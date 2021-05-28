ED. NOTE: Readers are reminded that not only are all individuals listed below presumed innocent unless proven guilty, but there may also be multiple individuals who share the same name, even in the same town.
COURT HOUSE - A Cape May County grand jury handed up 18 indictments May 25.
The abbreviation CDS below stands for controlled dangerous substance.
A "certain person" charge can be brought against individuals whose previous convictions bar them from having weapons.
Christopher Foster and James J. Dehainaut were named in a three-count indictment. Dehainaut faces a second-degree count of eluding police in a motor vehicle.
Foster was indicted on two counts of third-degree resisting arrest.
Jennifer L. Dulio was indicted for fourth-degree theft. The indictment states Dulio took movable property worth over $200 from a Rio Grande fast-food restaurant.
Brandon Soto-Dawson was indicted for third-degree possession of a CDS, fentanyl.
Rene Perez-Cruz was involved in a motor vehicle crash resulting in serious bodily injury to another individual. She faces a third-degree count for violation of a public health and safety law, along with a fourth degree driving without a license.
Scott T. McCauley was named in a fourth-degree count of lewdness for exposing himself within the view of a child less than 13.
Joshua H. Centeno-Silva was indicted for second-degree unlawful possession of a weapon, a 9mm Glock handgun, along with two third-degree counts for receiving stolen property and a fourth-degree count for a prohibited weapon, large-capacity magazines.
A 2015 conviction in Philadelphia County for possession with intent to distribute also leads in this indictment to an added count for a second-degree certain person.
Zulmarie Arroyo faces a fourth-degree count of throwing bodily fluids.
Gabrielle T. Platt, Tyler N. Lashley, and Guy J. Ulysse were jointly named in a four-count indictment for conspiracy, theft by deception, forgery, and uttering a forged instrument. All counts were in the third degree.
Brian P. Johnson was indicted on two third-degree counts for issuing a bad $3,178 check and theft of services.
Chris M. Rivera, Morris Murray-Harris, and Zhyana M. Young jointly face a count of first-degree robbery, along with second-degree counts for conspiracy and aggravated assault.
Included in the indictment were two third-degree counts for possession of a weapon for unlawful purposes, a liquor bottle, and another count of aggravated assault. They also face a fourth-degree count for unlawful possession of a weapon.
Christopher Fagan was indicted for third-degree possession of a CDS, methamphetamine.
Luis X. Rosario was indicted on one count of third-degree burglary of a home, on Pacific Avenue, in Wildwood.
Kevin R. White faces two second-degree counts for endangering the welfare of a child. The counts involved the storing and maintaining of images or video of a child engaged in a prohibited sexual act. The indictment is related to events, in 2019, in Lower Township.
Destany R. Garcia was indicted for second-degree aggravated arson and third-degree burglary related to a January 2020 incident in Dennis Township.
John A. Petaccio faces one third-degree count for making terroristic threats.
Joshua A. Shope was named in an eight-count indictment, with two counts of third-degree theft by deception, two of third-degree impersonation, two of fourth-degree forgery, and two of fourth-degree uttering a forged instrument.
Reynaldo Figueroa-Ardon was indicted for third-degree receiving stolen property, a stolen 2003 Honda Accord.
Rene A. Berrius was named in a seven-count indictment in which all counts were in the third degree. Berrius faces counts for burglary, theft, receiving stolen property, three counts of aggravated assault, and one of resisting arrest.