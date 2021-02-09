COURT HOUSE - Cape May County Prosecutor Jeffrey H. Sutherland, along with Chief William Priole, of the Lower Township Police Department, announced the arrest of 27-year-old John Abadie, from Cape May, on multiple counts of cyber harassment, a crime of the fourth degree.
According to a release, this arrest is a result of a joint investigation conducted by the Cape May County Prosecutor’s Office and the Lower Township Police Department, after multiple victims came forward and stated that they were a victim of a cybercrime, as altered pictures of them were posted on a website, without their permission. Consequently, several investigative measures led authorities to the arrest of Abadie.
Sutherland stated this investigation is ongoing and advises a person convicted of fourth-degree crimes is subject to a term of up to 365 days in county jail.
Sutherland urges anyone who has additional information relating to this investigation or if they are a victim of this crime to contact the Cape May County Prosecutor’s Office, at 609-465-1135, the Lower Township Police Department, at 609-886-1619, report it anonymously through the Cape May County Sheriff’s Tip Line, at cmcsheriff.net and click on anonymous tip, or through the Cape May County Crime Stoppers, at 609-889-3597.
The above was received from a law enforcement agency. The person named is innocent unless proven otherwise.