ED. NOTE: Readers are reminded that not only are all individuals listed below presumed innocent unless proven guilty, but there may also be multiple individuals who share the same name, even in the same town.
COURT HOUSE - A Cape May County grand jury handed up 16 indictments April 20.
The abbreviation CDS below stands for controlled dangerous substance.
A "certain person" charge can be brought against individuals whose previous convictions bar them from having weapons.
Allen D. Morris Jr. was indicted for sexual assault and endangering the welfare of a child, both second-degree counts. The incident involved an 8-year-old victim, in Upper Township, in January.
Michael A. Vogt faces two second-degree counts for sexual assault and one third-degree count for endangering the welfare of a child. According to the indictment, Vogt used force or coercion in the assault of a 16-year-old victim, in Lower Township, in 2017 and 2018.
Delaney J. McGraw was named in six counts related to child pornography. He faces four counts of endangering the welfare of a child, with one count in the first degree and the other three counts second degree.
He also faces a third-degree count for invasion of privacy and a fourth-degree charge for cyber harassment. The indictment lists a period from August to September 2020, in Wildwood Crest.
Malik D. Lindsey was indicted on four separate counts of endangering the welfare of child, one in the first degree, two in the second degree, and one in the third degree, along with invasion of privacy in the third degree.
The period listed in the indictment is from January to September 2020, in Middle Township. The indictment details involvement in child pornography.
Joseph S. Steel was indicted for making terroristic threats. The indictment contains two third-degree counts.
Thomas Edger, Shane M. Hammerstein, William H. Howard, and Gina M. Famiano were separately indicted on one count of possession of a CDS in the third degree.
Dominic T. Iannace was named in a single count for fourth-degree contempt for disobeying a judicial order.
Jason P. Roman was indicted for third-degree unlawful possession of a weapon, a 0.6mm caliber Walter Spring BB gun.
Elton R. Voncollin was indicted for a third-degree attempt to defraud administration of a drug test, along with three fourth-degree counts for forgery, altering medical records, and uttering a false instrument.
Emanuel Rodriguez and Alea A. Davis were named in a seven-count indictment. Rodriguez faces counts for first-degree attempted murder, second-degree aggravated assault, fourth-degree aggravated assault, two counts of unlawful possession of a weapon, a firearm, and one third degree count for possession of a CDS, methamphetamine.
Davis faces a single count for possession of a CDS, fentanyl.
Khamal R. Smith was indicted on one count of second-degree aggravated assault.
Jacques N. Frimpong was indicted for third-degree theft by deception related to an incident, in Ocean City, in November.
Mailyn Cecilia, Bridget M. Perez, and Isaiah G. Gray were jointly named in each of seven counts in an indictment. They face first-degree robbery and six second-degree counts for robbery, burglary, aggravated assault, and three counts of conspiracy.