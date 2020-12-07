WILDWOOD - At approximately 8:30 a.m. Dec. 4, Wildwood Police Department uniformed patrol officers were flagged down in the 3600 block of New Jersey Avenue by an individual who claimed someone had just attempted to stab him.
According to a release, the victim directed officers to the subject, later identified as Jeremy Horniacek, 23, of Wildwood, who was stopped and found to be holding a folding knife. Horniacek was taken into custody, and the knife was secured by officers. During a search incident to arrest, Horniacek was found to possess a synthetic cannabinoid, which was also secured as evidence.
During the arrest, Tala Sun, 23, of Wildwood, interfered by throwing a cup of coffee at officers and attempting to pull Horniacek away. She, too, was taken into custody.
The Wildwood Police Department Detective Division continued the investigation into the matter, securing formal statements from those involved. As a result, Horniacek was charged with aggravated assault, aggravated assault with a deadly weapon, unlawful possession of a weapon, possession of a weapon for an unlawful purpose, certain person not to possess a weapon, and possession of synthetic cannabinoid. These charges were placed on a warrant complaint, and Horniacek was lodged in the Cape May County Correctional Center, in accordance with New Jersey Criminal Justice Reform guidelines.
Sun was charged with aggravated assault on a police officer, obstruction, and disorderly conduct. These charges were placed on a summons complaint, and she was released following the New Jersey Criminal Justice Reform guidelines.