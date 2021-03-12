NORTH WILDWOOD - Police responded to the 500 west block of 26nd Avenue, at approximately 12:11 p.m. March 8, regarding a suspicious motor vehicle that was occupied.
According to a release, upon officers arrival, the suspicious vehicle was located but was unoccupied. A check of the vehicle's registration revealed that it was stolen out of Vineland, at approximately 6:30 am the same morning.
Several homeowners along the block gave a description of the accused and stated he recently left the area on foot prior to police arrival.
Shortly after, officers observed the accused, later to be identified as Reynaldo Figueroa-Ardon, 20, of Vineland, walking west along the 300 west block of 26th Avenue. Further investigation revealed Figueroa-Ardon had the keys to the stolen vehicle and had been in possession of it. He was arrested and charged with third-degree receiving stolen property.
Figueroa-Ardon was processed and placed on a summons, in accordance with State of New Jersey's Criminal Justice Reform guidelines.
Troopers from New Jersey State Police-Port Norris Station contacted North Wildwood Police while Figueroa-Ardon was being booked and took custody of him at police headquarters to process him for an incident that took place in their jurisdiction during the same day.
According to a press release by the Montgomery County (Pennsylvania) District Attorney's Office, in Whitemarsh Township, police arrested Figueroa-Ardon for the attempted murder of a law enforcement officer and related charges, after he shot a Whitemarsh Township police officer in the head March 10, less than two days after his arrest in North Wildwood.
The officer in question, Matthew Stadulis, started his career with the North Wildwood Police Department as a class II officer, in 2006 and 2007, before being hired by the Whitemarsh Township Police Department. The North Wildwood Police Department is proud to have Stadulis as alumni and is thankful he was able to return to his family after this incident.
It should be noted that the above individuals are only charged with the above mentioned offenses and are presumed innocent until proven guilty. This report only contains individuals that were arrested based on complaints signed by law enforcement personnel, not private citizen signed complaints or ordinance violations.