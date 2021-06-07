WILDWOOD - The following are the adult arrests made by the City of Wildwood Police Department during the second two weeks of May.
“There were a total of 3,135 calls for service in the second two weeks of May, which is an average of approximately 196 calls per day,” stated Wildwood Police Department Chief Robert Regalbuto.
According to a release, 148 motor vehicle stops, 30 motor vehicle accidents, 24 thefts, 15 assaults, 5 burglaries, and 79 medical assists.
Arrest Report
05/16/2021 Kirsch, Keith N Wildwood, NJ 28 Aggravated Assault
05/17/2021 Aletriz-Soto, Heriberto Wildwood, NJ 36 Driving While Intoxicated
05/18/2021 Ward, Joseph Wildwood, NJ 58 Driving While Intoxicated
05/19/2021 Walter, Matthew N Cape May, NJ 21 Aggravated Assault
05/20/2021 Mercado, Jezahlia Wildwood, NJ 20 Simple Assault
05/21/2021 Harris, Rashon Woodbine, NJ 19 Simple Assault
05/22/2021 Smith, Joseph Villas, NJ 22 Violation: TRO/ FRO
05/22/2021 Heaton, Wesley Wildwood, NJ 25 Disorderly Conduct
05/22/2021 Barnard-Sherif, Daren Darby PA 24 Driving While Intoxicated
05/22/2021 Roach, Devon N Wildwood, NJ 19 Driving While Intoxicated
05/23/2021 Rodriguez, Jose Wildwood, NJ 54 Aggravated Assault
05/24/2021 Laboy-Rivera, Joshua Philadelphia, PA 26 Prohibited Weapons
05/24/2021 Warren, Matthew Wildwood NJ 26 Simple Assault
05/25/2021 Anselmo, Michael Toms River, NJ 18 Simple Assault
05/27/2021 Claudio-Reyes, Bryan Villas, NJ 27 Driving While Intoxicated
05/27/2021 Carey, Colleen Philadelphia, Pa 39 Poss. CDS
05/27/2021 Lefkowitz, Judith Norwood, PA 27 Contempt of Court
05/28/2021 Sandone, Anthony Glenolden, PA 18 Driving While Intoxicated
05/28/2021 Vernon, James Shawcrest, NJ 51 Theft
05/29/2021 Langley, Branden Tuckahoe, NJ 18 Disorderly Conduct
05/29/2021 Butler, Devon Lanoka Harbor, NJ 21 Disorderly Conduct
05/29/2021 Alcott, Douglas Butler, NJ 19 Disorderly Conduct
05/29/2021 Novak, Stephen Chester, PA 28 Criminal Mischief
05/29/2021 Luciano-Champoux , Angela Berlin, NJ 57 Driving While Intoxicated
05/30/2021 Campbell, Ryan Lansdale, Pa 21 Driving While Intoxicated
05/30/2021 Woloshyn, Eric Ivyland, PA 21 Aggravated Assault
05/31/2021 Mirza-Muhtaseem, Ahbab Lansdale, PA 23 Disorderly Conduct
05/31/2021 Jackson, Ashley Bryn Mayr, PA 20 Disorderly Conduct
The following is based on information received from a law enforcement agency. The person(s) named are innocent unless proven otherwise.