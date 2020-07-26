MTPD Logo

COURT HOUSE - During the week of June 22-28, 2020, the members of the Middle Township Police Department responded to or initiated 638 calls for service, averaging 91 per day. During the week a total of 11 adults were arrested for various offenses.

The following is a list of some of the more serious calls for service which occurred during the week:

Monday, June 22, 2020:

Threats - Bay Acres Drive, Swainton

Theft - Route 47 South, Rio Grande

Harassment - Mimosa Drive, Rio Grande

Trespassing - Route 9 South, Rio Grande

Assault - Route 9 South, Rio Grande

DWI - Route 47 South, Goshen

Fire Call - Route 9 South, Rio Grande

Tuesday, June 23, 2020:

Motor Vehicle Crash - South Main Street, CMCH

Criminal Mischief - South 5th Street, Del Haven

Motor Vehicle Crash - Route 47 South, Rio Grande

Theft - Route 47 South, Rio Grande

Wednesday, June 24, 2020

Trespassing - Route 9 South, Rio Grande

Motor Vehicle Crash - North Wildwood Boulevard, Burleigh

Motor Vehicle Crash - Route 9 South, Rio Grande

Theft - Route 47 South, Rio Grande

Missing Person - Easy Street, CMCH

Fire Call - Goshen Road, CMCH

Motor Vehicle Crash - Mechanic Street, CMCH

Fire Call - 3rd Avenue, CMCH

Thursday, June 25, 2020:

Motor Vehicle Crash - Enterprise Drive, Burleigh

Criminal Mischief - Cresse Street, Rio Grande

Motor Vehicle Crash - Old North Wildwood Boulevard, Grassy Sounds

Resisting Arrest - Route 47 South, Rio Grande

Missing Person - Goshen Road, CMCH

Motor Vehicle Crash - Route 47 South, Rio Grande

Motor Vehicle Crash - Route 9 North, CMCH

Shoplifting - Walmart, Rio Grande

Motor Vehicle Crash - Hand Avenue, CMCH

Shoplifting - Wawa, Rio Grande

Motor Vehicle Crash - Court House South Dennis Road, CMCH

Friday, June 26, 2020:

Criminal Mischief - Satt Boulevard, Rio Grande

Motor Vehicle Crash - Route 47 South, Rio Grande

Motor Vehicle Crash - Route 9 South, Rio Grande

Theft - North Main Street, CMCH

Theft - North 15th Street, Del Haven

Motor Vehicle Crash - Route 9 South, Whitesboro

Motor Vehicle Crash - Route 9 South, Rio Grande

Motor Vehicle Crash - Dias Creek Road, CMCH

Trespassing - Bayshore Road, Green Creek

Saturday, June 27, 2020:

Motor Vehicle Crash - North Main Street, CMCH

Motor Vehicle Crash - Dias Creek Road, CMCH

Motor Vehicle Crash - Route 9 South, Rio Grande

Motor Vehicle Crash - Route 47 South, Rio Grande

Motor Vehicle Crash - Route 47 South, Green Creek

DWI - Court House South Dennis Road, CMCH

DWI - Route 47 South, CMCH

Motor Vehicle Crash - Route 47 South, Green Creek

Fire Call - Country Village Drive, CMCH

DWI - Route 47 South, CMCH

Sunday, June 28, 2020:

Theft - Route 9 North, Swainton

Theft - Route 47 South, Rio Grande

Motor Vehicle Crash - Ocean Drive, Grassy Sounds

Middle Township Police Adult Weekly Arrest Report

June 22, 2020 thru June 28, 2020

David W. Sanders II, 23, from Williamsport, PA was arrested on June 22nd by Patrolman Karge and charged with Endangering Welfare of Children and Driving While Intoxicated.

Eric R. Osmundsen, 27, from Rio Grande, NJ was arrested on June 25th by Patrolman Stiefel and charged with Criminal Mischief.

Nick K. McNeal, 20, from Whitesboro, NJ was arrested on June 25th by Patrolman Cuomo and charged with Resisting Arrest and Active Warrants.

Dana Roberts, 40, from Cape May Court House, NJ was arrested on June 25th by Patrolman Martindale and charged with Possession of Marijuana under 50 Grams and Possession of Drug Paraphernalia.

Dominic A. Catarcio Jr, 32, from Burleigh, NJ was arrested on June 25th by Patrolman Geiger and charged with Shoplifting.

Carolyn L. Shivers, 55, from Cape May, NJ was arrested on June 27th by Patrolman McInnis and charged with Endangering Welfare of Children and Possession of CDS.

Taylor Palmer, 25, from Gloucester City, NJ was arrested on June 27th by Patrolman Mihal and charged with Driving While Intoxicated.

Jonathan M. Devico, 35, from Cape May Court House, NJ was arrested on June 27th by Patrolman Runyon and charged with Driving While Intoxicated.

Edward McGettigan, 63, from Swainton, NJ was arrested on June 27th by Patrolman McInnis and charged with Disorderly Conduct.

Raymond Gentile, 36, from Cape May Court House, NJ was arrested on June 27th by Patrolman Young and charged with Driving While Intoxicated.

Robert B. Smyth, 29, from Rio Grande, NJ was arrested on June 28th by Patrolman Runyon and charged with Shoplifting.

It should be noted that the above individuals are only charged with the above-mentioned offenses and are presumed innocent unless proven guilty. This report only contains individuals that were arrested based on complaints signed by law enforcement personnel, not private citizen signed complaints.

