ED. NOTE: Readers are reminded that not only are all individuals listed below presumed innocent unless proven guilty, but there may also be multiple individuals who share the same name, even in the same town.
COURT HOUSE - A Cape May County grand jury handed up 16 indictments July 6.
The abbreviation CDS below stands for controlled dangerous substance.
A "certain person" charge can be brought against individuals whose previous convictions bar them from having weapons.
Matthew M. Britton was indicted for possession of a CDS, methamphetamine, and possession with intent to distribute, both counts in the third degree. The indictment also contained a fourth-degree count for intent to distribute drug paraphernalia.
Joseph F. Piacentini faces a third-degree count for fraudulent use of a credit card.
Joshua Navarro was indicted for third-degree aggravated assault in a situation that meets the definition of domestic violence.
Edwin S. Heide was named in aseven-count indictment, which includes a first-degree count for aggravated sexual assault, one count of second-degree endangering the welfare of a child, and one count of second-degree sexual assault.
The remaining four counts include two third-degree charges of endangering the welfare of a child and two third-degree counts for invasion of privacy.
The indictment involves sexual offenses by Heide against four separate minors over various periods, from 1994 through 2021. Heide is lodged at the Cape May County Correctional Facility, as of April 13, with no bail charges.
Brian A. Rogers was indicted for possession of a CDS, fentanyl, in the third degree.
Carlos Torres was indicted on two counts of third-degree burglary and one count of fourth-degree contempt. Both burglaries took place on Village Road, in Lower Township.
Joseph Steel faces a third-degree count for violation of community service supervision, fourth degree. Steel was convicted in 2003 of endangering the welfare of a child. The nature of that conviction led to a requirement that Steel registers with local law enforcement in any jurisdiction in which he resides.
The indictment states Steel tested positive for a CDS, failed to advise his parole officer of a temporary restraining order issued against him, and failed to reside at an approved residence. Steel resides in Lower Township.
Kevin P. Davidson was indicted for violation of community supervision for life, fourth degree. Davidson, who resides in Lower Township, failed to comply with the conditions of his community supervision, per the indictment.He was convicted in 2002 of endangering the welfare of a child.
Christopher M. Gallagher was indicted on three third-degree counts for aggravated assault, eluding police, and possession of a weapon for unlawful purposes, a sand spike fishing rod holder.
Gallagher, 35, was arrested in Ocean City after an assault on a female victim. He is lodged at the Cape May County Correctional Facility, as of July 1.
Cody G. Koelle was indicted for third-degree endangering the welfare of a child due to the possession of images and/or videos of a child engaged in a sexual act.
John K. Paulsen was named in a four-count indictment. The indictment states that Paulsen assaulted a female victim in a domestic violence situation and that he also assaulted a responding police officer and attempted to disarm the officer.
He faces two second-degree counts for aggravated assault and disarming a law enforcement officer, along with two additional third-degree counts for aggravated assault. Paulsen is being held without bail at the Cape May County Correctional Facility.
Wayne D. Hall was indicted for third-degree aggravated assault related to a domestic violence incident, in Middle Township.
Angelo Shelton faces two second-degree counts for robbery and aggravated assault. The indictment also contains a count for third-degree aggravated assault. Shelton is being held with no bail at the Cape May County Correctional Facility.
Sergio Jimenez was indicted on four counts, including second-degree robbery, two counts of third-degree aggravated assault and theft, and a final count of fourth-degree contempt. Jimenez is being held with no bail at the Cape May County Correctional Facility.
Keith R. Kirsch faces a third-degree count for aggravated assault.
Angela D. Butterworth was indicted on two third-degree counts for burglary and theft.