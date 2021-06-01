LTPD LOGO-USE THIS ONE

VILLAS - The Lower Township Police Department responded to or initiated a total of 1,026 calls, averaging a total of 147 calls per day.

According to a release, police also made a total of seven arrests during this period. 

Below is a breakdown of incidents and arrests by date:

5-17-21  

Non-Criminal Incidents - 1

Fire Related Calls - 1

Motor Vehicle Accidents - 1

Traffic Enforcement - 16

Public Services – 96

Domestic Violence Incidents - 2

Theft – Seapointe Blvd., Diamond Beach

Fraud – E. Weber Ave., Villas

Fraud – Town Bank Rd., North Cape May

Narcotic Drug Laws – Garfield Ave., Villas

Narcotic Drug Laws – E. Pacific Ave., Villas

5-18-21  

Non-Criminal Incidents - 2

Fire Related Calls - 1

Motor Vehicle Accidents - 2

Traffic Enforcement - 8

Public Services - 88

Domestic Violence Incidents - 0

Criminal Mischief – Bayshore Rd., Villas

Criminal Mischief – Franklin Ave., Villas

Narcotic Drug Laws – Texas Ave., Villas

5-19-21  

Non-Criminal Incidents - 3

Fire Related Calls - 0

Motor Vehicle Accidents - 1

Traffic Enforcement - 1

Public Services - 113

Domestic Violence Incidents - 3

Theft – Breakwater Terrace, Fishing Creek

Simple Assault – Bayshore Rd., Villas

5-20-21  

Non-Criminal Incidents - 2

Fire Related Calls - 4

Motor Vehicle Accidents - 3

Traffic Enforcement - 8

Public Services - 95

Domestic Violence Incidents - 3

Fraud – Shore Rd., Villas

5-21-21  

Non-Criminal Incidents - 2

Fire Related Calls - 1

Motor Vehicle Accidents - 1

Traffic Enforcement - 14

Public Services - 152

Domestic Violence Incidents - 2

Burglary – E. Delaware Pkwy., Villas

Fraud – Sunnyside Dr., North Cape May

5-22-21  

Non-Criminal Incidents - 2

Fire Related Calls - 3

Motor Vehicle Accidents - 0

Traffic Enforcement - 15

Public Services - 101

Domestic Violence Incidents - 1

Criminal Mischief – Adelphia Rd., Town Bank

Narcotic Drug Laws – E. New York Ave., Villas

Narcotic Drug Laws – E. New York Ave., Villas

DWI – Ohio Ave. & Delaware Bay Dr., Villas

5-23-21  

Non-Criminal Incidents - 3

Fire Related Calls - 0

Motor Vehicle Accidents - 1

Traffic Enforcement - 10

Public Services - 94

Domestic Violence Incidents - 2

None

Weekly Adult Arrest Report

5-17-21

  • Michael D. Smith/40, Sicklerville, NJ - Simple Assault 

5-18-21

  • George E. Small-Rambo/35, Villas, NJ - Unlawful Possession of a Weapon, Certain Persons Not to Have Weapons

 5-19-21

  • Michael J. Clauso/46, Rio Grande, NJ - Possession of CDS, Certain Persons Not to Have Weapons
  • Nathan A. Menzano Jr./64, Villas, NJ - Simple Assault 

5-20-21

  • David A. Young/33, Villas, NJ - Simple Assault, Resisting Arrest 

5-22-21

  • Victoria L. Cole/55, Villas, NJ - DWI, Possession of CDS, Possession/Distribution Hypodermic Syringes
  • John H. Biedrzycki/53, North Wildwood, NJ – Fugitive from Justice, Contempt of Court

The following is based on information received from a law enforcement agency. The person(s) named are innocent until proven otherwise.

