COURT HOUSE - During the month of March 2021 the members of the Middle Township Police Department responded to or initiated 3,723 calls for service, averaging 120 per day.
According to a release, during the month, a total of 30 adults were arrested for various offenses.
The following is a list of some of the more serious calls for service which occurred during the month:
Monday, March 1, 2021:
Threats - Route 9 South, Whitesboro
Motor Vehicle Crash - Route 47 South, Rio Grande
Motor Vehicle Crash - Hand Avenue, CMCH
Theft - Secluded Lane, Rio Grande
Tuesday, March 2, 2021:
Fire Call - South George Avenue, Whitesboro
Motor Vehicle Crash - Route 47 South, Rio Grande
Fire Call - Route 9 North, CMCH
Motor Vehicle Crash - Route 47 North, Goshen
Wednesday, March 3, 2021:
DWI - Route 47 South, Rio Grande
Motor Vehicle Crash - West Atlantic Avenue, CMCH
Motor Vehicle Crash - Route 9 North, CMCH
Fraud - Cynwyd Drive, CMCH
Thursday, March 4, 2021:
Theft - Route 47 South, Rio Grande
Criminal Mischief - Route 9 South, Rio Grande
Motor Vehicle Crash - Stone Harbor Boulevard, CMCH
Friday, March 5, 2021:
Fraud - North 11th Street, Del Haven
Theft - Route 9 South, Rio Grande
Saturday, March 6, 2021:
Fire Call - Maryland Avenue, Burleigh
Motor Vehicle Crash - Stone Harbor Boulevard, CMCH
Motor Vehicle Crash - Route 47 South, Rio Grande
Threats - Route 47 South, Rio Grande
Motor Vehicle Crash - Route 9 South, Rio Grande
Fire Call - Golf Club Road, Burleigh
Harassment - Marlyn Drive, Rio Grande
Harassment - Route 47 South, Rio Grande
Motor Vehicle Crash - North Wildwood Boulevard, Burleigh
Sunday, March 7, 2021:
Fire Call - Golf Club Road, Burleigh
Motor Vehicle Crash - Route 9 South, Rio Grande
Motor Vehicle Crash - Fulling Mill Road, Rio Grande
Motor Vehicle Crash - Route 47 South, Rio Grande
Trespassing - Siegtown Road, Swainton
Fire Call - North Main Street, CMCH
Monday, March 8, 2021:
Fraud - Magnolia Road, CMCH
Harassment - West Pacific Avenue, CMCH
Fraud - Shunpike Road, CMCH
Harassment - East Pacific Avenue, CMCH
Motor Vehicle Crash - Court House South Dennis Road, CMCH
Arson - Eldridge Avenue, Del Haven
Tuesday, March 9, 2021:
Theft - Stone Harbor Boulevard, CMCH
Threats - Allen Street, Whitesboro
Fire Call - North 11th Street, Del Haven
Motor Vehicle Crash - Route 9 South, Rio Grande
Wednesday, March 10, 2021:
Motor Vehicle Crash - Crest Haven Road, CMCH
Motor Vehicle Crash - Court House South Dennis Road, CMCH
Weapons Offense - Route 47 South, Rio Grande
Thursday, March 11, 2021:
Motor Vehicle Crash - Bayshore Road, Del Haven
Motor Vehicle Crash - Bike Path, CMCH
Motor Vehicle Crash - Route 9 South, Rio Grande
Motor Vehicle Crash - Stone Harbor Boulevard, CMCH
Shoplifting - ShopRite, Rio Grande
Trespassing - Route 9 South, Rio Grande
Friday, March 12, 2021:
Motor Vehicle Crash - Route 9 South, Rio Grande
Terroristic Threats - East Pacific Avenue, CMCH
Theft - Court House South Dennis Road, CMCH
Theft - Court House South Dennis Road, CMCH
Motor Vehicle Crash - Route 9 North, Swainton
Motor Vehicle Crash - West Atlantic Avenue, CMCH
Assault - Route 9 South, CMCH
Assault - Route 9 South, Rio Grande
Trespassing - Route 9 South, Rio Grande
Motor Vehicle Crash - Route 47 South, Rio Grande
Saturday, March 13, 2021:
Fire Call - Holly Drive, Rio Grande
Theft - Blackburn Avenue, Burleigh
Criminal Mischief - Massachusetts Avenue, Burleigh
Fire Call - Springers Mill Road, CMCH
Motor Vehicle Crash - Route 9 South, Rio Grande
Motor Vehicle Crash - Route 47 South, Rio Grande
Theft - North Wildwood Boulevard, Burleigh
Theft - North Wildwood Boulevard, Burleigh
DWI - Route 9 South, Rio Grande
Motor Vehicle Crash - Route 9 North, CMCH
Sunday, March 14, 2021:
Shoplifting - Tractor Supply Company, Rio Grande
Fire Call - Cynwyd Drive, CMCH
Fire Call - North 2nd Street, Rio Grande
Motor Vehicle Crash - Route 9 North, Swainton
Shoplifting - Walmart, Rio Grande
Monday, March 15, 2021:
Theft - Route 9 South, Burleigh
Fire Call - Jackson Street, Green Creek
