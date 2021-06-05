MTPD Logo

COURT HOUSE - During the month of March 2021 the members of the Middle Township Police Department responded to or initiated 3,723 calls for service, averaging 120 per day. 

According to a release, during the month, a total of 30 adults were arrested for various offenses.

The following is a list of some of the more serious calls for service which occurred during the month:

Monday, March 1, 2021:

Threats - Route 9 South, Whitesboro

Motor Vehicle Crash - Route 47 South, Rio Grande

Motor Vehicle Crash - Hand Avenue, CMCH

Theft - Secluded Lane, Rio Grande

Tuesday, March 2, 2021:

Fire Call - South George Avenue, Whitesboro

Motor Vehicle Crash - Route 47 South, Rio Grande

Fire Call - Route 9 North, CMCH

Motor Vehicle Crash - Route 47 North, Goshen

Wednesday, March 3, 2021:

DWI - Route 47 South, Rio Grande

Motor Vehicle Crash - West Atlantic Avenue, CMCH

Motor Vehicle Crash - Route 9 North, CMCH

Fraud - Cynwyd Drive, CMCH

Thursday, March 4, 2021:

Theft - Route 47 South, Rio Grande

Criminal Mischief - Route 9 South, Rio Grande

Motor Vehicle Crash - Stone Harbor Boulevard, CMCH

Friday, March 5, 2021:

Fraud - North 11th Street, Del Haven

Theft - Route 9 South, Rio Grande

Saturday, March 6, 2021:

Fire Call - Maryland Avenue, Burleigh

Motor Vehicle Crash - Stone Harbor Boulevard, CMCH

Motor Vehicle Crash - Route 47 South, Rio Grande

Threats - Route 47 South, Rio Grande

Motor Vehicle Crash - Route 9 South, Rio Grande

Fire Call - Golf Club Road, Burleigh

Harassment - Marlyn Drive, Rio Grande

Harassment - Route 47 South, Rio Grande

Motor Vehicle Crash - North Wildwood Boulevard, Burleigh

Sunday, March 7, 2021:

Fire Call - Golf Club Road, Burleigh

Motor Vehicle Crash - Route 9 South, Rio Grande

Motor Vehicle Crash - Fulling Mill Road, Rio Grande

Motor Vehicle Crash - Route 47 South, Rio Grande

Trespassing - Siegtown Road, Swainton

Fire Call - North Main Street, CMCH

Monday, March 8, 2021:

Fraud - Magnolia Road, CMCH

Harassment - West Pacific Avenue, CMCH

Fraud - Shunpike Road, CMCH

Harassment - East Pacific Avenue, CMCH

Motor Vehicle Crash - Court House South Dennis Road, CMCH

Arson - Eldridge Avenue, Del Haven

Tuesday, March 9, 2021:

Theft - Stone Harbor Boulevard, CMCH

Threats - Allen Street, Whitesboro

Fire Call - North 11th Street, Del Haven

Motor Vehicle Crash - Route 9 South, Rio Grande

Wednesday, March 10, 2021:

Motor Vehicle Crash - Crest Haven Road, CMCH

Motor Vehicle Crash - Court House South Dennis Road, CMCH

Weapons Offense - Route 47 South, Rio Grande

Thursday, March 11, 2021:

Motor Vehicle Crash - Bayshore Road, Del Haven

Motor Vehicle Crash - Bike Path, CMCH

Motor Vehicle Crash - Route 9 South, Rio Grande

Motor Vehicle Crash - Stone Harbor Boulevard, CMCH

Shoplifting - ShopRite, Rio Grande

Trespassing - Route 9 South, Rio Grande

Friday, March 12, 2021:

Motor Vehicle Crash - Route 9 South, Rio Grande

Terroristic Threats - East Pacific Avenue, CMCH

Theft - Court House South Dennis Road, CMCH

Theft - Court House South Dennis Road, CMCH

Motor Vehicle Crash - Route 9 North, Swainton

Motor Vehicle Crash - West Atlantic Avenue, CMCH

Assault - Route 9 South, CMCH

Assault - Route 9 South, Rio Grande

Trespassing - Route 9 South, Rio Grande

Motor Vehicle Crash - Route 47 South, Rio Grande

Saturday, March 13, 2021:

Fire Call - Holly Drive, Rio Grande

Theft - Blackburn Avenue, Burleigh

Criminal Mischief - Massachusetts Avenue, Burleigh

Fire Call - Springers Mill Road, CMCH

Motor Vehicle Crash - Route 9 South, Rio Grande

Motor Vehicle Crash - Route 47 South, Rio Grande

Theft - North Wildwood Boulevard, Burleigh

Theft - North Wildwood Boulevard, Burleigh

DWI - Route 9 South, Rio Grande

Motor Vehicle Crash - Route 9 North, CMCH

Sunday, March 14, 2021:

Shoplifting - Tractor Supply Company, Rio Grande

Fire Call - Cynwyd Drive, CMCH

Fire Call - North 2nd Street, Rio Grande

Motor Vehicle Crash - Route 9 North, Swainton

Shoplifting - Walmart, Rio Grande

Monday, March 15, 2021:

