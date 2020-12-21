MTPD Logo

NOTE: The Cape May County Herald is offering full coverage of the COVID-19 / coronavirus emergency to all, with no payment required. We are committed to ensuring our readers can make critical decisions for themselves and their families during this ongoing situation. To continue supporting this vital reporting, please consider a digital subscription or contribution. For more coverage, subscribe to our daily newsletter.

COURT HOUSE - During the week of Nov. 2-8, the members of the Middle Township Police Department responded to or initiated 408 calls for service, averaging 58 per day. During the week a total of 6 adults were arrested for various offenses.

According to a release, the following is a list of some of the more serious calls for service which occurred during the week:

Monday, November 2, 2020:

Fire Call – Pershing Avenue, Burleigh

Motor Vehicle Crash – Indian Trail, Burleigh

Trespassing – Route 47 South, Green Creek

Tuesday, November 3, 2020:

Assault – Route 47 South, Green Creek

Wednesday, November 4, 2020:

Motor Vehicle Crash – Court House South Dennis Road, CMCH

Motor Vehicle Crash – Route 47 South, Green Creek

Weapons Offenses – Hildreth Road, CMCH

Motor Vehicle Crash – Route 47 South, Dias Creek

Thursday, November 5, 2020:

Trespassing – Ocean Drive, Grassy Sounds

Motor Vehicle Crash – Route 9 South, Rio Grande

Motor Vehicle Crash – Route 47 South, Rio Grande

Trespassing – Cochran Street, Whitesboro

Theft – Blackburn Avenue, Burleigh

Friday, November 6, 2020:

Motor Vehicle Crash – Route 9 North, Swainton

Motor Vehicle Crash – Mechanic Street, CMCH

Shoplifting – Dollar General, Burleigh

Motor Vehicle Crash – Ocean Drive, Grassy Sounds

Trespassing – Route 47 South, Rio Grande

Motor Vehicle Crash – Mechanic Street, CMCH

Motor Vehicle Crash – Route 47 South, Green Creek

Saturday, November 7, 2020:

Motor Vehicle Crash – Route 47 South, Rio Grande

Criminal Mischief – Dias Creek Road, CMCH

Weapons Offenses – Route 47 North, CMCH

Motor Vehicle Crash – Court House South Dennis Road, CMCH

Motor Vehicle Crash – Avalon Blvd, Swainton

Sunday, November 8, 2020:

Motor Vehicle Crash – Route 9 South, Rio Grande

MIDDLE TOWNSHIP POLICE ADULT WEEKLY ARREST REPORT

Middle Township Police Department Weekly Arrest Report

Nov. 2-8

William Boone, 34, from Sea Isle City, NJ was arrested on November 3rd by Patrolman Bradley on an active warrant and charged with Possession of CDS.

Christopher Rose, 27, from Cape May Court House, NJ was arrested on November 3rd by Patrolman Martindale and charged with Possession of CDS, Possession of Marijuana Under 50 Grams, and Possession of Drug Paraphernalia.

Danny J. Chester, 33, from Cape May Court House, NJ was arrested on November 4th by Patrolman Mihal and charged with Unlawful Possession of Weapons.

Christopher Loperleveille, 26, from Wildwood, NJ was arrested on November 5th by Corporal Pastore and charged with Driving While Intoxicated, Possession of CDS, and Tampering with or Fabricating Physical Evidence.

Dimael Lasalle-Sanchez, 27, from Atlantic City, NJ was arrested on November 6th by Patrolman Martindale and charged with Shoplifting and Possession or Distribution of Hypodermic Needle or Syringe.

Jonathan M. Payne, 33, from Philadelphia, PA was arrested on November 7th by Officer Cuomo and charged with Possession of CDS, Possession of Drug Paraphernalia, Possession of Weapons for Unlawful Purposes, Prohibited Weapons and Devices, and Endangering the Welfare of Children.

The above was received from a law enforcement agency. The person named is innocent unless proven otherwise.

Tags

Get 'The Wrap', a new way to get the news.

We wrap up the news from the Shore you love, and deliver it to your inbox, weekly.

Load comments