NORTH WILDWOOD - At approximately 4:15 a.m. July 17, a motor vehicle was stolen from the 200 block of E. Second Avenue.
According to the North Wildwood Police Department's Facebook page, the vehicle was unlocked, and the key fob to it was left inside. The owner of the vehicle reported it stolen, and it was recovered that afternoon unoccupied, in North Cape May.
Further investigation by North Wildwood police detectives developed surveillance footage of the suspect, and those pictures were posted on the North Wildwood Police Department's Facebook and Twitter pages. The suspect, Trey Simpson, 21, of North Cape May, saw the Facebook post and turned himself into North Wildwood police headquarters, where he was arrested.
Simpson was charged with third-degree motor vehicle theft. He was placed on a summons, in accordance with State of New Jersey Criminal Justice Reform guidelines.