Theft - Route 9 South, Burleigh

Fire Call - Jackson Street, Green Creek

Tuesday, March 16, 2021:

Criminal Mischief - Reeves Street, Whitesboro

Wednesday, March 17, 2021:

Fraud - Seacrest Lane, Rio Grande

Harassment - Millman Boulevard, Del Haven

Harassment - Springers Mill Road, CMCH

Motor Vehicle Crash - Crest Haven Road, CMCH

Fire Call - Johnstown Lane, Mayville

Fire Call - Siegtown Road, Swainton

Thursday, March 18, 2021:

Motor Vehicle Crash - Reeds Beach Road, CMCH

Friday, March 19, 2021:

Motor Vehicle Crash - Stone Harbor Boulevard, CMCH

Motor Vehicle Crash - Indian Trail, Burleigh

Motor Vehicle Crash - Hand Avenue, CMCH

Criminal Mischief - Route 47 South, Rio Grande

Saturday, March 20, 2021:

Burglary - Route 47 South, Rio Grande

Motor Vehicle Crash - Route 47 South, Rio Grande

Trespassing - Route 47 South, CMCH

Fire Call - Garden State Parkway, CMCH

Motor Vehicle Crash - Route 47 South, Rio Grande

Sunday, March 21, 2021:

DWI - Route 47 South, CMCH

Theft - Church Road, Rio Grande

Theft - Church Road, Rio Grande

Motor Vehicle Crash - Route 47 North, CMCH

Trespassing - Route 9 North, CMCH

Fire Call - Route 9 South, Rio Grande

Burglary - North Beach Road, Reeds Beach

Motor Vehicle Crash - Route 9 South, Rio Grande

Fire Call - Mechanic Street, CMCH

Monday, March 22, 2021:

Theft - Georgia Avenue, Burleigh

Terroristic Threats - Mechanic Street, CMCH

Motor Vehicle Crash - Court House South Dennis Road, CMCH

Theft - Priest Boulevard, Rio Grande

Tuesday, March 23, 2021:

MV Burglary - Route 9 South, Rio Grande

Motor Vehicle Crash - Court House South Dennis Road, CMCH

Motor Vehicle Crash - Court House South Dennis Road, CMCH

Wednesday, March 24, 2021:

Threats - Route 9 South, Burleigh

Fraud - Domi Drive, CMCH

Trespassing - Route 47 South, Rio Grande

Burglary - Route 47 South, Rio Grande

Theft - Holly Knoll Drive, Swainton

Thursday, March 25, 2021:

Motor Vehicle Crash - Route 9 South, Rio Grande

Theft - Old Avalon Boulevard, Avalon Manor

Motor Vehicle Crash - Court House South Dennis Road, CMCH

Harassment - Priest Boulevard, Rio Grande

Burglary - Indian Trail, Burleigh

Motor Vehicle Crash - Route 9 North, Swainton

Harassment - Route 47 South, Rio Grande

DWI - Route 47 South, Rio Grande

Theft - Bennett Road, CMCH

Fraud - School Lane, Rio Grande

Friday, March 26, 2021:

Motor Vehicle Crash - Route 47 South, Rio Grande

Motor Vehicle Crash - Route 47 South, Rio Grande

Terroristic Threats - West Pacific Avenue, CMCH

Motor Vehicle Crash - Route 9 South, Burleigh

Motor Vehicle Crash - Aspen Drive, Mayville

Motor Vehicle Crash - Route 9 North, CMCH

Saturday, March 27, 2021:

Fire Call - Route 9 South, Burleigh

Fraud - Hand Avenue, CMCH

Motor Vehicle Crash - Holly Knoll Drive, Swainton

DWI - Route 47 North, CMCH

Sunday, March 28, 2021:

MV Burglary - West Main Street, Whitesboro

Motor Vehicle Crash - Shunpike Road, Burleigh

Motor Vehicle Crash - Route 9 South, Rio Grande

Monday, March 29, 2021:

Motor Vehicle Crash - Railroad Avenue, Rio Grande

Motor Vehicle Crash - Route 47 South, Rio Grande

Motor Vehicle Crash - North Main Street, CMCH

DWI - Court House South Dennis Road, CMCH

Tuesday, March 30, 2021:

Motor Vehicle Crash - Route 47 South, Rio Grande

Fire Call - Bayberry Drive, CMCH

Theft - Georgia Avenue South, Whitesboro

Theft - Route 47 South, Rio Grande

Harassment - East Atlantic Avenue, CMCH

Threats - Route 47 North, CMCH

Motor Vehicle Crash - Route 9 South, CMCH

Motor Vehicle Crash - Hand Avenue, CMCH

Motor Vehicle Crash - Route 47 South, CMCH

Motor Vehicle Crash - Route 47 South, Rio Grande

DWI - Route 47 South, Rio Grande

Motor Vehicle Crash - Reading Avenue, CMCH

Missing Person - Crest Haven Road, CMCH

Wednesday, March 31, 2021:

Motor Vehicle Crash - Route 9 South, Rio Grande

Motor Vehicle Crash - South Main Street, CMCH

Theft - Route 9 South, Burleigh

Missing Person - West Wiley Street, Whitesboro

Fraud - Davis Road, Rio Grande

Theft - Route 9 South, Rio Grande

March 2021 Arrest Report

Angelica Galindo-Lopez, 22, from North Cape May, NJ was arrested on March 3rd by Patrolman Dececco and charged with Driving While Intoxicated.

