COURT HOUSE - During the week of Nov. 2-8, the members of the Middle Township Police Department responded to or initiated 408 calls for service, averaging 58 per day. During the week a total of 6 adults were arrested for various offenses.
According to a release, the following is a list of some of the more serious calls for service which occurred during the week:
Monday, November 2, 2020:
Fire Call – Pershing Avenue, Burleigh
Motor Vehicle Crash – Indian Trail, Burleigh
Trespassing – Route 47 South, Green Creek
Tuesday, November 3, 2020:
Assault – Route 47 South, Green Creek
Wednesday, November 4, 2020:
Motor Vehicle Crash – Court House South Dennis Road, CMCH
Motor Vehicle Crash – Route 47 South, Green Creek
Weapons Offenses – Hildreth Road, CMCH
Motor Vehicle Crash – Route 47 South, Dias Creek
Thursday, November 5, 2020:
Trespassing – Ocean Drive, Grassy Sounds
Motor Vehicle Crash – Route 9 South, Rio Grande
Motor Vehicle Crash – Route 47 South, Rio Grande
Trespassing – Cochran Street, Whitesboro
Theft – Blackburn Avenue, Burleigh
Friday, November 6, 2020:
Motor Vehicle Crash – Route 9 North, Swainton
Motor Vehicle Crash – Mechanic Street, CMCH
Shoplifting – Dollar General, Burleigh
Motor Vehicle Crash – Ocean Drive, Grassy Sounds
Trespassing – Route 47 South, Rio Grande
Motor Vehicle Crash – Mechanic Street, CMCH
Motor Vehicle Crash – Route 47 South, Green Creek
Saturday, November 7, 2020:
Motor Vehicle Crash – Route 47 South, Rio Grande
Criminal Mischief – Dias Creek Road, CMCH
Weapons Offenses – Route 47 North, CMCH
Motor Vehicle Crash – Court House South Dennis Road, CMCH
Motor Vehicle Crash – Avalon Blvd, Swainton
Sunday, November 8, 2020:
Motor Vehicle Crash – Route 9 South, Rio Grande
MIDDLE TOWNSHIP POLICE ADULT WEEKLY ARREST REPORT
Nov. 2-8
William Boone, 34, from Sea Isle City, NJ was arrested on November 3rd by Patrolman Bradley on an active warrant and charged with Possession of CDS.
Christopher Rose, 27, from Cape May Court House, NJ was arrested on November 3rd by Patrolman Martindale and charged with Possession of CDS, Possession of Marijuana Under 50 Grams, and Possession of Drug Paraphernalia.
Danny J. Chester, 33, from Cape May Court House, NJ was arrested on November 4th by Patrolman Mihal and charged with Unlawful Possession of Weapons.
Christopher Loperleveille, 26, from Wildwood, NJ was arrested on November 5th by Corporal Pastore and charged with Driving While Intoxicated, Possession of CDS, and Tampering with or Fabricating Physical Evidence.
Dimael Lasalle-Sanchez, 27, from Atlantic City, NJ was arrested on November 6th by Patrolman Martindale and charged with Shoplifting and Possession or Distribution of Hypodermic Needle or Syringe.
Jonathan M. Payne, 33, from Philadelphia, PA was arrested on November 7th by Officer Cuomo and charged with Possession of CDS, Possession of Drug Paraphernalia, Possession of Weapons for Unlawful Purposes, Prohibited Weapons and Devices, and Endangering the Welfare of Children.
The above was received from a law enforcement agency. The person named is innocent unless proven otherwise.