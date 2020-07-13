WILDWOOD - The Cape May County Prosecutor's Office is conducting a preliminary investigation regarding a police incident in the early morning hours of July 12, between 3-3:30 a.m., on the 3700 block of Pacific Avenue, in Wildwood.
According to a release, the object of the preliminary investigation is to determine whether the actions of the arresting officer or officers potentially violated NJS 2C:3-7, use of justifiable force to effect an arrest or any other related criminal statutes.
The office is asking that any member of the public who has video or photographic footage of the events please contact the Cape May County Prosecutor's Office, Professional Standards Unit, at (609) 465-1135.