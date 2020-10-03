LTPD LOGO-USE THIS ONE

VILLAS - The Lower Township Police Department responded to or initiated a total of 570 calls, averaging a total of 82 calls per day. Police also made a total of 9 arrests during this period.

Below is a breakdown of incidents and arrests by date:

9-7-20  

Non-Criminal Incidents - 8

Fire Related Calls - 2

Motor Vehicle Accidents - 1

Traffic Enforcement - 11

Public Services – 40

Domestic Violence Incidents - 2

Simple Assault – Bayshore Rd., North Cape May

Criminal Mischief – Tower View Rd., Erma

Narcotic Drug Laws – 42 Bennett Rd., Shawcrest

9-8-20  

Non-Criminal Incidents - 1

Fire Related Calls - 1

Motor Vehicle Accidents - 4

Traffic Enforcement - 6

Public Services - 53

Domestic Violence Incidents - 2

Robbery – Breakwater Rd., Erma

Narcotic Drug Laws – Bayshore Rd., Fishing Creek

9-9-20  

Non-Criminal Incidents - 1

Fire Related Calls - 1

Motor Vehicle Accidents - 0

Traffic Enforcement - 1

Public Services - 24

Domestic Violence Incidents - 2

Theft – Bayshore Rd., Villas

Theft – Bayshore Rd., North Cape May

Criminal Mischief – W. Rio Grande Ave., Shawcrest

9-10-20  

Non-Criminal Incidents - 1

Fire Related Calls - 2

Motor Vehicle Accidents - 0

Traffic Enforcement - 7

Public Services - 85

Domestic Violence Incidents - 0

None

9-11-20  

Non-Criminal Incidents - 3

Fire Related Calls - 0

Motor Vehicle Accidents - 0

Traffic Enforcement - 16

Public Services - 26

Domestic Violence Incidents - 2

Burglary – Wildwood Ave., Villas

Fraud – Lower Twp.

Fraud – Sunset Blvd., Cape May Pt.

9-12-20  

Non-Criminal Incidents - 8

Fire Related Calls - 2

Motor Vehicle Accidents - 2

Traffic Enforcement - 4

Public Services - 20

Domestic Violence Incidents - 1

Fraud – Arbor Rd.,Villas

Fraud – Holly Rd., Fishing Creek

DWI – Tabernacle Rd., Erma

9-13-20  

Non-Criminal Incidents - 9

Fire Related Calls - 4

Motor Vehicle Accidents - 2

Traffic Enforcement - 8

Public Services - 37

Domestic Violence Incidents - 0

Narcotic Drug Laws – Bayshore Rd., Villas

Lower Township Police Department Weekly Adult Arrest Report

9-7-20

  • Zachary K. Mollenkof/23, Villas, NJ - Assault
  • Robert W. Weinberger Jr./25, Shawcrest, NJ - Possession of CDS, Possession/Use Drug Paraphernalia

9-8-20

  • Steven W. Coverdale/33, Villas, NJ – Simple Assault

9-9-20

  • Herman W. Poehler/44, Villas, NJ - Shoplifting, Resisting Arrest  

9-12-20

  • Christopher W. Lillemon/25, Erma, NJ - Contempt of Court
  • Todor M. Mitev/47, Cape May, NJ – False Imprisonment
  • Justin M. Freeling/31, Rio Grande, NJ – DWI, Leaving the Scene of an Accident, Failure to Report an Accident, No Insurance on Motor Vehicle

9-13-20

  • Paige R. Etsell/33, Villas, NJ - Possession/Use Drug Paraphernalia

The above was received from a law enforcement agency. The person named is innocent unless proven otherwise.

