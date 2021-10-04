COURT HOUSE - The Middle Township Police Department released its arrest report from July 2021:
Kelvin R. Claudio-Reyes, 33, from Villas, NJ was arrested on July 1st by Patrolman Ritterhoff on an Active Warrant and charged with Fugitive from Justice.
Bryan D. Claudio-Reyes, 27, from Villas, NJ was arrested on July 1st by Patrolman Smith on an Active Warrant.
Stacy Gallagher, 40, from Punta Gorda, FL was arrested on July 2nd by Officer Cuomo and charged with Distributing Prescription Legend Drugs, Possession of Prescription Legend Drugs, Possession of CDS and Possession of Drug Paraphernalia.
Adam M. Swift, 42, from Cape May Court House, NJ was arrested on July 2nd by Officer Cuomo and charged with Distributing Prescription Legend Drugs, Possession of Prescription Legend Drugs, Possession of CDS and Possession of Drug Paraphernalia.
Samantha Gilmore, 37, from North Cape May, NJ was arrested on July 3rd by Corporal Hagan and charged with Shoplifting.
Mark Laravazquez, 32, from Sloatsburg, NY was arrested on July 3rd by Officer Cuomo and charged with Driving While Intoxicated.
Donna M. Ginder, 56, from Norwood, PA was arrested on July 3rd by Officer Cuomo and charged with Driving While Intoxicated.
Kaylee Bland, 24, from Villas, NJ was arrested on July 4th by Corporal Pastore and charged with Possession of CDS and Possession of Drug Paraphernalia.
Christopher T. Foster, 21, from West Cape May, NJ was arrested on July 4th by Corporal Pastore on an Active Warrant and charged with Hindering Apprehension or Prosecution of Another.
Brandi Richards, 23, from Cape May, NJ was arrested on July 4th by Corporal Pastore and charged with Possession of CDS, Possession of Drug Paraphernalia and Unlawful Possession of Weapons.
Karamjit Singh, 35, from Cape May Court House, NJ was arrested on July 4th by Officer Cuomo and charged with Driving While Intoxicated.
John S. Papale, 34, from Burleigh, NJ was arrested on July 4th by Patrolman Runyon and charged with Criminal Mischief.
Peter Centeno, 39, from Hicksville, NY was arrested on July 4th by Patrolman Runyon and charged with Shoplifting.
Brittany L. Kohler, 32, from Rio Grande, NJ was arrested on July 5th by Patrolman Dececco on an Active Warrant.
Robert Chew III, 20, from Whitesboro, NJ was arrested on July 5th by Patrolman Dececco and charged with Possession of Weapons for Unlawful Purposes.
Ralph J. Otto, 57, from Rio Grande, NJ was arrested on July 6th by Patrolman Urquhart and charged with Theft.
Harry E. Angstadt Jr, 30, from Cape May Court House, NJ was arrested on July 7th by Patrolman Matthews and charged with Attempting to Cause Bodily Injury.
Warren R. Gerhard, 66, from North Cape May, NJ was arrested on July 7th by Officer Schrader and charged with Possession of CDS and Possession of Drug Paraphernalia.
Paul Shibles Jr, 33, from Wildwood, NJ was arrested on July 7th by Patrolman Rocca on an Active Warrant.
Michael J. Gillen, 26, from Atlantic City, NJ was arrested on July 9th by Patrolman Stiefel on active Warrants and charged with Obstruction, Resisting Arrest and Eluding Officer.
Samuel A. Ruiz, 38, from Whitesboro, NJ was arrested on July 9th by Officer Schrader on an Active Warrant and charged with Shoplifting.
Jeffrey D. Larsen, 45, from Villas, NJ was arrested on July 10th by Patrolman Smith and charged with Shoplifting and Possession or Distribution of Hypodermic Needle or Syringe.
Gregory Calfina, 39, from Villas, NJ was arrested on July 12th by Patrolman Eskander and charged with Possession of CDS, Possession of Drug Paraphernalia and Possession or Distribution of Hypodermic Needle or Syringe.
Paul J. Gilger, 40, from Philadelphia, PA was arrested on July 12th by Patrolman Vendetta on an Active Warrant.
