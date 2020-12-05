VILLAS - The Lower Township Police Department responded to or initiated a total of 575 calls, averaging a total of 83 calls per day. Police also made a total of 9 arrests during this period.
According to a release, below is a breakdown of incidents and arrests by date:
10-19-20
Non-Criminal Incidents - 3
Fire Related Calls - 0
Motor Vehicle Accidents - 0
Traffic Enforcement - 5
Public Services – 74
Domestic Violence Incidents - 3
Aggravated Assault – E. Delaware Pkwy., Villas
10-20-20
Non-Criminal Incidents - 4
Fire Related Calls - 4
Motor Vehicle Accidents - 2
Traffic Enforcement - 14
Public Services - 33
Domestic Violence Incidents - 1
Criminal Mischief – Route 9, Cold Spring
Narcotic Drug Laws – Charles St. & Bayshore Rd., Fishing Creek
10-21-20
Non-Criminal Incidents - 7
Fire Related Calls - 0
Motor Vehicle Accidents - 0
Traffic Enforcement - 4
Public Services - 70
Domestic Violence Incidents - 0
Burglary – Town Bank Rd., North Cape May
Theft – Briarwood Dr., Erma
Fraud – Breakwater Rd., Erma
Fraud – Texas Ave., Villas
Criminal Mischief – W. Rio Grande Ave., West Wildwood
10-22-20
Non-Criminal Incidents - 1
Fire Related Calls - 0
Motor Vehicle Accidents - 4
Traffic Enforcement - 4
Public Services - 58
Domestic Violence Incidents - 1
Fraud – Ridgewood Ave., Villas
Fraud – Bayshore Rd., Villas
Fraud – Bay Dr., Villas
Narcotic Drug Laws – Walsh Ave., Rio Grande
DWI – Bayshore Rd., Villas
DWI – Fulling Mill Rd., Villas
10-23-20
Non-Criminal Incidents - 5
Fire Related Calls - 5
Motor Vehicle Accidents - 1
Traffic Enforcement - 4
Public Services - 42
Domestic Violence Incidents - 2
Fraud – Town Bank Rd., Cape May
Fraud – Ohio Ave., Villas
Criminal Mischief – Seashore Rd., Cold Spring
10-24-20
Non-Criminal Incidents - 3
Fire Related Calls - 2
Motor Vehicle Accidents - 2
Traffic Enforcement - 12
Public Services - 26
Domestic Violence Incidents - 1
Simple Assault – E. Delaware Pkwy., Villas
Fraud – E. Greenwood Ave., Villas
Narcotic Drug Laws - E. Tampa Ave., Villas
Narcotic Drug Laws – W. Bates Ave., Villas
10-25-20
Non-Criminal Incidents - 5
Fire Related Calls - 2
Motor Vehicle Accidents - 1
Traffic Enforcement - 5
Public Services - 29
Domestic Violence Incidents - 2
DWI – Bayshore Rd. & Cloverdale Ave., Villas
Weekly Adult Arrest Report
10-19-20
- Samuel V. Kotelnicki, Jr./55, Villas, NJ - Aggravated Assault
10-21-20
- Nathaniel Ruiz/30, Lower Twp., NJ – Aggravated Assault, Terroristic Threats
10-22-20
- Victoria A. Delong/51, Wildwood, NJ - DWI
- Benjamin J. Beason/38, North Cape May, NJ - Possession of 50g or Less of Marijuana
10-23-20
- Markwill Soto-Sotmayor/26, Villas, NJ - DWI
10-24-20
- Mark A. Brown, Jr./23, Villas, NJ - Simple Assault, Possession of 50g or Greater of Marijuana,
- Manufacture/Distribute/Dispense Marijuana >= 1 oz. < 5 lbs., Possession/Use Drug Paraphernalia, Money Laundering
10-25-20
- Stacey L. Harbeson/49, Villas, NJ – DWI, Revocation for Refusal to Submit to Breath Test
The above was received from a law enforcement agency. The person named is innocent unless proven otherwise.