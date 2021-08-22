VILLAS - The Lower Township Police Department responded to or initiated a total of 1,011 calls, averaging a total of 145 calls per day.
According to a Lower Township Police Department release, police also made a total of six arrests during this period.
Below is a breakdown of incidents and arrests by date:
7-26-21
Non-Criminal Incidents - 6
Fire Related Calls - 3
Motor Vehicle Accidents - 4
Traffic Enforcement - 20
Public Services – 98
Domestic Violence Incidents - 0
Fraud – Bayshore Rd., North Cape May
7-27-21
Non-Criminal Incidents - 7
Fire Related Calls - 2
Motor Vehicle Accidents - 2
Traffic Enforcement - 27
Public Services - 77
Domestic Violence Incidents - 0
Robbery – Bayshore Rd., Villas
Burglary – E. Rochester Ave., Wildwood
Theft – Shore Dr., Town Bank
7-28-21
Non-Criminal Incidents - 3
Fire Related Calls - 2
Motor Vehicle Accidents - 0
Traffic Enforcement - 21
Public Services - 49
Domestic Violence Incidents - 2
Criminal Mischief – Seashore Rd., Cold Spring
7-29-21
Non-Criminal Incidents - 2
Fire Related Calls - 1
Motor Vehicle Accidents - 2
Traffic Enforcement - 25
Public Services - 99
Domestic Violence Incidents - 2
Theft - E. Virginia Ave., Villas
Criminal Mischief – Pilgrim Circle & Washington Blvd., North Cape May
7-30-21
Non-Criminal Incidents - 7
Fire Related Calls - 4
Motor Vehicle Accidents - 3
Traffic Enforcement - 39
Public Services - 115
Domestic Violence Incidents - 4
None
7-31-21
Non-Criminal Incidents - 7
Fire Related Calls - 2
Motor Vehicle Accidents - 3
Traffic Enforcement - 21
Public Services - 115
Domestic Violence Incidents - 1
None
8-1-21
Non-Criminal Incidents - 6
Fire Related Calls - 4
Motor Vehicle Accidents - 2
Traffic Enforcement - 13
Public Services - 58
Domestic Violence Incidents - 0
Criminal Mischief – Ocean Dr., Diamond Beach
Weekly Adult Arrest Report
7-26-21
- Brian P. Johnson/49, Cape May, NJ - Contempt of Court
7-28-21
- Miguel A. Marquez/48, Wildwood, NJ - Burglary, Theft
7-29-21
- Donna M. Gallner/38, Villas, NJ - Contempt of Court
7-30-21
- Ray L. Newsome/47, Rio Grande, NJ - Contempt of Domestic Violence Order
7-31-21
- Sierra R. Deweese/31, Villas, NJ - Contempt of Court
8-1-21
- Nathaniel R. Richardson/32, Cape May Court House, NJ - Contempt of Judicial Order, Contempt of Domestic Violence Order
The above is based on information received from a law enforcement agency. The persons named are innocent unless proven otherwise.