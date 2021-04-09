OCEAN CITY - An Ocean City police sergeant charged with sexually assaulting a minor was released after turning himself into the Cape May County Prosecutor's Office April 7, The Press of Atlantic City reports.
Tyrone Rolls, 50, of Marmora, is charged with one count of aggravated sexual assault, one count of sexual assault, two counts of official misconduct, one count of endangering the welfare of a child and one count of aggravated assault of a domestic violence victim following an investigation of a reported sexual relationship with a former Ocean City High School student.
The relationship allegedly began when the girl was 15. She is now 20, according to the report.
Rolls appeared before a municipal judge April 7 and was released with level 3 monitoring, which calls for weekly check-ins with the courts.
Rolls was placed on administrative leave from the Ocean City Police Department.
He is scheduled to appear before Superior Court Judge J. Christopher Gibson June 17.
