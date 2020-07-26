COURT HOUSE - During the week of June 22-28, 2020, the members of the Middle Township Police Department responded to or initiated 638 calls for service, averaging 91 per day. During the week a total of 11 adults were arrested for various offenses.
The following is a list of some of the more serious calls for service which occurred during the week:
Monday, June 22, 2020:
Threats - Bay Acres Drive, Swainton
Theft - Route 47 South, Rio Grande
Harassment - Mimosa Drive, Rio Grande
Trespassing - Route 9 South, Rio Grande
Assault - Route 9 South, Rio Grande
DWI - Route 47 South, Goshen
Fire Call - Route 9 South, Rio Grande
Tuesday, June 23, 2020:
Motor Vehicle Crash - South Main Street, CMCH
Criminal Mischief - South 5th Street, Del Haven
Motor Vehicle Crash - Route 47 South, Rio Grande
Theft - Route 47 South, Rio Grande
Wednesday, June 24, 2020
Trespassing - Route 9 South, Rio Grande
Motor Vehicle Crash - North Wildwood Boulevard, Burleigh
Motor Vehicle Crash - Route 9 South, Rio Grande
Theft - Route 47 South, Rio Grande
Missing Person - Easy Street, CMCH
Fire Call - Goshen Road, CMCH
Motor Vehicle Crash - Mechanic Street, CMCH
Fire Call - 3rd Avenue, CMCH
Thursday, June 25, 2020:
Motor Vehicle Crash - Enterprise Drive, Burleigh
Criminal Mischief - Cresse Street, Rio Grande
Motor Vehicle Crash - Old North Wildwood Boulevard, Grassy Sounds
Resisting Arrest - Route 47 South, Rio Grande
Missing Person - Goshen Road, CMCH
Motor Vehicle Crash - Route 47 South, Rio Grande
Motor Vehicle Crash - Route 9 North, CMCH
Shoplifting - Walmart, Rio Grande
Motor Vehicle Crash - Hand Avenue, CMCH
Shoplifting - Wawa, Rio Grande
Motor Vehicle Crash - Court House South Dennis Road, CMCH
Friday, June 26, 2020:
Criminal Mischief - Satt Boulevard, Rio Grande
Motor Vehicle Crash - Route 47 South, Rio Grande
Motor Vehicle Crash - Route 9 South, Rio Grande
Theft - North Main Street, CMCH
Theft - North 15th Street, Del Haven
Motor Vehicle Crash - Route 9 South, Whitesboro
Motor Vehicle Crash - Route 9 South, Rio Grande
Motor Vehicle Crash - Dias Creek Road, CMCH
Trespassing - Bayshore Road, Green Creek
Saturday, June 27, 2020:
Motor Vehicle Crash - North Main Street, CMCH
Motor Vehicle Crash - Dias Creek Road, CMCH
Motor Vehicle Crash - Route 9 South, Rio Grande
Motor Vehicle Crash - Route 47 South, Rio Grande
Motor Vehicle Crash - Route 47 South, Green Creek
DWI - Court House South Dennis Road, CMCH
DWI - Route 47 South, CMCH
Motor Vehicle Crash - Route 47 South, Green Creek
Fire Call - Country Village Drive, CMCH
DWI - Route 47 South, CMCH
Sunday, June 28, 2020:
Theft - Route 9 North, Swainton
Theft - Route 47 South, Rio Grande
Motor Vehicle Crash - Ocean Drive, Grassy Sounds
Middle Township Police Adult Weekly Arrest Report
June 22, 2020 thru June 28, 2020
David W. Sanders II, 23, from Williamsport, PA was arrested on June 22nd by Patrolman Karge and charged with Endangering Welfare of Children and Driving While Intoxicated.
Eric R. Osmundsen, 27, from Rio Grande, NJ was arrested on June 25th by Patrolman Stiefel and charged with Criminal Mischief.
Nick K. McNeal, 20, from Whitesboro, NJ was arrested on June 25th by Patrolman Cuomo and charged with Resisting Arrest and Active Warrants.
Dana Roberts, 40, from Cape May Court House, NJ was arrested on June 25th by Patrolman Martindale and charged with Possession of Marijuana under 50 Grams and Possession of Drug Paraphernalia.
Dominic A. Catarcio Jr, 32, from Burleigh, NJ was arrested on June 25th by Patrolman Geiger and charged with Shoplifting.
Carolyn L. Shivers, 55, from Cape May, NJ was arrested on June 27th by Patrolman McInnis and charged with Endangering Welfare of Children and Possession of CDS.
Taylor Palmer, 25, from Gloucester City, NJ was arrested on June 27th by Patrolman Mihal and charged with Driving While Intoxicated.
Jonathan M. Devico, 35, from Cape May Court House, NJ was arrested on June 27th by Patrolman Runyon and charged with Driving While Intoxicated.
Edward McGettigan, 63, from Swainton, NJ was arrested on June 27th by Patrolman McInnis and charged with Disorderly Conduct.
Raymond Gentile, 36, from Cape May Court House, NJ was arrested on June 27th by Patrolman Young and charged with Driving While Intoxicated.
Robert B. Smyth, 29, from Rio Grande, NJ was arrested on June 28th by Patrolman Runyon and charged with Shoplifting.
It should be noted that the above individuals are only charged with the above-mentioned offenses and are presumed innocent unless proven guilty. This report only contains individuals that were arrested based on complaints signed by law enforcement personnel, not private citizen signed complaints.