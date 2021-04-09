OCEAN CITY - An Ocean City man alleged by U.S. Rep. Jeff Van Drew (R-2nd) to have made threats against him in several instances now faces charges.
John McCall, who Van Drew said left threatening voice messages on his phone and had threatening columns about him in the Ocean City Sentinel newspaper, faces harassment charges filed by the Ocean City Police Department, Doug Bergen, the city's public information officer, confirmed to the Herald.
A court date is pending, as Bergen said the investigation is ongoing, as of April 9.
McCall, according to a previous Herald report, had columns featured in the Sentinel that allegedly made menacing remarks about Van Drew and his wife. The guest writer, in one column, said Van Drew should face death for treason.
The congressman has been subject to scrutiny after leaving the Democratic Party for the GOP, in 2019, vowing support for now former President Donald Trump.
Van Drew’s office didn’t immediately return a request for comment on the charges.