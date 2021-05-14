ED. NOTE: Readers are reminded that not only are all individuals listed below presumed innocent unless proven guilty, but there may also be multiple individuals who share the same name, even in the same town.
COURT HOUSE - A Cape May County grand jury handed up 14 indictments May 11.
The abbreviation CDS below stands for controlled dangerous substance.
A "certain person" charge can be brought against individuals whose previous convictions bar them from having weapons.
Malcolm K. Martin was indicted on two counts of possession with intent to distribute and two counts of possession of a CDS, all in the third degree. The incident occurred, in Ocean City, in February and the substances involved were cocaine and oxycodone.
Frank S. Davis and Jacob S. Davis face a fourth-degree count for a prohibited weapon, brass knuckles.
Paul G. Gaines was convicted in 1992 of robbery and burglary. He was also convicted of burglary again in 2002. Those convictions led to a fourth-degree certain person indictment for possession of a pocketknife, in Wildwood Crest, in March.
Michael Bell was indicted on two counts of third-degree theft involving a 2006 Ford E350 and property from that automobile.
Donald R. Liddick faces a second-degree indictment for unlawful possession of a weapon, a .38 caliber handgun, along with a fourth-degree count for prohibited devices, hollow-point bullets. Liddick was arrested, in Stone Harbor, in August 2020.
William J. Atkinson, Michael I. Dickerson, Lynette T. Herring, Justin M. Lenza, and Dayna L. Price face one count of third-degree possession of a CDS. The substances involved were either methamphetamine or cocaine. Dickerson and Herring were named in the same indictment, as were Lenza and Price.
Virginia L. Goolsby was indicted for aggravated assault and resisting arrest, both in the third degree, along with fourth-degree throwing bodily fluids. The incident occurred, in Woodbine, in February.
James E. Newcomb was named in a five-count indictment for attempted burglary, burglary, receiving stolen property, and theft, all in the third degree. Newcomb also faces a fourth-degree count for hindering apprehension.
Kelly A. Longbottom was indicted for second-degree possession of a weapon for unlawful purposes, a “BB handgun firearm.” The indictment also contains two third-degree counts for unlawful possession of a weapon and possession of a CDS. The final count was for fourth-degree aggravated assault resulting from pointing a firearm at someone.
Tara I. Homes and Paul E. Conway were jointly indicted on three second-degree counts of theft by extortion and one second-degree count for conspiracy.
Bryan A. Delvalle-Ramos was indicted for aggravated assault and possession of a weapon for unlawful purposes, a knife. Both counts were third degree. The indictment also contained a fourth-degree count for unlawful possession of a weapon.
Jason M. Popplewell was indicted for possession of a CDS, fentanyl, with intent to distribute within 500 feet of public property, a second-degree count. The indictment also contains three third-degree counts for possession of a CDS with intent to distribute, possession of a CDS, and hindering apprehension.
There were two fourth-degree counts for a prohibited weapon, a spring-loaded knife, and certain person. The certain person charge stems from Popplewell’s possession of a weapon after his conviction, in 2004, for aggravated assault.