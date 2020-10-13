ATLANTIC CITY - An Atlantic County attorney, who was convicted of endangering the welfare of a child, in 2018, will get a new trial, NJ.com reports.
A state Appellate Court ruled Oct. 9 that David Alcantara, of Ventnor, did not receive a fair trial that led to his conviction. The conviction was vacated by the appellate court's ruling.
Alcantara was arrested, in Wildwood, Oct. 3, 2012. Alcantara, then 44, was indicted for sexually assaulting a then 14-year-old girl over four years. He was eventually found not guilty of those charges, but was convicted, in 2018, on charges related to a separate victim, who prosecutors said Alcantara began endangering, in 2005, when she was 10, and continued through 2012.
