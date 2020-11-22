MTPD Logo

COURT HOUSE - During the week of Oct. 12-18, the members of the Middle Township Police Department responded to or initiated 620 calls for service, averaging 88 per day. 

According to a release, during the week a total of 8 adults were arrested for various offenses.

The following is a list of some of the more serious calls for service, which occurred during the week:

Monday, October 12, 2020:

Theft - Route 9 South, Rio Grande

Motor Vehicle Crash - North Wildwood Boulevard, Burleigh

Motor Vehicle Crash - Court House South Dennis Road, CMCH

Fraud - Route 47 North, CMCH

Motor Vehicle Crash - Court House South Dennis Road, CMCH

Motor Vehicle Crash - Route 47 South, Rio Grande

Theft - Court House South Dennis Road, CMCH

Theft - North Wildwood Boulevard, Burleigh

Theft - Route 9 South, Rio Grande

Tuesday, October 13, 2020:

Theft - Secluded Lane, Rio Grande

Motor Vehicle Crash - Stone Harbor Boulevard, CMCH

Motor Vehicle Crash - Route 9 South, Rio Grande

Motor Vehicle Crash - Route 9 South, CMCH

Threats - Parkside Drive, CMCH

Motor Vehicle Crash - Route 9 South, Rio Grande

Wednesday, October 14, 2020:

Motor Vehicle Crash - Stone Harbor Boulevard, CMCH

Motor Vehicle Crash - Route 9 South, Whitesboro

Fire Call - South 5th Street, Rio Grande

Motor Vehicle Crash - Goshen Road, CMCH

Thursday, October 15, 2020:

Fire Call - Route 47 South, Rio Grande

Motor Vehicle Crash - Mechanic Street, CMCH

Theft - Route 47 South, Rio Grande

Criminal Mischief - Dogwood Drive, Swainton

Shoplifting - Shoprite, Rio Grande

Motor Vehicle Crash - Reeves Street, Whitesboro

Missing Person - North Main Street, CMCH

Friday, October 16, 2020:

Motor Vehicle Crash - Route 9 South, Rio Grande

Theft - Route 9 South, Rio Grande

Saturday, October 17, 2020:

Theft - South Main Street, CMCH

Motor Vehicle Crash - Route 9 South, CMCH

Motor Vehicle Crash - Route 9 South, Rio Grande

Motor Vehicle Crash - Court House South Dennis Road, CMCH

Motor Vehicle Crash - Route 9 South, Burleigh

Harassment - Route 9 South, Rio Grande

Sunday, October 18, 2020:

Theft - Indian Trail, Burleigh

Fraud - Route 9 South, Rio Grande

Harassment - Avalon Woods Court, Swainton

Fraud - Cottonwood Drive, CMCH

MIDDLE TOWNSHIP POLICE ADULT WEEKLY ARREST REPORT

Middle Township Police Department Weekly Arrest Report

Oct. 12-18

Michael C. Smith, 45, from Atlantic City, NJ was arrested on October 12th by Patrolman Dececco and charged with Simple Assault, Shoplifting and Possession of Marijuana under 50 Grams.

Charles L. Raff, 68, from San Francisco, CA was arrested on October 13th by Patrolman A. Eskander and charged with Criminal Mischief and Unlicensed Entry of Structures.

Michael I. Dickerson, 28, from Villas, NJ was arrested on October 14th by Patrolman G. Eskander and charged with Possession of CDS.

Lynette T. Herring, 42, from Vineland, NJ was arrested on October 14th by Patrolman Martino and charged with Possession of CDS.

Polly Freeman, 41, from Green Creek, NJ was arrested on October 15th by Patrolman Cuomo and charged with Possession of Marijuana under 50 Grams and Driving While Intoxicated.

David W. Layton, 38, from Cape May Court House, NJ was arrested on October 17th by Patrolman Dececco and charged with Under the Influence of CDS and Driving While Intoxicated.

David W. Layton, 38, from Cape May Court House, NJ was arrested on October 18th by Patrolman Dececco and charged with Disorderly Conduct and Possession of CDS.

James J. Johnson, 47, from Wildwood, NJ was arrested on October 18th by Patrolman Vitola on an Active Warrant and charged with Possession of CDS, Possession of Marijuana under 50 Grams, Distribution of CDS under one half Ounce, Possession of Drug Paraphernalia, Possession of Distribution of Hypodermic Needle or Syringe, Possession of Weapons for Unlawful Purposes, Unlawful Possession of Weapons, and Certain Persons Not to Have Weapons.

