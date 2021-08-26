COURT HOUSE - Cape May County Prosecutor Jeffrey Sutherland and Chief Paul Skill, of the Cape May County Prosecutor's Office, announced the arrest of Joshua Bryan, a 39-year-old sergeant with the Middle Township Police Department, for witness tampering.
According to a Prosecutor's Office release, Bryan was arrested and charged by the Prosecutor's Office July 21 with two counts of witness tampering, both of which are crimes of the third degree. Bryan was released on a summons, pending court proceedings.
Bryan is currently suspended without pay from the Middle Township Police Department, pending the resolution of these charges in court.
Sutherland advises a person convicted of a third-degree crime is subject to a term of imprisonment of three to five years in New Jersey State Prison.
Sutherland advises this is an ongoing investigation, as of Aug. 26, and urges anyone who may have additional information relating to this investigation to contact the Cape May County Prosecutor's Office, at 609-465-1135, or report it anonymously through the Cape May County Sheriff's Tip Line, at cmcsheriff.net, and click on anonymous tip, or through the Cape May County Crime Stoppers, 609-889-3597.
The above is based on information received from a law enforcement agency. The person named is innocent unless proven otherwise.