Court Gavel Image (2020) - USE THIS ONE
Shutterstock

NOTE: The Cape May County Herald is offering full coverage of the COVID-19 / coronavirus emergency to all, with no payment required. We are committed to ensuring our readers can make critical decisions for themselves and their families during this ongoing situation. To continue supporting this vital reporting, please consider a digital subscription or contribution. For more coverage, subscribe to our daily newsletter.

ATLANTIC CITY - An Atlantic County attorney, who was convicted of endangering the welfare of a child, in 2018, will get a new trial, NJ.com reports.

A state Appellate Court ruled Oct. 9 that David Alcantara, of Ventnor, did not receive a fair trial that led to his conviction. The conviction was vacated by the appellate court's ruling.  

Alcantara was arrested, in Wildwood, Oct. 3, 2012. Alcantara, then 44, was indicted for sexually assaulting a then 14-year-old girl over four years. He was eventually found not guilty of those charges, but was convicted, in 2018, on charges related to a separate victim, who prosecutors said Alcantara began endangering, in 2005, when she was 10, and continued through 2012. 

Read full story here.

Tags

Get 'The Wrap', a new way to get the news.

We wrap up the news from the Shore you love, and deliver it to your inbox, weekly.

Load comments