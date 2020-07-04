COURT HOUSE - During the week June 8-14, 2020, the members of the Middle Township Police Department responded to or initiated 477 calls for service, averaging 68 per day. During the week, a total of 8 adults were arrested for various offenses.
The following is a list of some of the more serious calls for service which occurred during the week:
Monday, June 8, 2020:
Driving Under the Influence – Route 47 South, Rio Grande
Shoplifting – Wawa, Rio Grande
Motor Vehicle Crash – Route 47 South, Rio Grande
Fire Call – North 12th Street, Del Haven
Harassment – Linden Lane, Rio Grande
Tuesday, June 9, 2020:
Motor Vehicle Crash – Court House South Dennis Road, CMCH
Shoplifting – Lowes, Rio Grande
Motor Vehicle Crash – Court House South Dennis Road, CMCH
Motor Vehicle Crash – Market Street, CMCH
Theft – Cedar Springs Trailer Park, Burleigh
Wednesday, June 10, 2020:
Criminal Mischief – Joffre Avenue, Burleigh
Motor Vehicle Crash – Hand Avenue, CMCH
Missing Person – Route 47 South, Rio Grande
Motor Vehicle Crash – Route 9 South, Rio Grande
Motor Vehicle Crash – Route 9 South, Rio Grande
Theft – Route 9 North, Swainton
Motor Vehicle Crash – Indian Trail, Burleigh
Shoplifting – Walmart, Rio Grande
Motor Vehicle Crash – Stone Harbor Blvd, CMCH
Thursday, June 11, 2020:
Fire Call – Route 47 South, Dias Creek
Theft – Crest Haven Road, CMCH
Missing Person – Leslie Avenue, CMCH
Fire Call – Indian Trail, Burleigh
Motor Vehicle Crash – Court House South Dennis Road, CMCH
Motor Vehicle Crash – Route 9 South, Rio Grande
Motor Vehicle Crash – Route 9 South, Rio Grande
Theft – Swainton Goshen Road, Swainton
Motor Vehicle Crash – Route 9 South, Rio Grande
Driving Under the Influence – Route 9 South, Rio Grande
Friday, June 12, 2020:
Driving Under the Influence – Stone Harbor Blvd, CMCH
Motor Vehicle Crash – Route 47 South, Rio Grande
Motor Vehicle Crash – Route 47 South, Rio Grande
Criminal Mischief – Gibbs Street, Whitesboro
Motor Vehicle Crash – Railroad Avenue, Rio Grande
Criminal Mischief – Ellen Avenue, CMCH
Saturday, June 13, 2020:
Fire Call – North 8th Street, Del Haven
Motor Vehicle Crash – Route 47 South, Rio Grande
Criminal Mischief – Route 47 North, Goshen
Aggravated Assault – Wildwood Avenue, Whitesboro
Motor Vehicle Crash – Route 9 South, Rio Grande
Theft – Shunpike Road, CMCH
Sunday, June 14, 2020:
Motor Vehicle Crash – Bayview Road, Edgewood
Trespassing – Route 47 South, Green Creek
Harassment – South 15th Street, Del Haven
Motor Vehicle Crash – North Railroad Avenue, Rio Grande
Fire Call – Route 47 South, CMCH
Motor Vehicle Crash – Route 9 South, Rio Grande
Trespassing – Leslie Avenue, CMCH
Middle Township Police Adult Weekly Arrest Report
June 8-14, 2020
Eyan M. Nagel, 21, from North Cape May, NJ was arrested on June 8 by Patrolman Stiefel and charged with Driving While Intoxicated.
Marlenea Uravage, 32, from Wilkes Barre, PA was arrested on June 8 by Patrolman Martino on an active warrant and charged with Shoplifting.
Rachel M. Harkin, 31, from North Cape May, NJ was arrested on June 10 by Detective Flounders on an active warrant and charged with Shoplifting.
Jahquees T. Johnson, 21, from Whitesboro, NJ was arrested on June 11 by Patrolman Trombetta and charged with Shoplifting, Possession of CDS, Possession of Marijuana Under 50 Grams, and Possession of Drug Paraphernalia.
Jonathan L. Tozer, 35, from Wildwood Crest, NJ was arrested on June 11 by Patrolman Stiefel and charged with Driving While Intoxicated and Fugitive from Justice.
Andrew C. Contreras, 26, from North Hampton, Pennsylvania, was arrested on June 12 by Patrolman McInnis and charged with Driving While Intoxicated.
Ashley R. Smith, 26, from Whitesboro, was arrested on June 13 by Patrolman Young and charged with Aggravated Assault, Unlawful Possession of Weapons, and Possession of Weapons for Unlawful Purposes.
Michael J. Cossaboon, 41, from Vineland, NJ was arrested on June 13 by Patrolman Karge on an active warrant.
It should be noted that the above individuals are only charged with the above-mentioned offenses and are presumed innocent unless proven guilty. This report only contains individuals that were arrested based on complaints signed by law enforcement personnel, not private citizen signed complaints.