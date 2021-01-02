WILDWOOD - At around 11:51 a.m. Dec. 30, 2020, the Wildwood Police Department K-9 Unit, with the assistance from the Uniform Patrol and Detective divisions, conducted a motor vehicle stop, in the 5300 block of Park Boulevard, in Wildwood.
According to a release, at the time of the motor vehicle stop, the driver was identified as Edgardo Rodriguez-Concepcion, 38, of Wildwood Crest.
During the course of the investigation, information was developed resulting in a consensual search of the interior of the motor vehicle. During the search of the motor vehicle, distribution quantities of controlled dangerous substances and narcotics paraphernalia were recovered. The narcotics recovered in connection to this investigation was prepackaged for street level sales.
Furthermore, approximately $1,000, which was identified as proceeds of illicit activity, was seized and held for forfeiture purposes. Additionally seized in connection to the search was an illegally possessed weapon, specifically a .380 caliber Hi-point handgun loaded with ammunition in the magazine.
As a result of the investigation, Rodriguez-Concepcion was charged with possession of heroin (a crime of the third degree), possession of heroin with the intent to distribute (a crime of the third degree), possession of cocaine (a crime of the third degree), possession of cocaine with the intent to distribute (a crime of the third degree), possession of oxycodone - a schedule II narcotic (a crime of the third degree), possession of oxycodone - a schedule II narcotic, with the intent to distribute (a crime of the third degree), possession of a firearm (a crime of the second degree), certain person not to possess a firearm (a crime of the second degree), possession of a defaced firearm (a crime of the third degree), possession of a firearm with a nexus to narcotics distribution/sales (a crime of the second degree), and possession of narcotics paraphernalia (a disorderly persons offense).
As a result of the issuance of these criminal charges, Rodriguez-Concepcion was incarcerated at the Cape May County Correctional Center, in compliance with the attorney general guidelines concerning bail reform.
The above was received from a law enforcement agency. The person named is innocent unless proven otherwise.