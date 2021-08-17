229313525_3046146342295549_3968252125676359877_n.jpg

North Wildwood police say a suspect wanted for theft stole a bag with items inside worth about $800.

 Courtesy of the North Wildwood Police Department

NOTE: Please consider a digital subscription or contribution. For more coverage, subscribe to our daily newsletter.

NORTH WILDWOOD - The North Wildwood Police Department is requesting assistance from the public to identify a suspect who police say stole a bag containing items worth approximately $800 from a victim while playing a game June 30, in the area of 25th and the Boardwalk.  

According to a release issued by the police department, surveillance photos of the suspect were located by detectives during an investigation. 

Those with information regarding the identity of this suspect are urged to contact the North Wildwood Police Department, at 609-522-2411, or email the department's Detective Division, at detectives@nwpd.org 

The public can report information anonymously by using the department's TEXT-A-TIP feature, by texting TIP NWPD, followed by the message, to 888777. 

Get 'The Wrap', a new way to get the news.

We wrap up the news from the Shore you love, and deliver it to your inbox, weekly.

Load comments