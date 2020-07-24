OCEAN CITY - A former Mainland Regional High School teacher had his teaching certificates revoked by the state Board of Examiners after he pleaded guilty to exposing his genitals to a coworker while working as an Ocean City lifeguard, in July 2019, The Press of Atlantic City reports.
Christopher Denn, 48, was arrested Aug. 9, 2019, and charged with criminal sexual contact and lewdness. The incident is said to have happened July 29, 2019, in a lifeguard stand, on the Surf Road beach, with 300 to 500 beachgoers present.
Denn originally pleaded not guilty, in January. He entered a guilty plea in Cape May County Superior Court, in February, to charges of fourth-degree criminal sexual contact. He was sentenced May 12 to one year of probation.
