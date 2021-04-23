Court Gavel Image (2020) - USE THIS ONE
Shutterstock

NOTE: The Cape May County Herald is offering full coverage of the COVID-19 / coronavirus emergency to all, with no payment required. We are committed to ensuring our readers can make critical decisions for themselves and their families during this ongoing situation. To continue supporting this vital reporting, please consider a digital subscription or contribution. For more coverage, subscribe to our daily newsletter.

ED. NOTE:Readers are reminded that not only are all individuals listed below presumed innocent unless proven guilty, but there may also be multiple individuals who share the same name, even in the same town.   

COURT HOUSE - A Cape May County grand jury handed up 16 indictments April 20.  

The abbreviation CDS below stands for controlled dangerous substance.    

A "certain person" charge can be brought against individuals whose previous convictions bar them from having weapons.  

Allen D. Morris Jr.was indictedfor sexual assault and endangering the welfare of a child, both second-degree countsThe incident involved an 8-year-old victim, in Upper Township, in January. 

Michael A. Vogtfaces two second-degree counts for sexual assault and one third-degree count for endangering the welfare of a child. According to the indictment, Vogt used force or coercion in the assault of a 16-year-old victim, in Lower Township, in 2017 and 2018. 

Delaney J. McGrawwas named in six counts related to child pornography. He faces four counts of endangering the welfare of a child, with one count in the first degree and the other three counts second degree.  

He also faces a third-degree count for invasion of privacy and a fourth-degree charge for cyber harassment. The indictment lists a period from August to September 2020, in Wildwood Crest. 

Malik D. Lindseywas indicted on four separate counts of endangering the welfare of child, one in the first degree, two in the second degree, and one in the third degree, along with invasion of privacy in the third degree.  

The period listed in the indictment is from January to September 2020, in Middle Township. The indictment details involvement in child pornography. 

Joseph S. Steel was indicted for making terroristic threats. The indictment contains two third-degree counts. 

Thomas Edger, Shane M. Hammerstein, William H. Howard, and Gina M. Famiano were separately indicted on one count of possession of a CDS in the third degree. 

Dominic T. Iannacewas named in a single count for fourth-degree contempt for disobeying a judicial order. 

Jason P. Romanwas indicted for third-degree unlawful possession of a weapon, a 0.6mm caliber Walter Spring BB gun. 

Elton R. Voncollinwas indicted for a third-degree attempt to defraud administration of a drug test, along with three fourth-degree counts for forgery, altering medical records, and uttering a false instrument. 

Emanuel Rodriguez and Alea A. Daviswere named in a seven-count indictment. Rodriguez faces counts for first-degree attempted murder, second-degree aggravated assault, fourth-degree aggravated assault, two counts of unlawful possession of a weapon, a firearm, and one third degree count for possession of a CDS, methamphetamine.  

Davis faces a single count for possession of a CDS, fentanyl. 

Khamal R. Smithwas indicted on one count of second-degree aggravated assault. 

Jacques N. Frimpongwas indicted for third-degree theft by deception related to an incident, in Ocean City, in November. 

Mailyn Cecilia, Bridget M. Perez, and Isaiah G. Gray were jointly named in each of seven counts in an indictment. They face first-degree robbery and six second-degree counts for robbery, burglary, aggravated assault, and three counts of conspiracy.   

Tags

Get 'The Wrap', a new way to get the news.

We wrap up the news from the Shore you love, and deliver it to your inbox, weekly.

Load comments