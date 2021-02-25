ERMA - The Lower Township Police Department responded to or initiated a total of 1,036 calls, averaging a total of 148 calls per day. Police also made a total of six arrests during this period. Below is a breakdown of incidents and arrests by date:
2-1-21
Non-Criminal Incidents - 8
Fire Related Calls - 4
Motor Vehicle Accidents - 0
Traffic Enforcement - 16
Public Services – 123
Domestic Violence Incidents - 2
None
2-2-21
Non-Criminal Incidents - 7
Fire Related Calls - 1
Motor Vehicle Accidents - 1
Traffic Enforcement - 14
Public Services - 81
Domestic Violence Incidents - 3
Simple Assault – E. New York Ave., Villas
Fraud – E. Atlantic Ave., Villas
2-3-21
Non-Criminal Incidents - 5
Fire Related Calls - 1
Motor Vehicle Accidents - 0
Traffic Enforcement - 17
Public Services - 77
Domestic Violence Incidents - 1
None
2-4-21
Non-Criminal Incidents - 3
Fire Related Calls - 0
Motor Vehicle Accidents - 2
Traffic Enforcement - 16
Public Services - 97
Domestic Violence Incidents - 0
None
2-5-21
Non-Criminal Incidents - 5
Fire Related Calls - 1
Motor Vehicle Accidents - 0
Traffic Enforcement - 39
Public Services - 124
Domestic Violence Incidents - 1
Burglary – E. Ocean Ave., Villas
Fraud – Gorham Ave., North Cape May
2-6-21
Non-Criminal Incidents - 4
Fire Related Calls - 1
Motor Vehicle Accidents - 0
Traffic Enforcement - 44
Public Services - 123
Domestic Violence Incidents - 1
Fraud – Bayshore Rd., Fishing Creek
2-7-21
Non-Criminal Incidents - 4
Fire Related Calls - 1
Motor Vehicle Accidents - 1
Traffic Enforcement - 13
Public Services - 81
Domestic Violence Incidents - 2
Simple Assault – Willow Dr., Erma
Weekly Adult Arrest Report
2/2/21
- Michael A. Palardy/51, North Cape May, NJ - Simple Assault
2/3/21
- Malcom D. Moody/26, Wildwood, NJ - Possession of 50g or Less of Marijuana
2/4/21
- Dawn M. Lloyd/51, Villas, NJ - Possession/Use Drug Paraphernalia, Contempt of Court
2/5/21
- Michelle A. Bennett/54, North Cape May, NJ - DWI
- John M. Abadie/27, Cold Spring Cyber Harassment (27 counts)
2/7/21
- Edward C. Camp/46, Cape May, NJ - Simple Assault
It should be noted that the above individuals are only charged with the above mentioned offenses and are presumed innocent until proven guilty. This report only contains individuals that were arrested based on complaints signed by law enforcement personnel, not private citizen signed complaints or ordinance violations.