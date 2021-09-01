WILDWOOD CREST - A patrolman with the Wildwood Crest Police Department Sept. 1 conducted a motor vehicle stop in the area of Orchid Road and New Jersey Avenue.
According to a release issued by the police department, during the motor vehicle stop, it was learned that the occupants, Clayton Robinson, 19, and a juvenile, 17, both of whom are from Glenside, Pennsylvania, were in possession of controlled dangerous substances believed to be Xanax (without a prescription) and psilocybin mushrooms. Further investigation revealed that the occupants possessed a loaded handgun that was located in the passenger compartment of the vehicle. Both Robinson and the juvenile were placed under arrest and transported to police headquarters.
Robinson and the juvenile were both charged with unlawful possession of a weapon (handgun), second degree, possession of a weapon for unlawful purposes, second degree, prohibited weapon - hollow point ammunition, fourth degree, prohibited weapon - large capacity magazine, fourth degree, and prohibited weapon - defaced firearm, fourth degree. Robinson was additionally charged with two counts of possession of a controlled dangerous substance (CDS), as well as multiple traffic summonses.
Robinson was subsequently lodged in the Cape May County Correctional Facility, pending a court date, and the juvenile was lodged at a juvenile detention facility.
The above is based on information received from a law enforcement agency. Those charged are innocent unless proven otherwise.