COURT HOUSE - Nov. 25, 2020, will mark the 29th anniversary of the disappearance of Mark Himebaugh. He disappeared from Del Haven Nov. 25, 1991, at the age of 11.
According to a release, on the day he disappeared, Himebaugh was in his neighborhood of Del Haven and was last seen walking towards the playground in the County Park, by the park guard, at approximately 4 p.m. This was the last time and the last person to see him alive.
The Middle Township Police Department, Cape May County Prosecutor's Office and the Federal Bureau of Investigation continue to investigate this case.
Anyone with information regarding the disappearance of Himebaugh is urged to contact the Middle Township Police Department, at (609) 465-8700, the National Center for Missing and Exploited Children, at 1 (800) 843-5678, the Cape May County Crime Stoppers, at (609) 463-2800, or the Cape May County Prosecutor’s Office, at (609) 465-1135.
Anonymous tips can also be submitted by texting 888777 and putting “tips mtpdtips” in the text field.