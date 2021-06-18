ED. NOTE: Readers are reminded that not only are all individuals listed below presumed innocent unless proven guilty, but there may also be multiple individuals who share the same name, even in the same town.
COURT HOUSE - A Cape May County grand jury handed up 11 indictments June 15.
The abbreviation CDS below stands for controlled dangerous substance.
A "certain person" charge can be brought against individuals whose previous convictions bar them from having weapons.
William F. Bower was indicted for unlawful possession of a weapon, a handgun, and possession of a weapon for unlawful purposes, both in the second degree. The indictment also contained a count for third-degree hindering apprehension.
Brandon Anderson faces three second-degree counts for endangering the welfare of a child, along with one count of third-degree terroristic threats. The incident in which he threatened to kill a female victim occurred in Woodbine in September and involved three children ages 7, 5 and 1.
James E. Gould was indicted for third-degree theft by deception and fourth-degree bad checks. The incident in Upper Township involved a $547 check, which Gould knew his bank would not honor.
Angela M. Wasyluk was indicted for a third-degree burglary of an apartment on Bayshore Road in Lower Township.
Katherine Ramos faces two second-degree counts of endangering the welfare of a child, along with third-degree resisting arrest and two fourth-degree counts for throwing bodily fluids and aggravated assault.
Vincent P. Pombo created a “substantial risk of causing physical injury to public servants,” as well as the public, when he failed to stop his vehicle when signaled to do so in Middle Township. He faces second-degree eluding police, third-degree resisting arrest and fourth-degree obstructing the administration of law.
Ashley A. Ankney was indicted on two counts of third-degree possession of a CDS, fentanyl and buprenorphine. The involvement of two young children ages 7 and 5 also led to a count of second-degree endangering the welfare of a child.
Anthony C. Demento faces a third-degree count for criminal restraint of a female victim, as well as fourth-degree contempt for violation of a restraining order.
Lawrence T. Elliott was indicted on one count of third-degree criminal mischief for damage over $2,000 to property at Bolero Resort in Wildwood.
Christopher Diantonio, David Flanders, Deakwon Summers and Josue Montalvo were jointly named in counts for second-degree conspiracy and aggravated assault, along with a single count for third-degree aggravated assault. Summers also faces a third-degree count for hindering apprehension.
Shaya Rodriquez-Torres and Bernadette L. Domenech face an indictment on four counts of endangering the welfare of a child in the second degree.