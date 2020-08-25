WILDWOOD - Members of the Wildwood Police Department Detective and Uniform Patrol Divisions Aug. 24 conducted a motor vehicle stop in connection to reported criminal activity.
According to a release, the motor vehicle stop was conducted in the 100 East block of Schellenger Avenue, in Wildwood.
During the investigation, the driver of the vehicle was identified as Harold Perez-Heredia, 29, of Wildwood. Perez-Heredia was arrested for an active warrant out of Dennis Township Municipal Court. As the investigation developed, a court-authorized search warrant was issued.
As a result of the search of Perez-Heredia's motor vehicle, distribution quantities of a controlled dangerous substance, specifically heroin, along with narcotics paraphernalia and a weapon, were recovered. The controlled dangerous substance was prepackaged for the street level sale and distribution, with an estimated street value of $1,200.
Additionally seized in connection to the investigation was $1,910, which was identified as proceeds of narcotics sales/distribution.
As a result of the aforementioned criminal investigation, Perez-Heredia was charged with the possession of heroin, a crime of the third degree, possession of heroin with the intent to distribute, a crime of the third degree, possession of heroin with the intent to distribute within 500 feet of certain public property, a crime of the second degree, possession of a prohibited weapon, a crime of the fourth degree, possession of a prohibited weapon for an unlawful purpose, a crime of the third degree, and a certain person prohibited from possessing a weapon, a crime of the fourth degree.
Consequently, Perez-Heredia was processed and transported to the Cape May County Correctional Center, following the attorney general guidelines in connection to the Criminal Justice Bail Reform Directive.
