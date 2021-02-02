LTPD LOGO-USE THIS ONE

VILLAS - The Lower Township Police Department responded to or initiated a total of 1,123 calls, averaging a total of 113 calls per day.

According to a release, police also made a total of 19 arrests during this period. 

Below is a breakdown of incidents and arrests by date:

1-1-21  

Non-Criminal Incidents - 1

Fire Related Calls - 2

Motor Vehicle Accidents - 0

Traffic Enforcement - 7

Public Services – 89

Domestic Violence Incidents -  

DWI – Jennings Ave. & Fulling Mill Rd., Villas

DWI – Breakwater Rd. & Route 9, Erma

1-2-21  

Non-Criminal Incidents - 8

Fire Related Calls - 1

Motor Vehicle Accidents - 2

Traffic Enforcement - 1

Public Services - 88

Domestic Violence Incidents -  

Theft – Leaming Ave., North Cape May

Criminal Mischief – Bayshore Rd., Villas

1-3-21  

Non-Criminal Incidents - 1

Fire Related Calls - 1

Motor Vehicle Accidents - 0

Traffic Enforcement - 3

Public Services - 49

Domestic Violence Incidents -  

Robbery – E. Weber Ave., Villas

DWI – E. Bates Ave., Villas

1-4-21  

Non-Criminal Incidents - 3

Fire Related Calls - 2

Motor Vehicle Accidents - 2

Traffic Enforcement - 6

Public Services - 84

Domestic Violence Incidents -  

DWI – Ferry Rd., North Cape May

Death Investigation – Cardinal Rd., Villas

1-5-21  

Non-Criminal Incidents - 5

Fire Related Calls - 1

Motor Vehicle Accidents - 0

Traffic Enforcement - 13

Public Services - 65

Domestic Violence Incidents -  

Robbery – Town Bank Rd., North Cape May

Theft – Cove Dr., North Cape May

Fraud – Roseann Ave., North Cape May

Narcotic Drug Laws – Town Bank Rd. & Leaming Ave., North Cape May

Narcotic Drug Laws – E. Atlantic Ave., Villas

1-6-21  

Non-Criminal Incidents - 5

Fire Related Calls - 1

Motor Vehicle Accidents - 1

Traffic Enforcement - 10

Public Services - 90

Domestic Violence Incidents -  

Fraud – Kathryn Blvd., Erma

Narcotic Drug Laws – Crawford Rd., Cape May

1-7-21  

Non-Criminal Incidents - 12

Fire Related Calls - 1

Motor Vehicle Accidents - 2

Traffic Enforcement - 15

Public Services - 118

Domestic Violence Incidents -  

Theft – Beachhurst Dr., North Cape May

Fraud – Fieldview Dr., North Cape May

DWI – Fishing Creek & Bayshore Rds., Fishing Creek

1-8-21  

Non-Criminal Incidents - 3

Fire Related Calls - 3

Motor Vehicle Accidents - 0

Traffic Enforcement - 14

Public Services – 108

Domestic Violence Incidents -  

DWI – Maryland Ave., Villas

1-9-21  

Non-Criminal Incidents - 2

Fire Related Calls - 1

Motor Vehicle Accidents - 0

Traffic Enforcement - 14

Public Services - 54

Domestic Violence Incidents -  

Criminal Mischief – Bayshore Rd., North Cape May

Criminal Mischief – Sheridan Dr., Fishing Creek

1-10-21  

Non-Criminal Incidents - 3

Fire Related Calls - 2

Motor Vehicle Accidents - 1

Traffic Enforcement - 12

Public Services - 48

Domestic Violence Incidents -  

Fraud – Shirley Ave., Erma

DWI – Route 109 & Ocean Dr., Cold Spring

Weekly Adult Arrest Report

1/1/21

  • Nanette Justiniano/47, Villas, NJ - DWI                                           
  • John Dipietro/60, Wildwood, NJ - DWI                                                       

1/2/21

  • Danielle J. Russo/32, Villas, NJ - Contempt of Court                                              

1/3/21

  • Valentino J. Speyerer/51, Cape May, NJ - DWI, Revocation for Refusal to Submit to Breath Test
  • Dylan C. Tozer/29, Villas, NJ - Hindering Prosecution   
  • George J. Nolan/37, Villas, NJ - Hindering Prosecution   
  • Stephanie E. Ashton-Warren/28, Villas, NJ - Hindering Prosecution                         
  • Frances J. Smith, Jr./44, Villas, NJ - Criminal Trespassing                                    

 1/4/21

  • Kenneth W. Strain/58, Cape May Court House, NJ - DWI                                                

1/5/21

  • Edwin M. Ralston/37 Possession of CDS, Possession/Use Drug Paraphernalia, Possession/Distribution Hypodermic Syringes                     

1/6/21

  • Gregory C. Wilson, Jr./19, North Cape May, NJ - Possession of 50g or Less of Marijuana, Drug Possession by Motor Vehicle Operator            
  • Nigel J. Hazel-Cruz/29, Wildwood, NJ - DWI, Revocation for Refusal to Submit to Breath Test, Driving Without Driver's License/Exam Etc., Driving After License Suspended or Revoked         

1/7/21

  • Glenn A. Senec Jr./32, Cape May Court House, NJ - Contempt of Domestic Violence Order                                 

1/8/21

  • Rickey A. Ahern/41, Burleigh, NJ - Possession of 50g or Less of Marijuana, Contempt of Court     
  • Kevin Dallin/51, Villas, NJ - DWI                                   

1/9/21

  • Sarah N. Gilbert/19, Villas, NJ - Criminal Trespassing                                           
  • Antonio D. Phillips/37, North Cape May, NJ - Contempt of Court                                     
  • Daniel J. Renye/27, Bellmawr, NJ - Contempt of Domestic Violence Order                                    

1/10/21

  • Connor P. Flannery/23, Cold Spring, NJ - DWI, Leaving the Scene of an Accident, Failure to Report an Accident

The above was received from a law enforcement agency. All suspects are innocent unless proven otherwise.

