Michael J. Labenz and Richard A. Hawthorne face a seven-count indictment in which they are jointly named in a third-degree conspiracy count.
They are each separately named in identical counts for first-degree drug-induced death, second-degree reckless manslaughter, and third-degree distribution of a CDS.
Jeremiah Quiles-Negron was indicted for fourth-degree shoplifting from the Middle Township Lowe's.
Victoria Cole, John J. Jensen, Joseph L. Mayr, and Karely Hernandez-Rodriguez were separately and independently indicted on one count of third-degree possession of a CDS. Mayr is the only one facing two counts of possession.
Christopher Diantonio, David Flanders, Daekwon Summers, and Josue Montalvo were jointly indicted on two second-degree counts for conspiracy and aggravated assault with a deadly weapon. They also jointly face first-degree robbery and third-degree aggravated assault.
Summers independently also faces a fourth-degree count for hindering apprehension.
Khamal P. Smith was indicted on two second-degree counts for eluding police in a motor vehicle and endangering the welfare of a child.
Edwin Ruiz-Rosa and Harry Roman both face first-degree counts for conspiracy and attempted murder. Ruiz-Rosa was also named in counts for first-degree robbery, second-degree unlawful possession of a weapon, a handgun, and second-degree possession of a weapon for unlawful purposes.
Jorge Aviles-Morales was indicted on one count of fourth-degree criminal mischief. The indictment states that he caused over $500 worth of damage to county property.
Daniel T. Ballard and Maurice G. Mills face a second-degree count for employing a juvenile in a crime, along with three counts of third-degree theft involving two CVS stores and a Walgreens in Upper Township and Ocean City. They were also named in a third-degree conspiracy count.
Demetrias Trammell, Maneja J. Brown-Johnson, Demetria T. Johnson-Trammel, and Miriam Y. Zigler were jointly indicted on counts for first-degree employment of a juvenile in a crime, second-degree conspiracy, second and third-degree aggravated assault, third-degree riot, third-degree possession of a weapon for unlawful purpose, fourth-degree unlawful possession of a weapon and third-degree endangering an injured victim.
Demetrias Trammell added to his charges with first-degree robbery. Zigler was independently charged with endangering the welfare of two children, a second-degree count. Brown-Johnson was named in a third-degree count for hindering apprehension. The weapons involved were a stun gun and a metal flashlight.
Dylan L. Ohara was indicted on one count of second-degree sexual assault.
Michael V. Dolan faces two third-degree counts for failure to register with local law enforcement. Dolan was convicted, in Pennsylvania, in 2009 of unlawful contact with a minor. The indictment states that Dolan failed to register with Ocean City police after moving to the municipality.
Joseph P. Lebron, Demonte R. Harris, and Hadith A. Hicks were named in a 27-count indictment covering charges in Mays Landing, Middle Township, and Lower Township.
All three face counts of first-degree distribution of a controlled substance and second-degree conspiracy. They are all named in a first-degree count for possession with intent to distribute a CDS, a large quantity of methamphetamine. They also face three third-degree counts for possession with intent to distribute, involving cocaine, fentanyl, and marijuana. There are also three counts of third-degree possession of a CDS.
The various counts for possession and possession with intent led to six additional conspiracy counts, one in the second degree and the rest in the third degree.
They were also jointly named in two second-degree counts for possession of a weapon while committing a certain CDS crime, a 45-caliber handgun, one count of fourth-degree prohibited weapon, hollow-point bullets, and two counts of third-degree money laundering.
Hicks was individually named in counts for first-degree leader of narcotics trafficking, third-degree witness tampering, two counts of second-degree certain person, and one count of fourth-degree certain person. Hicks was convicted in 2012 of distribution of a CDS.
Hicks, along with Harris, faces a first-degree count for maintaining and operating a CDS production facility. Lastly, Lebron was named on a fourth-degree count for obstructing the administration of law.