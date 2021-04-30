ED. NOTE: Readers are reminded that not only are all individuals listed below presumed innocent unless proven guilty, but there may also be multiple individuals who share the same name, even in the same town.
COURT HOUSE - A Cape May County grand jury handed up 17 indictments April 27.
The abbreviation CDS below stands for controlled dangerous substance.
A "certain person" charge can be brought against individuals whose previous convictions bar them from having weapons.
Jaquan S. Bartee faces two second-degree counts for aggravated assault and conspiracy with an unidentified co-conspirator. The incident leading to the indictment occurred Dec. 24, 2020, in Middle Township.
Monte Catherman was indicted for fourth-degree contempt for violation of a pretrial release order.
Victor Rodriguez was named in a fourth-degree count for shoplifting at a home improvement retailer. The merchandise involved was valued at more than $200.
Christopher L. Fitzpatrick was indicted on two fourth-degree counts of operating a motor vehicle during a second license suspension.
Thomas Edgar faces four third-degree counts for aggravated assault, possession of a weapon for unlawful purposes, and two counts for possession of a CDS.
The indictment also contains a fourth-degree count for unlawful possession of a weapon. The assault occurred in Middle Township to a licensed health care worker while performing her duties. The controlled substances were fentanyl and clonazepam.
Kelly A. Asquith, Mark A. McHugh, Jonathan Dahms, Abigail Weiss, Eric Blazejenski, and Joseph F. Harris were separately indicted for third-degree possession of a CDS. All face one count, except McHugh, who was named in two counts, one of which also named Asquith.
Nathaniel Ruiz, according to the indictment, “removed himself from lawful detention.” As a result, he was indicted for third-degree escape.
Greg J. Ogrod was indicted for second-degree eluding police in a motor vehicle.
Alicia Hernandez faces a count of second-degree aggravated assault causing serious bodily harm.
Lori E. Zamichieli was indicted for second-degree eluding police in a motor vehicle “causing a risk of death or injury” to others.
Andrew Enman was named on two counts, one for third-degree possession of a CDS, buprenorphine, and one for fourth-degree certain person.
Possession of a pocketknife led to the certain person count due to a 2008 conviction for aggravated arson.
Daquann M. Smith and Travon K. Smith were named in five counts for theft, theft of a credit card, fraudulent use of a credit card, two counts, and conspiracy. All counts were in the third degree.
Edgardo Rodriguez-Concepcion faces a 10-count indictment. There are three counts for third-degree possession of a CDS – cocaine, heroin, and fentanyl; three third-degree counts for possession with intent to distribute; one fourth-degree count for possession of a prohibited weapon, a defaced firearm; and three second-degree counts for unlawful possession of a weapon, a .380 handgun, possession of a weapon while committing a CDS crime and certain person.
The certain person charge was due to a 2004 conviction for possession with intent to distribute.