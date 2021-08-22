LTPD LOGO-USE THIS ONE

VILLAS - The Lower Township Police Department responded to or initiated a total of 1,011 calls, averaging a total of 145 calls per day.

According to a Lower Township Police Department release, police also made a total of six arrests during this period. 

Below is a breakdown of incidents and arrests by date:

7-26-21  

Non-Criminal Incidents - 6

Fire Related Calls - 3

Motor Vehicle Accidents - 4

Traffic Enforcement - 20

Public Services – 98

Domestic Violence Incidents - 0

Fraud – Bayshore Rd., North Cape May

7-27-21  

Non-Criminal Incidents - 7

Fire Related Calls - 2

Motor Vehicle Accidents - 2

Traffic Enforcement - 27

Public Services - 77

Domestic Violence Incidents - 0

Robbery – Bayshore Rd., Villas

Burglary – E. Rochester Ave., Wildwood

Theft – Shore Dr., Town Bank

7-28-21  

Non-Criminal Incidents - 3

Fire Related Calls - 2

Motor Vehicle Accidents - 0

Traffic Enforcement - 21

Public Services - 49

Domestic Violence Incidents - 2

Criminal Mischief – Seashore Rd., Cold Spring

7-29-21  

Non-Criminal Incidents - 2

Fire Related Calls - 1

Motor Vehicle Accidents - 2

Traffic Enforcement - 25

Public Services - 99

Domestic Violence Incidents - 2

Theft - E. Virginia Ave., Villas

Criminal Mischief – Pilgrim Circle & Washington Blvd., North Cape May

7-30-21  

Non-Criminal Incidents - 7

Fire Related Calls - 4

Motor Vehicle Accidents - 3

Traffic Enforcement - 39

Public Services - 115

Domestic Violence Incidents - 4

None

7-31-21  

Non-Criminal Incidents - 7

Fire Related Calls - 2

Motor Vehicle Accidents - 3

Traffic Enforcement - 21

Public Services - 115

Domestic Violence Incidents - 1

None

8-1-21  

Non-Criminal Incidents - 6

Fire Related Calls - 4

Motor Vehicle Accidents - 2

Traffic Enforcement - 13

Public Services - 58

Domestic Violence Incidents - 0

Criminal Mischief – Ocean Dr., Diamond Beach

Weekly Adult Arrest Report

7-26-21

  • Brian P. Johnson/49, Cape May, NJ - Contempt of Court 

7-28-21

  • Miguel A. Marquez/48, Wildwood, NJ - Burglary, Theft 

7-29-21

  • Donna M. Gallner/38, Villas, NJ - Contempt of Court 

7-30-21

  • Ray L. Newsome/47, Rio Grande, NJ - Contempt of Domestic Violence Order

7-31-21

  • Sierra R. Deweese/31, Villas, NJ - Contempt of Court 

8-1-21

  • Nathaniel R. Richardson/32, Cape May Court House, NJ - Contempt of Judicial Order, Contempt of Domestic Violence Order

The above is based on information received from a law enforcement agency. The persons named are innocent unless proven otherwise.

