OCPD Logo

NOTE: Please consider a digital subscription or contribution. For more coverage, subscribe to our daily newsletter.

OCEAN CITY - Ocean City fire and police units responded to a call at 9:26 p.m. Aug. 2 reporting a boat on the jetty near Morningside Road.  

According to Doug Bergen, public information officer, Ocean City, the boat's operator and all passengers were able to make it to the beach without assistance. Responders were in the shallow water ready to help. There were no injuries. 

Nicholas Theisen, 24, of Lindenwold, was charged with boating while intoxicated. 

The boat was still on the beach, as of early morning Aug. 3, and police were working with a towing service to have it removed. 

The above is based on information received from a law enforcement agency. The person named is innocent unless proven otherwise.

Tags

Get 'The Wrap', a new way to get the news.

We wrap up the news from the Shore you love, and deliver it to your inbox, weekly.

Load comments