John F. Eck, 46, from Wildwood, NJ was arrested on July 13th by Patrolman Reardon and charged with Terroristic Threats and False Public Alarms.
Daniel J. Broughton, 29, from Rio Grande, NJ was arrested on July 14th by Patrolman Urquhart on an Active Warrant.
Amy M. Stimmel, 44, from Rio Grande, NJ was arrested on July 14th by Patrolman Vitola and charged with Aggravated Assault on Police Officer, Assault on First Aid, Possession of Weapons for Unlawful Purpose and Animal Cruelty.
Cory Brown, 29, from Cape May Court House, NJ was arrested on July 14th by Patrolman Dececco and charged with Aggravated Assault.
Michael D. Smith, 40, from Rio Grande, NJ was arrested on July 15th by Patrolman Dececco on an Active Warrant.
Melissa Rosenthal, 33, from Ocean City, NJ was arrested on July 15th by Patrolman Runyon and charged with Driving While intoxicated.
Deyaneira Brito-Arroyo, 20, from Wildwood, NJ was arrested on July 15th by Patrolman Delgado and charged with Shoplifting, Possession of Drug Paraphernalia, Possession or Distribution of Hypodermic Needle or Syringe.
Kevin M. Day, 46, from Wildwood, NJ was arrested on July 17th by Officer Cuomo and charged with Simple Assault and Disorderly Conduct.
Ralph J. Otto, 57, from North Wildwood, NJ was arrested on July 18th by Patrolman Eskander and charged with Lewdness.
James L. Schweibinz Jr, 33, from Woodbine, NJ was arrested on July 21st by Officer Cuomo and charged with Driving While Intoxicated and Possession or Distribution of Hypodermic Needle or Syringe.
Matthew Camp, 40, from Green Creek, NJ was arrested on July 21st by Patrolman Rocca on an Active Warrant and charged with Possession of CDS.
Yadimar Lacen, 29, from Wildwood Crest, NJ was arrested on July 21st by Patrolman Vendetta and charged with Providing False Government Documents.
Richard J. Hudnett, 73, from Rio Grande, NJ was arrested on July 24th by Patrolman MacCormack and charged with Driving While Intoxicated.
Anthony F. Albano, 21, from Cape May Court House, NJ was arrested on July 26th by Patrolman Reardon and charged with Manufacturing, Distributing or Dispensing CDS, Distributing Drugs on School Property and Conspiracy.
Jamy F. Lennon, 40, from Cape May Court House, NJ was arrested on July 26th by Patrolman Reardon and charged with Manufacturing, Distributing or Dispensing CDS, Distributing Drugs on School Property and Conspiracy.
Latifa R. Howell, 28, from Pleasantville, NJ was arrested on July 27th by Patrolman Rocca on Active Warrants and charged with Possession of Drug Paraphernalia.
Gary Nelson Jr, 36, from Rio Grande, NJ was arrested on July 28th by Officer Schrader and charged with Possession of CDS.
William C. Holly, 43, from North Wildwood, NJ was arrested on July 30th by Officer Jones and charged with Driving While Intoxicated, Possession of CDS, Manufacturing, Distributing or Dispensing CDS, Distributing CDS within 500 feet of Public Housing or Park, Possession of Drug Paraphernalia and Possession or Distribution of Hypodermic Needle or Syringe.
Carlos A. Rivera, 51, from Newark, NJ was arrested on July 31st by Patrolman Eskander and charged with Possession of CDS, Possession of Drug Paraphernalia, Possession or Distribution of Hypodermic Needle or Syringe, Unlawful Possession of Weapons and Certain Persons Not to Have Weapons.
Lisa C. Salvadore, 54, from Cape May Court House, NJ was arrested on July 31st by Corporal Pastore and charged with Driving While Intoxicated.
Eric K. Kimbugwe, 43, from Cape May Court House, NJ was arrested on July 31st by Patrolman Reardon and charged with Driving While Intoxicated.
Allan M. Afanador, 51, from Vineland, NJ was arrested on July 31st by Patrolman Smith and charged with Obstruction and Resisting Arrest.
The above is based on information received from a law enforcement agency. The persons named are innocent unless proven otherwise.