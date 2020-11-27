COURT HOUSE - A Cape May County grand jury handed up 29 indictments Nov. 17.
The abbreviation CDS below stands for controlled dangerous substance.
For many individuals, the indictment is occurring several months after the alleged crime due to the suspension of grand jury sessions following the outbreak of the pandemic.
All individuals listed are presumed innocent unless proven guilty.
Herbert E. Tozer was indicted for aggravated sexual assault in the first degree. The indictment states that the victim was a minor.
Tozer also faces two counts of endangering the welfare of a child, third degree, along with two third-degree counts for aggravated assault meeting the conditions for domestic violence.
Also, Tozer was name3d in counts for fourth-degree lewdness, third-degree resisting arrest, and second-degree attempted arson.
Clifford L. Kellogg faces a five-count indictment, including two counts for third-degree aggravated assault, along with possession of a weapon for unlawful purposes, third degree, making terroristic threats, third degree, and unlawful possession of a weapon in the fourth degree.
The indictment states that Kellogg threatened to kill a man and a woman while in possession of a screwdriver.
Jeremy Brower and Destiny Stump were indicted together on 12 counts related to weapons possession and transfer in Middle Township.
They face three counts of unlawful possession of a weapon, as well as three counts of unlawful transport of a weapon, each of the six counts is in the second degree.
They are also charged with second-degree conspiracy, one third-degree set of counts for possession of a prohibited weapon and transportation of a weapon, and three counts of fourth degree prohibited weapon.
The weapons named included two .9mm handguns and a 357 revolver. Three of the counts referenced high-capacity magazines, along with possession and transport of a firearm without a serial number.
Daniel C. McCray was indicted for third-degree aggravated assault on a North Wildwood police officer, along with fourth-degree aggravated assault and resisting arrest.
Richard J. Hoffman faces three counts of endangering the welfare of a child, one count first degree and two in the third degree.
He was also named in two counts of second-degree sexual assault, a count for fourth-degree criminal sexual contact, and third-degree witness tampering. The seven-count indictment is related to child pornography.
Melissa J. Rosenthal was indicted on counts for second-degree burglary and fourth-degree criminal mischief related to a July incident in Ocean City.
Wesley J. Sheldon tried to elude police, refusing to halt his vehicle, according to the indictment. The count for eluding police is in the second degree.
The following seven individuals were each named in a single count of possession of a CDS: Eric Rogers, Karl Williams, Oscar Rodriguez-Negron, Edgar H. Papaleo, Edward S. Brown, Richard P. Thomas, and Christopher McLaughlin.
Jeremy D. Wiseman and Leah M. Wiseman were indicted for conspiracy and possession of a CDS, fentanyl.
Keinia Blakely and Joma Lyles-Belton were indicted together for second-degree possession of a CDS with intent to distribute, .5 ounce or more of cocaine, and two counts of third-degree possession of oxycodone and fentanyl. They also face a third-degree count for possession with intent to distribute.
Jennifer Zegura was indicted for third-degree aggravated assault on a health care worker in Middle Township.
Michael Markwitz was indicted for second-degree aggravated assault after causing serious bodily injury to a woman, in Middle Township, in December 2019.
Gregory A. Alcaro faces a three-count indictment for third-degree theft by deception and two fourth-degree counts for forgery and uttering a false instrument.
Jose A. Ayala was indicted for third-degree possession of a CDS, buprenorphine, along with fourth-degree counts for resisting arrest and obstructing the administration of law.
Bryant T. Hines faces a one-count indictment for possession of a prohibited weapon, fourth degree. The weapon was a set of brass knuckles.
Terrance L. Dore, of Wildwood, was indicted for theft of a credit card, tampering with evidence, and obstruction of the administration of law, each count in the fourth degree.
Vincent Distefano was indicted for possession of a weapon for unlawful purposes, third degree, unlawful possession of a weapon, fourth degree, and making terroristic threats, third degree.
Sage S. Jones, of Wildwood, faces a second-degree count for possession of a weapon for unlawful purposes, a .9mm handgun, and a third-degree count for hindering apprehension.
Alyssa D. Boerner was named on a two-count indictment for second-degree unlawful possession of a weapon, a .9mm handgun, and fourth-degree prohibited weapon, hollow-point bullets. The indictment references an arrest, in Wildwood, in June.
John T. Copson and Christopher M. McLaughlin were named in the same indictment. Copson is accused of possession with intent to distribute a CDS, fentanyl, and intent to distribute within 1,000 feet of a school, Wildwood High School.
Both men face a third-degree count for possession of fentanyl. McLaughlin alone was named on a count for third-degree possession of a CDS, etizolam.
Juwan Price, of Ocean City, was indicted for theft by deception and forgery. Both counts are in the third degree.
John R. Sellers faces a second-degree aggravated assault count related to an incident, in Ocean City, in April.
Jordan Barreto was indicted for third-degree aggravated assault on a Cape May County Sheriff’s officer.