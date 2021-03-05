ED. NOTE: Readers are reminded that not only are all individuals listed below presumed innocent unless proven guilty, but there may also be multiple individuals who share the same name, even in the same town.
COURT HOUSE - A Cape May County grand jury handed up eight indictments March 2.
The abbreviation CDS below stands for controlled dangerous substance. A "certain person" charge can be brought against individuals whose previous convictions bar them from having weapons.
Jason S. Wagner was indicted for second-degree robbery and third-degree possession of a CDS, methamphetamine.
Angelo H. Ancello, Patrick N. Sullivan, Marc Y. Lippi and Roberto Dougherty-Colon were named in a single count for third-degree possession of a CDS, cocaine. Ancello also faces a fourth-degree count for possession of a prohibited weapon, metal knuckles.
Anthony Caffarella, James L. Schneibinz, James E. Redman and Jessica L. Kuni were each indicted separately and independently on one count of possession of a CDS, in the third degree.
Elsie E. Curdt faces four second-degree counts related to incidents that occurred in Woodbine, in 2018 and 2019, on various dates.
Curdt faces two counts of endangering the welfare of a child, involving two separate children ages 8 and 12. She also is named in two counts of aggravated assault on the same children.
Nathan D. Stahler was indicted for third-degree unlawful possession of a weapon, a loaded rifle, along with two fourth-degree counts for prohibited devices, hollow-point ammunition, and obstructing the administration of law.
The indictment arises from a Christmas Eve incident in 2020, in Middle Township.