Tuesday, March 16, 2021:
Criminal Mischief - Reeves Street, Whitesboro
Wednesday, March 17, 2021:
Fraud - Seacrest Lane, Rio Grande
Harassment - Millman Boulevard, Del Haven
Harassment - Springers Mill Road, CMCH
Motor Vehicle Crash - Crest Haven Road, CMCH
Fire Call - Johnstown Lane, Mayville
Fire Call - Siegtown Road, Swainton
Thursday, March 18, 2021:
Motor Vehicle Crash - Reeds Beach Road, CMCH
Friday, March 19, 2021:
Motor Vehicle Crash - Stone Harbor Boulevard, CMCH
Motor Vehicle Crash - Indian Trail, Burleigh
Motor Vehicle Crash - Hand Avenue, CMCH
Criminal Mischief - Route 47 South, Rio Grande
Saturday, March 20, 2021:
Burglary - Route 47 South, Rio Grande
Motor Vehicle Crash - Route 47 South, Rio Grande
Trespassing - Route 47 South, CMCH
Fire Call - Garden State Parkway, CMCH
Motor Vehicle Crash - Route 47 South, Rio Grande
Sunday, March 21, 2021:
DWI - Route 47 South, CMCH
Theft - Church Road, Rio Grande
Theft - Church Road, Rio Grande
Motor Vehicle Crash - Route 47 North, CMCH
Trespassing - Route 9 North, CMCH
Fire Call - Route 9 South, Rio Grande
Burglary - North Beach Road, Reeds Beach
Motor Vehicle Crash - Route 9 South, Rio Grande
Fire Call - Mechanic Street, CMCH
Monday, March 22, 2021:
Theft - Georgia Avenue, Burleigh
Terroristic Threats - Mechanic Street, CMCH
Motor Vehicle Crash - Court House South Dennis Road, CMCH
Theft - Priest Boulevard, Rio Grande
Tuesday, March 23, 2021:
MV Burglary - Route 9 South, Rio Grande
Motor Vehicle Crash - Court House South Dennis Road, CMCH
Motor Vehicle Crash - Court House South Dennis Road, CMCH
Wednesday, March 24, 2021:
Threats - Route 9 South, Burleigh
Fraud - Domi Drive, CMCH
Trespassing - Route 47 South, Rio Grande
Burglary - Route 47 South, Rio Grande
Theft - Holly Knoll Drive, Swainton
Thursday, March 25, 2021:
Motor Vehicle Crash - Route 9 South, Rio Grande
Theft - Old Avalon Boulevard, Avalon Manor
Motor Vehicle Crash - Court House South Dennis Road, CMCH
Harassment - Priest Boulevard, Rio Grande
Burglary - Indian Trail, Burleigh
Motor Vehicle Crash - Route 9 North, Swainton
Harassment - Route 47 South, Rio Grande
DWI - Route 47 South, Rio Grande
Theft - Bennett Road, CMCH
Fraud - School Lane, Rio Grande
Friday, March 26, 2021:
Motor Vehicle Crash - Route 47 South, Rio Grande
Motor Vehicle Crash - Route 47 South, Rio Grande
Terroristic Threats - West Pacific Avenue, CMCH
Motor Vehicle Crash - Route 9 South, Burleigh
Motor Vehicle Crash - Aspen Drive, Mayville
Motor Vehicle Crash - Route 9 North, CMCH
Saturday, March 27, 2021:
Fire Call - Route 9 South, Burleigh
Fraud - Hand Avenue, CMCH
Motor Vehicle Crash - Holly Knoll Drive, Swainton
DWI - Route 47 North, CMCH
Sunday, March 28, 2021:
MV Burglary - West Main Street, Whitesboro
Motor Vehicle Crash - Shunpike Road, Burleigh
Motor Vehicle Crash - Route 9 South, Rio Grande
Monday, March 29, 2021:
Motor Vehicle Crash - Railroad Avenue, Rio Grande
Motor Vehicle Crash - Route 47 South, Rio Grande
Motor Vehicle Crash - North Main Street, CMCH
DWI - Court House South Dennis Road, CMCH
Tuesday, March 30, 2021:
Motor Vehicle Crash - Route 47 South, Rio Grande
Fire Call - Bayberry Drive, CMCH
Theft - Georgia Avenue South, Whitesboro
Theft - Route 47 South, Rio Grande
Harassment - East Atlantic Avenue, CMCH
Threats - Route 47 North, CMCH
Motor Vehicle Crash - Route 9 South, CMCH
Motor Vehicle Crash - Hand Avenue, CMCH
Motor Vehicle Crash - Route 47 South, CMCH
Motor Vehicle Crash - Route 47 South, Rio Grande
DWI - Route 47 South, Rio Grande
Motor Vehicle Crash - Reading Avenue, CMCH
Missing Person - Crest Haven Road, CMCH
Wednesday, March 31, 2021:
Motor Vehicle Crash - Route 9 South, Rio Grande
Motor Vehicle Crash - South Main Street, CMCH
Theft - Route 9 South, Burleigh
Missing Person - West Wiley Street, Whitesboro
Fraud - Davis Road, Rio Grande
Theft - Route 9 South, Rio Grande
March 2021 Arrest Report
Angelica Galindo-Lopez, 22, from North Cape May, NJ was arrested on March 3rd by Patrolman Dececco and charged with Driving While Intoxicated.
