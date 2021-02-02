VILLAS - The Lower Township Police Department responded to or initiated a total of 1,123 calls, averaging a total of 113 calls per day.
According to a release, police also made a total of 19 arrests during this period.
Below is a breakdown of incidents and arrests by date:
1-1-21
Non-Criminal Incidents - 1
Fire Related Calls - 2
Motor Vehicle Accidents - 0
Traffic Enforcement - 7
Public Services – 89
Domestic Violence Incidents -
DWI – Jennings Ave. & Fulling Mill Rd., Villas
DWI – Breakwater Rd. & Route 9, Erma
1-2-21
Non-Criminal Incidents - 8
Fire Related Calls - 1
Motor Vehicle Accidents - 2
Traffic Enforcement - 1
Public Services - 88
Domestic Violence Incidents -
Theft – Leaming Ave., North Cape May
Criminal Mischief – Bayshore Rd., Villas
1-3-21
Non-Criminal Incidents - 1
Fire Related Calls - 1
Motor Vehicle Accidents - 0
Traffic Enforcement - 3
Public Services - 49
Domestic Violence Incidents -
Robbery – E. Weber Ave., Villas
DWI – E. Bates Ave., Villas
1-4-21
Non-Criminal Incidents - 3
Fire Related Calls - 2
Motor Vehicle Accidents - 2
Traffic Enforcement - 6
Public Services - 84
Domestic Violence Incidents -
DWI – Ferry Rd., North Cape May
Death Investigation – Cardinal Rd., Villas
1-5-21
Non-Criminal Incidents - 5
Fire Related Calls - 1
Motor Vehicle Accidents - 0
Traffic Enforcement - 13
Public Services - 65
Domestic Violence Incidents -
Robbery – Town Bank Rd., North Cape May
Theft – Cove Dr., North Cape May
Fraud – Roseann Ave., North Cape May
Narcotic Drug Laws – Town Bank Rd. & Leaming Ave., North Cape May
Narcotic Drug Laws – E. Atlantic Ave., Villas
1-6-21
Non-Criminal Incidents - 5
Fire Related Calls - 1
Motor Vehicle Accidents - 1
Traffic Enforcement - 10
Public Services - 90
Domestic Violence Incidents -
Fraud – Kathryn Blvd., Erma
Narcotic Drug Laws – Crawford Rd., Cape May
1-7-21
Non-Criminal Incidents - 12
Fire Related Calls - 1
Motor Vehicle Accidents - 2
Traffic Enforcement - 15
Public Services - 118
Domestic Violence Incidents -
Theft – Beachhurst Dr., North Cape May
Fraud – Fieldview Dr., North Cape May
DWI – Fishing Creek & Bayshore Rds., Fishing Creek
1-8-21
Non-Criminal Incidents - 3
Fire Related Calls - 3
Motor Vehicle Accidents - 0
Traffic Enforcement - 14
Public Services – 108
Domestic Violence Incidents -
DWI – Maryland Ave., Villas
1-9-21
Non-Criminal Incidents - 2
Fire Related Calls - 1
Motor Vehicle Accidents - 0
Traffic Enforcement - 14
Public Services - 54
Domestic Violence Incidents -
Criminal Mischief – Bayshore Rd., North Cape May
Criminal Mischief – Sheridan Dr., Fishing Creek
1-10-21
Non-Criminal Incidents - 3
Fire Related Calls - 2
Motor Vehicle Accidents - 1
Traffic Enforcement - 12
Public Services - 48
Domestic Violence Incidents -
Fraud – Shirley Ave., Erma
DWI – Route 109 & Ocean Dr., Cold Spring
Weekly Adult Arrest Report
1/1/21
- Nanette Justiniano/47, Villas, NJ - DWI
- John Dipietro/60, Wildwood, NJ - DWI
1/2/21
- Danielle J. Russo/32, Villas, NJ - Contempt of Court
1/3/21
- Valentino J. Speyerer/51, Cape May, NJ - DWI, Revocation for Refusal to Submit to Breath Test
- Dylan C. Tozer/29, Villas, NJ - Hindering Prosecution
- George J. Nolan/37, Villas, NJ - Hindering Prosecution
- Stephanie E. Ashton-Warren/28, Villas, NJ - Hindering Prosecution
- Frances J. Smith, Jr./44, Villas, NJ - Criminal Trespassing
1/4/21
- Kenneth W. Strain/58, Cape May Court House, NJ - DWI
1/5/21
- Edwin M. Ralston/37 Possession of CDS, Possession/Use Drug Paraphernalia, Possession/Distribution Hypodermic Syringes
1/6/21
- Gregory C. Wilson, Jr./19, North Cape May, NJ - Possession of 50g or Less of Marijuana, Drug Possession by Motor Vehicle Operator
- Nigel J. Hazel-Cruz/29, Wildwood, NJ - DWI, Revocation for Refusal to Submit to Breath Test, Driving Without Driver's License/Exam Etc., Driving After License Suspended or Revoked
1/7/21
- Glenn A. Senec Jr./32, Cape May Court House, NJ - Contempt of Domestic Violence Order
1/8/21
- Rickey A. Ahern/41, Burleigh, NJ - Possession of 50g or Less of Marijuana, Contempt of Court
- Kevin Dallin/51, Villas, NJ - DWI
1/9/21
- Sarah N. Gilbert/19, Villas, NJ - Criminal Trespassing
- Antonio D. Phillips/37, North Cape May, NJ - Contempt of Court
- Daniel J. Renye/27, Bellmawr, NJ - Contempt of Domestic Violence Order
1/10/21
- Connor P. Flannery/23, Cold Spring, NJ - DWI, Leaving the Scene of an Accident, Failure to Report an Accident
The above was received from a law enforcement agency. All suspects are innocent unless proven otherwise.