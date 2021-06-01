VILLAS - The Lower Township Police Department responded to or initiated a total of 1,026 calls, averaging a total of 147 calls per day.
According to a release, police also made a total of seven arrests during this period.
Below is a breakdown of incidents and arrests by date:
5-17-21
Non-Criminal Incidents - 1
Fire Related Calls - 1
Motor Vehicle Accidents - 1
Traffic Enforcement - 16
Public Services – 96
Domestic Violence Incidents - 2
Theft – Seapointe Blvd., Diamond Beach
Fraud – E. Weber Ave., Villas
Fraud – Town Bank Rd., North Cape May
Narcotic Drug Laws – Garfield Ave., Villas
Narcotic Drug Laws – E. Pacific Ave., Villas
5-18-21
Non-Criminal Incidents - 2
Fire Related Calls - 1
Motor Vehicle Accidents - 2
Traffic Enforcement - 8
Public Services - 88
Domestic Violence Incidents - 0
Criminal Mischief – Bayshore Rd., Villas
Criminal Mischief – Franklin Ave., Villas
Narcotic Drug Laws – Texas Ave., Villas
5-19-21
Non-Criminal Incidents - 3
Fire Related Calls - 0
Motor Vehicle Accidents - 1
Traffic Enforcement - 1
Public Services - 113
Domestic Violence Incidents - 3
Theft – Breakwater Terrace, Fishing Creek
Simple Assault – Bayshore Rd., Villas
5-20-21
Non-Criminal Incidents - 2
Fire Related Calls - 4
Motor Vehicle Accidents - 3
Traffic Enforcement - 8
Public Services - 95
Domestic Violence Incidents - 3
Fraud – Shore Rd., Villas
5-21-21
Non-Criminal Incidents - 2
Fire Related Calls - 1
Motor Vehicle Accidents - 1
Traffic Enforcement - 14
Public Services - 152
Domestic Violence Incidents - 2
Burglary – E. Delaware Pkwy., Villas
Fraud – Sunnyside Dr., North Cape May
5-22-21
Non-Criminal Incidents - 2
Fire Related Calls - 3
Motor Vehicle Accidents - 0
Traffic Enforcement - 15
Public Services - 101
Domestic Violence Incidents - 1
Criminal Mischief – Adelphia Rd., Town Bank
Narcotic Drug Laws – E. New York Ave., Villas
Narcotic Drug Laws – E. New York Ave., Villas
DWI – Ohio Ave. & Delaware Bay Dr., Villas
5-23-21
Non-Criminal Incidents - 3
Fire Related Calls - 0
Motor Vehicle Accidents - 1
Traffic Enforcement - 10
Public Services - 94
Domestic Violence Incidents - 2
None
Weekly Adult Arrest Report
5-17-21
- Michael D. Smith/40, Sicklerville, NJ - Simple Assault
5-18-21
- George E. Small-Rambo/35, Villas, NJ - Unlawful Possession of a Weapon, Certain Persons Not to Have Weapons
5-19-21
- Michael J. Clauso/46, Rio Grande, NJ - Possession of CDS, Certain Persons Not to Have Weapons
- Nathan A. Menzano Jr./64, Villas, NJ - Simple Assault
5-20-21
- David A. Young/33, Villas, NJ - Simple Assault, Resisting Arrest
5-22-21
- Victoria L. Cole/55, Villas, NJ - DWI, Possession of CDS, Possession/Distribution Hypodermic Syringes
- John H. Biedrzycki/53, North Wildwood, NJ – Fugitive from Justice, Contempt of Court