Luis D. Rodriguez, 25, from Cape May Court House, NJ was arrested on March 5th by Patrolman Schrader on an Active Warrant.
Desmond R. Peterson, 32, from Villas, NJ was arrested of March 5th by Patrolman A. Eskander on Active Warrants.
Anthony P. Rivera, 32, from Whitesboro, NJ was arrested on March 8th by Detective Flounders and charged with Aggravated Criminal Sexual Contact, Lewdness and Harassment.
Michael Bell, 48, from Galloway, NJ was arrested on March 9th by Detective Saettler and charged with Theft and Possession or Distribution of Hypodermic Needle or Syringe.
Michael D. Brown, 37, from Villas, NJ was arrested on March 9th by Patrolman Martindale and charged with Theft.
Charles L. Markham III, 37, from West Wildwood, NJ was arrested on March 10th by Patrolman Dececco and charged with Unlawful Possession of Weapons and Certain Persons not to Have Weapons.
Joseph F. Harris, 29, from Wildwood, NJ was arrested on March 13th by Patrolman Schrader and charged with Possession of CDS.
Marcelo Herrera, 43, from Rio Grande, NJ was arrested on March 13th by Corporal Pastore and charged with Driving While Intoxicated.
Sandra A. Leeds, 54, from Northfield, NJ was arrested on March 13th by Patrolman Rocca on an Active Warrant.
Samuel A. Ruiz, 38, from Whitesboro, NJ was arrested on March 14th by Patrolman Schrader and charged with Shoplifting.
Christopher T. Foster, 21, from Whitesboro, NJ was arrested on March 16th by Patrolman Salvesen on an Active Warrant and charged with Hindering Apprehension or Prosecution of Another.
Brittany M. Rush, 31, from Wildwood, NJ was arrested on March 20th by Patrolman Mihal on an Active Warrant.
Jane C. Morris, 46, from Court House, NJ was arrested on March 21st by Patrolman Mihal and charged with Driving While Intoxicated.
Dana M. Starrett, 33, from Court House, NJ was arrested on March 21st by Patrolman Salvesen on an Active Warrant.
Brian Moya, 33, from Court House, NJ was arrested on March 21st by Patrolman A. Eskander and charged with Receiving Stolen Property.
Wilfredo Santiago-Lopez, 23, from Wildwood, NJ was arrested on March 21st by Patrolman MacCormack and charged with Receiving Stolen Property.
Joey Sierra, 25, from Wildwood, NJ was arrested on March 21st by Corporal Sweitzer and charged with Receiving Stolen Property.
Joemar Soberal, 28, from Wildwood, NJ was arrested on March 21st by Patrolman Ritterhoff and charged with Receiving Stolen Property.
Christian Ramos, 26, from Wildwood, NJ was arrested on March 21st by Patrolman Jones and charged with Receiving Stolen Property.
James J. Dehainaut, 21, from Swainton, NJ was arrested on March 22nd by Patrolman Rocca on an Active Warrant.
Angela D. Butterworth, 32, from Rio Grande, NJ was arrested on March 23rd by Patrolman Rocca and charged with Burglary and Theft.
Angela D. Butterworth, 32, from Rio Grande, NJ was arrested on March 23rd by Detective Saettler and charged with Theft by Deception, Credit Card Theft and Fraudulent Use of a Credit Card.
Richard J. Allen, 37, from Rio Grande, NJ was arrested on March 23rd by Patrolman Russ and charged with Burglary, Theft by Deception, Credit Card Theft, Fraudulent Use of a Credit Card and Conspiracy.
Michael C. Smith, 46, from Rio Grande, NJ was arrested on March 25th by Patrolman Dececco on an Active Warrant and charged with Obstruction and Resisting Arrest.
Brooke L. Paynter, 40, from Burleigh, NJ was arrested on March 25th by Patrolman A. Jones and charged with Driving While Intoxicated.
Christopher M. Ross, 38, from Ocean View, NJ was arrested on March 26th by Patrolman Rocca and charged with Possession of CDS, Possession of Drug Paraphernalia, Possession or Distribution of Hypodermic Needle or Syringe and Driving While Intoxicated.
Rene Perez-Cruz, 27, from Villas, NJ wars arrested on March 26th by Corporal Sweitzer and charged with Driving While Suspended Resulting in the Death of Another.
Eliezer Perez-Garcia, 30, from Baltimore, MD was arrested on March 29th by Patrolman Dececco and charged with Driving While Intoxicated.
Nicole F. Pulley, 51, from Bethlehem, PA was arrested on March 30th by Patrolman A. Jones and charged with Driving While Intoxicated.
The following is based on information received from a law enforcement agency. The person(s) named are innocent unless proven otherwise.