COURT HOUSE - During the week June 8-14, 2020, the members of the Middle Township Police Department responded to or initiated 477 calls for service, averaging 68 per day. During the week, a total of 8 adults were arrested for various offenses.

The following is a list of some of the more serious calls for service which occurred during the week:

Monday, June 8, 2020:

Driving Under the Influence – Route 47 South, Rio Grande

Shoplifting – Wawa, Rio Grande

Motor Vehicle Crash – Route 47 South, Rio Grande

Fire Call – North 12th Street, Del Haven

Harassment – Linden Lane, Rio Grande

Tuesday, June 9, 2020:

Motor Vehicle Crash – Court House South Dennis Road, CMCH

Shoplifting – Lowes, Rio Grande

Motor Vehicle Crash – Court House South Dennis Road, CMCH

Motor Vehicle Crash – Market Street, CMCH

Theft – Cedar Springs Trailer Park, Burleigh

Wednesday, June 10, 2020:

Criminal Mischief – Joffre Avenue, Burleigh

Motor Vehicle Crash – Hand Avenue, CMCH

Missing Person – Route 47 South, Rio Grande

Motor Vehicle Crash – Route 9 South, Rio Grande

Motor Vehicle Crash – Route 9 South, Rio Grande

Theft – Route 9 North, Swainton

Motor Vehicle Crash – Indian Trail, Burleigh

Shoplifting – Walmart, Rio Grande

Motor Vehicle Crash – Stone Harbor Blvd, CMCH

Thursday, June 11, 2020:

Fire Call – Route 47 South, Dias Creek

Theft – Crest Haven Road, CMCH

Missing Person – Leslie Avenue, CMCH

Fire Call – Indian Trail, Burleigh

Motor Vehicle Crash – Court House South Dennis Road, CMCH

Motor Vehicle Crash – Route 9 South, Rio Grande

Motor Vehicle Crash – Route 9 South, Rio Grande

Theft – Swainton Goshen Road, Swainton

Motor Vehicle Crash – Route 9 South, Rio Grande

Driving Under the Influence – Route 9 South, Rio Grande

Friday, June 12, 2020:

Driving Under the Influence – Stone Harbor Blvd, CMCH

Motor Vehicle Crash – Route 47 South, Rio Grande

Motor Vehicle Crash – Route 47 South, Rio Grande

Criminal Mischief – Gibbs Street, Whitesboro

Motor Vehicle Crash – Railroad Avenue, Rio Grande

Criminal Mischief – Ellen Avenue, CMCH

Saturday, June 13, 2020:

Fire Call – North 8th Street, Del Haven

Motor Vehicle Crash – Route 47 South, Rio Grande

Criminal Mischief – Route 47 North, Goshen

Aggravated Assault – Wildwood Avenue, Whitesboro

Motor Vehicle Crash – Route 9 South, Rio Grande

Theft – Shunpike Road, CMCH

Sunday, June 14, 2020:

Motor Vehicle Crash – Bayview Road, Edgewood

Trespassing – Route 47 South, Green Creek

Harassment – South 15th Street, Del Haven

Motor Vehicle Crash – North Railroad Avenue, Rio Grande

Fire Call – Route 47 South, CMCH

Motor Vehicle Crash – Route 9 South, Rio Grande

Trespassing – Leslie Avenue, CMCH

Middle Township Police Adult Weekly Arrest Report

June 8-14, 2020

Eyan M. Nagel, 21, from North Cape May, NJ was arrested on June 8 by Patrolman Stiefel and charged with Driving While Intoxicated.

Marlenea Uravage, 32, from Wilkes Barre, PA was arrested on June 8 by Patrolman Martino on an active warrant and charged with Shoplifting.

Rachel M. Harkin, 31, from North Cape May, NJ was arrested on June 10 by Detective Flounders on an active warrant and charged with Shoplifting.

Jahquees T. Johnson, 21, from Whitesboro, NJ was arrested on June 11 by Patrolman Trombetta and charged with Shoplifting, Possession of CDS, Possession of Marijuana Under 50 Grams, and Possession of Drug Paraphernalia.

Jonathan L. Tozer, 35, from Wildwood Crest, NJ was arrested on June 11 by Patrolman Stiefel and charged with Driving While Intoxicated and Fugitive from Justice.

Andrew C. Contreras, 26, from North Hampton, Pennsylvania, was arrested on June 12 by Patrolman McInnis and charged with Driving While Intoxicated.

Ashley R. Smith, 26, from Whitesboro, was arrested on June 13 by Patrolman Young and charged with Aggravated Assault, Unlawful Possession of Weapons, and Possession of Weapons for Unlawful Purposes.

Michael J. Cossaboon, 41, from Vineland, NJ was arrested on June 13 by Patrolman Karge on an active warrant.

It should be noted that the above individuals are only charged with the above-mentioned offenses and are presumed innocent unless proven guilty.  This report only contains individuals that were arrested based on complaints signed by law enforcement personnel, not private citizen signed complaints.

