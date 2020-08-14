COURT HOUSE - Cape May County Prosecutor Jeffrey H. Sutherland and Chief Thomas McQuillen, of the Sea Isle City Police Department, announced Aug. 13 the arrest of 60-year-old Stephen Gallagher, of Lafayette Hill, Pennsylvania.
According to a release, the Sea Isle City Police Department and the Cape May County Prosecutor's Office Special Victims Unit July 12 initiated a joint investigation concerning sexual contact of a child under the age of 18 years old while on the beach, in Sea Isle City.
As a result of this investigation, Gallagher Aug. 12 was charged with one count of sexual assault, a crime of the second degree, and one count of endangering the welfare of a child, a crime of the third degree. On the same date, Gallagher was arrested and processed for the above-listed charges and was released, pending court proceedings.
Prosecutor Sutherland advises persons convicted of a second-degree crime are subject to a term of imprisonment of five to 10 years in a New Jersey state prison. Persons convicted of a third-degree crime are subject to a term of imprisonment of three to five years in state prison.
Prosecutor Sutherland urges anyone who has additional information relating to this investigation to contact the Cape May County Prosecutor's Office, at (609) 465-1135, the Sea Isle City Police Department, at (609) 263-4311, or report it anonymously through the Cape May County Sheriffs Tip Line, at cmcsheriff.net, and click on anonymous tip, or through the Cape May County Crime Stoppers, at (609) 889-3597.
