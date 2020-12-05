LTPD LOGO-USE THIS ONE

VILLAS - The Lower Township Police Department responded to or initiated a total of 575 calls, averaging a total of 83 calls per day. Police also made a total of 9 arrests during this period. 

According to a release, below is a breakdown of incidents and arrests by date:

10-19-20  

Non-Criminal Incidents - 3

Fire Related Calls - 0

Motor Vehicle Accidents - 0

Traffic Enforcement - 5

Public Services – 74

Domestic Violence Incidents - 3

Aggravated Assault – E. Delaware Pkwy., Villas

10-20-20  

Non-Criminal Incidents - 4

Fire Related Calls - 4

Motor Vehicle Accidents - 2

Traffic Enforcement - 14

Public Services - 33

Domestic Violence Incidents - 1

Criminal Mischief – Route 9, Cold Spring

Narcotic Drug Laws – Charles St. & Bayshore Rd., Fishing Creek

10-21-20  

Non-Criminal Incidents - 7

Fire Related Calls - 0

Motor Vehicle Accidents - 0

Traffic Enforcement - 4

Public Services - 70

Domestic Violence Incidents - 0

Burglary – Town Bank Rd., North Cape May

Theft – Briarwood Dr., Erma

Fraud – Breakwater Rd., Erma

Fraud – Texas Ave., Villas

Criminal Mischief – W. Rio Grande Ave., West Wildwood

10-22-20  

Non-Criminal Incidents - 1

Fire Related Calls - 0

Motor Vehicle Accidents - 4

Traffic Enforcement - 4

Public Services - 58

Domestic Violence Incidents - 1

Fraud – Ridgewood Ave., Villas

Fraud – Bayshore Rd., Villas

Fraud – Bay Dr., Villas

Narcotic Drug Laws – Walsh Ave., Rio Grande

DWI – Bayshore Rd., Villas

DWI – Fulling Mill Rd., Villas

10-23-20  

Non-Criminal Incidents - 5

Fire Related Calls - 5

Motor Vehicle Accidents - 1

Traffic Enforcement - 4

Public Services - 42

Domestic Violence Incidents - 2

Fraud – Town Bank Rd., Cape May

Fraud – Ohio Ave., Villas

Criminal Mischief – Seashore Rd., Cold Spring

10-24-20  

Non-Criminal Incidents - 3

Fire Related Calls - 2

Motor Vehicle Accidents - 2

Traffic Enforcement - 12

Public Services - 26

Domestic Violence Incidents - 1

Simple Assault – E. Delaware Pkwy., Villas

Fraud – E. Greenwood Ave., Villas

Narcotic Drug Laws - E. Tampa Ave., Villas

Narcotic Drug Laws – W. Bates Ave., Villas

10-25-20  

Non-Criminal Incidents - 5

Fire Related Calls - 2

Motor Vehicle Accidents - 1

Traffic Enforcement - 5

Public Services - 29

Domestic Violence Incidents - 2

DWI – Bayshore Rd. & Cloverdale Ave., Villas

Weekly Adult Arrest Report

10-19-20

  • Samuel V. Kotelnicki, Jr./55, Villas, NJ - Aggravated Assault

10-21-20

  • Nathaniel Ruiz/30, Lower Twp., NJ – Aggravated Assault, Terroristic Threats                                                                            

10-22-20

  • Victoria A. Delong/51, Wildwood, NJ - DWI
  • Benjamin J. Beason/38, North Cape May, NJ - Possession of 50g or Less of Marijuana

10-23-20

  • Markwill Soto-Sotmayor/26, Villas, NJ - DWI

10-24-20

  • Mark A. Brown, Jr./23, Villas, NJ - Simple Assault, Possession of 50g or Greater of Marijuana, 
  • Manufacture/Distribute/Dispense Marijuana >= 1 oz. < 5 lbs., Possession/Use Drug Paraphernalia, Money Laundering

 10-25-20

  • Stacey L. Harbeson/49, Villas, NJ – DWI, Revocation for Refusal to Submit to Breath Test

The above was received from a law enforcement agency. The person named is innocent unless proven otherwise.

