RIO GRANDE - Members of the Middle Township Patrol Division responded to the Village Shoppes, in Rio Grande, at 10:27 a.m. April 24, for a report of a subject who had been struck with a wooden two-by-four that had a nail protruding from the end.
According to a release, the victim, Calvin Billingsly, 49, of Rio Grande, refused further treatment at the scene, despite suffering a large laceration to the head.
During the course of the investigation by the Middle Township Major Crimes Unit, it was learned that the accused, Michael Rugg, 19, also of Rio Grande, engaged in a verbal argument with Billingsly before utilizing the two-by-four to strike him. The victim fell to the ground, and a bystander intervened to cease the assault from escalating further.
Upon police arrival, Rugg was located leaving the area, resisted arrest, and was ultimately transported to police headquarters. He was charged with multiple offenses to include first-degree attempted murder, second-degree aggravated assault, two counts of third-degree aggravated assault, fourth-degree aggravated assault, third-degree unlawful possession of a weapon, third-degree possession of a weapon for unlawful purposes, third-degree terroristic threats, and resisting arrest, disorderly persons offense.
Members of the Middle Township Major Crimes Unit assisted with the investigation. Rugg was lodged at the Cape May County Correctional Facility.
It should be noted that the above individual is only charged with the above mentioned offenses and is presumed innocent until proven guilty. This report only contains an individual arrested based on complaints signed by law enforcement personnel, not private citizen signed complaints or ordinance violations.