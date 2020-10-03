VILLAS - The Lower Township Police Department responded to or initiated a total of 570 calls, averaging a total of 82 calls per day. Police also made a total of 9 arrests during this period.
Below is a breakdown of incidents and arrests by date:
9-7-20
Non-Criminal Incidents - 8
Fire Related Calls - 2
Motor Vehicle Accidents - 1
Traffic Enforcement - 11
Public Services – 40
Domestic Violence Incidents - 2
Simple Assault – Bayshore Rd., North Cape May
Criminal Mischief – Tower View Rd., Erma
Narcotic Drug Laws – 42 Bennett Rd., Shawcrest
9-8-20
Non-Criminal Incidents - 1
Fire Related Calls - 1
Motor Vehicle Accidents - 4
Traffic Enforcement - 6
Public Services - 53
Domestic Violence Incidents - 2
Robbery – Breakwater Rd., Erma
Narcotic Drug Laws – Bayshore Rd., Fishing Creek
9-9-20
Non-Criminal Incidents - 1
Fire Related Calls - 1
Motor Vehicle Accidents - 0
Traffic Enforcement - 1
Public Services - 24
Domestic Violence Incidents - 2
Theft – Bayshore Rd., Villas
Theft – Bayshore Rd., North Cape May
Criminal Mischief – W. Rio Grande Ave., Shawcrest
9-10-20
Non-Criminal Incidents - 1
Fire Related Calls - 2
Motor Vehicle Accidents - 0
Traffic Enforcement - 7
Public Services - 85
Domestic Violence Incidents - 0
None
9-11-20
Non-Criminal Incidents - 3
Fire Related Calls - 0
Motor Vehicle Accidents - 0
Traffic Enforcement - 16
Public Services - 26
Domestic Violence Incidents - 2
Burglary – Wildwood Ave., Villas
Fraud – Lower Twp.
Fraud – Sunset Blvd., Cape May Pt.
9-12-20
Non-Criminal Incidents - 8
Fire Related Calls - 2
Motor Vehicle Accidents - 2
Traffic Enforcement - 4
Public Services - 20
Domestic Violence Incidents - 1
Fraud – Arbor Rd.,Villas
Fraud – Holly Rd., Fishing Creek
DWI – Tabernacle Rd., Erma
9-13-20
Non-Criminal Incidents - 9
Fire Related Calls - 4
Motor Vehicle Accidents - 2
Traffic Enforcement - 8
Public Services - 37
Domestic Violence Incidents - 0
Narcotic Drug Laws – Bayshore Rd., Villas
Lower Township Police Department Weekly Adult Arrest Report
9-7-20
- Zachary K. Mollenkof/23, Villas, NJ - Assault
- Robert W. Weinberger Jr./25, Shawcrest, NJ - Possession of CDS, Possession/Use Drug Paraphernalia
9-8-20
- Steven W. Coverdale/33, Villas, NJ – Simple Assault
9-9-20
- Herman W. Poehler/44, Villas, NJ - Shoplifting, Resisting Arrest
9-12-20
- Christopher W. Lillemon/25, Erma, NJ - Contempt of Court
- Todor M. Mitev/47, Cape May, NJ – False Imprisonment
- Justin M. Freeling/31, Rio Grande, NJ – DWI, Leaving the Scene of an Accident, Failure to Report an Accident, No Insurance on Motor Vehicle
9-13-20
- Paige R. Etsell/33, Villas, NJ - Possession/Use Drug Paraphernalia
The above was received from a law enforcement agency. The person named is innocent unless proven otherwise.