Luis D. Rodriguez, 25, from Cape May Court House, NJ was arrested on March 5th by Patrolman Schrader on an Active Warrant.

Desmond R. Peterson, 32, from Villas, NJ was arrested of March 5th by Patrolman A. Eskander on Active Warrants.

Anthony P. Rivera, 32, from Whitesboro, NJ was arrested on March 8th by Detective Flounders and charged with Aggravated Criminal Sexual Contact, Lewdness and Harassment.

Michael Bell, 48, from Galloway, NJ was arrested on March 9th by Detective Saettler and charged with Theft and Possession or Distribution of Hypodermic Needle or Syringe.

Michael D. Brown, 37, from Villas, NJ was arrested on March 9th by Patrolman Martindale and charged with Theft.

Charles L. Markham III, 37, from West Wildwood, NJ was arrested on March 10th by Patrolman Dececco and charged with Unlawful Possession of Weapons and Certain Persons not to Have Weapons.

Joseph F. Harris, 29, from Wildwood, NJ was arrested on March 13th by Patrolman Schrader and charged with Possession of CDS.

Marcelo Herrera, 43, from Rio Grande, NJ was arrested on March 13th by Corporal Pastore and charged with Driving While Intoxicated.

Sandra A. Leeds, 54, from Northfield, NJ was arrested on March 13th by Patrolman Rocca on an Active Warrant.

Samuel A. Ruiz, 38, from Whitesboro, NJ was arrested on March 14th by Patrolman Schrader and charged with Shoplifting.

Christopher T. Foster, 21, from Whitesboro, NJ was arrested on March 16th by Patrolman Salvesen on an Active Warrant and charged with Hindering Apprehension or Prosecution of Another.

Brittany M. Rush, 31, from Wildwood, NJ was arrested on March 20th by Patrolman Mihal on an Active Warrant.

Jane C. Morris, 46, from Court House, NJ was arrested on March 21st by Patrolman Mihal and charged with Driving While Intoxicated.

Dana M. Starrett, 33, from Court House, NJ was arrested on March 21st by Patrolman Salvesen on an Active Warrant.

Brian Moya, 33, from Court House, NJ was arrested on March 21st by Patrolman A. Eskander and charged with Receiving Stolen Property.

Wilfredo Santiago-Lopez, 23, from Wildwood, NJ was arrested on March 21st by Patrolman MacCormack and charged with Receiving Stolen Property.

Joey Sierra, 25, from Wildwood, NJ was arrested on March 21st by Corporal Sweitzer and charged with Receiving Stolen Property.

Joemar Soberal, 28, from Wildwood, NJ was arrested on March 21st by Patrolman Ritterhoff and charged with Receiving Stolen Property.

Christian Ramos, 26, from Wildwood, NJ was arrested on March 21st by Patrolman Jones and charged with Receiving Stolen Property.

James J. Dehainaut, 21, from Swainton, NJ was arrested on March 22nd by Patrolman Rocca on an Active Warrant.

Angela D. Butterworth, 32, from Rio Grande, NJ was arrested on March 23rd by Patrolman Rocca and charged with Burglary and Theft.

Angela D. Butterworth, 32, from Rio Grande, NJ was arrested on March 23rd by Detective Saettler and charged with Theft by Deception, Credit Card Theft and Fraudulent Use of a Credit Card.

Richard J. Allen, 37, from Rio Grande, NJ was arrested on March 23rd by Patrolman Russ and charged with Burglary, Theft by Deception, Credit Card Theft, Fraudulent Use of a Credit Card and Conspiracy.

Michael C. Smith, 46, from Rio Grande, NJ was arrested on March 25th by Patrolman Dececco on an Active Warrant and charged with Obstruction and Resisting Arrest.

Brooke L. Paynter, 40, from Burleigh, NJ was arrested on March 25th by Patrolman A. Jones and charged with Driving While Intoxicated.

Christopher M. Ross, 38, from Ocean View, NJ was arrested on March 26th by Patrolman Rocca and charged with Possession of CDS, Possession of Drug Paraphernalia, Possession or Distribution of Hypodermic Needle or Syringe and Driving While Intoxicated.

Rene Perez-Cruz, 27, from Villas, NJ wars arrested on March 26th by Corporal Sweitzer and charged with Driving While Suspended Resulting in the Death of Another.

Eliezer Perez-Garcia, 30, from Baltimore, MD was arrested on March 29th by Patrolman Dececco and charged with Driving While Intoxicated.

Nicole F. Pulley, 51, from Bethlehem, PA was arrested on March 30th by Patrolman A. Jones and charged with Driving While Intoxicated.

The following is based on information received from a law enforcement agency. The person(s) named are innocent unless proven otherwise.

