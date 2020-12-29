VILLAS - The Lower Township Police Department is investigating several reports of vehicles being entered over the last week, where property was stolen from within.
According to a release, the incidents occurred in North Cape May. Stolen items included sunglasses and headphones.
Police report that the vehicles involved were unsecured at the time and are urging residents to, once again, secure their vehicles when left unattended.
The thefts have been occurring between 7 p.m. and 5 a.m. Police are asking residents to report any suspicious person(s) and/or activity in their neighborhoods by calling 609-886-2711, or 911 if it's an emergency.