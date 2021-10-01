Ocean City Boardwalk Option - File Photo
OCEAN CITY - A former Roman Catholic pastor, as part of a plea agreement, admitted to stealing over $30,000 from a Pennsylvania parish to pad his salary purchase a shore home in Cape May County. 

Monsignor Joseph McLoone, 58, was sentenced to five years probation Sept. 30, after prosecutors concluded a probe subsequent to him being accused of initially stealing over $100,000 from the parish, NBC 10 reported. Prosecutors said McLoone used the funds to help him buy a home in Ocean City, which he and men he had sexual relations with used. 

McLoone will serve the first nine months of his probation under house arrest and must also complete community service, NBC 10 added.

