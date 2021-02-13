LTPD LOGO-USE THIS ONE

VILLAS - The Lower Township Police Department responded to or initiated a total of 697 calls, averaging a total of 100 calls per day. Police also made a total of seven arrests during this period.

According to a release, below is a breakdown of incidents and arrests by date:

1-18-21  

Non-Criminal Incidents - 4

Fire Related Calls - 1

Motor Vehicle Accidents - 0

Traffic Enforcement - 11

Public Services – 58

Domestic Violence Incidents - 0

Theft – Bayshore Rd., North Cape May

DWI, Narcotic Drug Laws – Utah Ave., Villas

1-19-21  

Non-Criminal Incidents - 3

Fire Related Calls - 0

Motor Vehicle Accidents - 0

Traffic Enforcement - 7

Public Services - 88

Domestic Violence Incidents - 1

Simple Assault – Apple Blossom Dr., North Cape May

Criminal Mischief – E. Pacific Ave., Villas

1-20-21  

Non-Criminal Incidents - 6

Fire Related Calls - 1

Motor Vehicle Accidents - 1

Traffic Enforcement - 9

Public Services - 66

Domestic Violence Incidents - 1

Simple Assault – E. Delaware Pkwy., Villas

DWI – Bayshore Rd., Villas

1-21-21  

Non-Criminal Incidents - 1

Fire Related Calls - 0

Motor Vehicle Accidents - 0

Traffic Enforcement - 10

Public Services - 79

Domestic Violence Incidents - 2

Theft - Bayshore Rd., North Cape May

Simple Assault – Matthews Ave., Villas

1-22-21  

Non-Criminal Incidents - 9

Fire Related Calls - 1

Motor Vehicle Accidents - 1

Traffic Enforcement - 14

Public Services - 71

Domestic Violence Incidents - 1

None

1-23-21  

Non-Criminal Incidents - 5

Fire Related Calls - 2

Motor Vehicle Accidents - 0

Traffic Enforcement - 5

Public Services - 55

Domestic Violence Incidents - 1

None

1-24-21  

Non-Criminal Incidents - 4

Fire Related Calls - 0

Motor Vehicle Accidents - 1

Traffic Enforcement - 5

Public Services - 71

Domestic Violence Incidents - 1

Narcotic Drug Laws – E. New York Ave., Villas

Weekly Adult Arrest Report 

1/18/21

  • Carley A. McPherson/25, Cape May, NJ - DWI, Possession of CDS
  • Chreise B. Johnson/30, North Cape May, NJ - Theft 

1/19/21

  • Charles C. Conner Jr./46, Villas, NJ - Contempt of Court
  • Alexandra N. Grogan/25, North Cape May, NJ - Simple Assault, Contempt of Court

1/20/21

  • Markwill Soto-Sotomayor/26, DWI, Possession of CDS, Possession/Use Drug Paraphernalia, Drug Possession by Motor Vehicle Operator 

1/23/20

  • Daniel J. Renye/27, Bellmawr, NJ - Contempt of Domestic Violence Order, Criminal Restraint 

1/24/21

  • James F. Kurz/21, Williamstown, NJ - Possession of 50g or Less of Marijuana, Drug Possession by Motor Vehicle Operator

The above was received from a law enforcement agency. The person(s) named is innocent unless proven otherwise.

