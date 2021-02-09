CMC Pros Logo

NOTE: The Cape May County Herald is offering full coverage of the COVID-19 / coronavirus emergency to all, with no payment required. We are committed to ensuring our readers can make critical decisions for themselves and their families during this ongoing situation. To continue supporting this vital reporting, please consider a digital subscription or contribution. For more coverage, subscribe to our daily newsletter.

COURT HOUSE - Cape May County Prosecutor Jeffrey H. Sutherland, along with Chief William Priole, of the Lower Township Police Department, announced the arrest of 27-year-old John Abadie, from Cape May, on multiple counts of cyber harassment, a crime of the fourth degree. 

According to a release, this arrest is a result of a joint investigation conducted by the Cape May County Prosecutor’s Office and the Lower Township Police Department, after multiple victims came forward and stated that they were a victim of a cybercrime, as altered pictures of them were posted on a website, without their permission. Consequently, several investigative measures led authorities to the arrest of Abadie. 

Sutherland stated this investigation is ongoing and advises a person convicted of fourth-degree crimes is subject to a term of up to 365 days in county jail. 

Sutherland urges anyone who has additional information relating to this investigation or if they are a victim of this crime to contact the Cape May County Prosecutor’s Office, at 609-465-1135, the Lower Township Police Department, at 609-886-1619, report it anonymously through the Cape May County Sheriff’s Tip Line, at cmcsheriff.net and click on anonymous tip, or through the Cape May County Crime Stoppers, at 609-889-3597. 

The above was received from a law enforcement agency. The person named is innocent unless proven otherwise.

Tags

Get 'The Wrap', a new way to get the news.

We wrap up the news from the Shore you love, and deliver it to your inbox, weekly.

Load comments