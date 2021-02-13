VILLAS - The Lower Township Police Department responded to or initiated a total of 697 calls, averaging a total of 100 calls per day. Police also made a total of seven arrests during this period.
According to a release, below is a breakdown of incidents and arrests by date:
1-18-21
Non-Criminal Incidents - 4
Fire Related Calls - 1
Motor Vehicle Accidents - 0
Traffic Enforcement - 11
Public Services – 58
Domestic Violence Incidents - 0
Theft – Bayshore Rd., North Cape May
DWI, Narcotic Drug Laws – Utah Ave., Villas
1-19-21
Non-Criminal Incidents - 3
Fire Related Calls - 0
Motor Vehicle Accidents - 0
Traffic Enforcement - 7
Public Services - 88
Domestic Violence Incidents - 1
Simple Assault – Apple Blossom Dr., North Cape May
Criminal Mischief – E. Pacific Ave., Villas
1-20-21
Non-Criminal Incidents - 6
Fire Related Calls - 1
Motor Vehicle Accidents - 1
Traffic Enforcement - 9
Public Services - 66
Domestic Violence Incidents - 1
Simple Assault – E. Delaware Pkwy., Villas
DWI – Bayshore Rd., Villas
1-21-21
Non-Criminal Incidents - 1
Fire Related Calls - 0
Motor Vehicle Accidents - 0
Traffic Enforcement - 10
Public Services - 79
Domestic Violence Incidents - 2
Theft - Bayshore Rd., North Cape May
Simple Assault – Matthews Ave., Villas
1-22-21
Non-Criminal Incidents - 9
Fire Related Calls - 1
Motor Vehicle Accidents - 1
Traffic Enforcement - 14
Public Services - 71
Domestic Violence Incidents - 1
None
1-23-21
Non-Criminal Incidents - 5
Fire Related Calls - 2
Motor Vehicle Accidents - 0
Traffic Enforcement - 5
Public Services - 55
Domestic Violence Incidents - 1
None
1-24-21
Non-Criminal Incidents - 4
Fire Related Calls - 0
Motor Vehicle Accidents - 1
Traffic Enforcement - 5
Public Services - 71
Domestic Violence Incidents - 1
Narcotic Drug Laws – E. New York Ave., Villas
Weekly Adult Arrest Report
1/18/21
- Carley A. McPherson/25, Cape May, NJ - DWI, Possession of CDS
- Chreise B. Johnson/30, North Cape May, NJ - Theft
1/19/21
- Charles C. Conner Jr./46, Villas, NJ - Contempt of Court
- Alexandra N. Grogan/25, North Cape May, NJ - Simple Assault, Contempt of Court
1/20/21
- Markwill Soto-Sotomayor/26, DWI, Possession of CDS, Possession/Use Drug Paraphernalia, Drug Possession by Motor Vehicle Operator
1/23/20
- Daniel J. Renye/27, Bellmawr, NJ - Contempt of Domestic Violence Order, Criminal Restraint
1/24/21
- James F. Kurz/21, Williamstown, NJ - Possession of 50g or Less of Marijuana, Drug Possession by Motor Vehicle Operator
The above was received from a law enforcement agency. The person(s) named is innocent unless proven otherwise.