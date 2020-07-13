CMC Pros Logo

NOTE: The Cape May County Herald is offering full coverage of the COVID-19 / coronavirus emergency to all, with no payment required. We are committed to ensuring our readers can make critical decisions for themselves and their families during this ongoing situation. To continue supporting this vital reporting, please consider a digital subscription or contribution. For more coverage, subscribe to our daily newsletter.

WILDWOOD - The Cape May County Prosecutor's Office is conducting a preliminary investigation regarding a police incident in the early morning hours of July 12, between 3-3:30 a.m., on the 3700 block of Pacific Avenue, in Wildwood.

According to a release, the object of the preliminary investigation is to determine whether the actions of the arresting officer or officers potentially violated NJS 2C:3-7, use of justifiable force to effect an arrest or any other related criminal statutes.

The office is asking that any member of the public who has video or photographic footage of the events please contact the Cape May County Prosecutor's Office, Professional Standards Unit, at (609) 465-1135.

Tags

Get The Wrap In Your Inbox

We wrap up the news from the shore that you love. Delivered weekly.

Subscriptions
Load comments