VILLAS - The Lower Township Police Department responded to or initiated a total of 498 calls, averaging a total of 72 calls per day. Police also made a total of 7 arrests during this period.
According to a release, below is a breakdown of incidents and arrests by date:
11-16-20
Non-Criminal Incidents - 4
Fire Related Calls - 1
Motor Vehicle Accidents - 0
Traffic Enforcement - 3
Public Services – 39
Domestic Violence Incidents - 2
Fraud - Bayshore Rd., Villas
11-17-20
Non-Criminal Incidents - 5
Fire Related Calls - 1
Motor Vehicle Accidents - 0
Traffic Enforcement - 1
Public Services - 20
Domestic Violence Incidents - 3
Criminal Mischief – Holmes Ave., North Cape May
Narcotic Drug Laws – Republic Lane, Villas
11-18-20
Non-Criminal Incidents - 5
Fire Related Calls - 3
Motor Vehicle Accidents - 0
Traffic Enforcement - 2
Public Services - 60
Domestic Violence Incidents - 0
None
11-19-20
Non-Criminal Incidents - 3
Fire Related Calls - 1
Motor Vehicle Accidents - 2
Traffic Enforcement - 5
Public Services - 42
Domestic Violence Incidents - 0
Theft – Town Bank Rd., North Cape May
Criminal Mischief – E. Wilde Ave., Villas
11-20-20
Non-Criminal Incidents - 7
Fire Related Calls - 0
Motor Vehicle Accidents - 1
Traffic Enforcement - 3
Public Services - 65
Domestic Violence Incidents - 1
Simple Assault – Bayshore Rd., Villas
Fraud – E. Tampa Ave., Villas
Criminal Mischief – Atlantic Ave., Diamond Beach
Narcotic Drug Laws – Fulling Mill Rd., Villas
11-21-20
Non-Criminal Incidents - 5
Fire Related Calls - 4
Motor Vehicle Accidents - 0
Traffic Enforcement - 5
Public Services - 32
Domestic Violence Incidents - 2
Simple Assault – Bayshore Rd., Villas
11-22-20
Non-Criminal Incidents - 6
Fire Related Calls - 0
Motor Vehicle Accidents - 0
Traffic Enforcement - 1
Public Services - 33
Domestic Violence Incidents - 2
Theft - Desoto Ave., Villas
Weekly Adult Arrest Report
11/17/20
- Joshua T. Nolan/35, Villas, NJ - Possession of CDS, Possession/Use Drug Paraphernalia, Possession/Distribution Hypodermic Syringes
11/20/20
- Trystan A. Rayer/25, Cape May Court House, NJ - Theft
- Joshua J. Kanz /41, Villas, NJ - Aggravated Assault, Endangering the Welfare of a Child, False Imprisonment
- James E. Ackley/52, Cape May Court House, NJ - Possession of 50g or Less of Marijuana, Possession/Use Drug Paraphernalia
11/21/20
- Joshua M. Smith/18, Villas, NJ - Simple Assault, Criminal Mischief
- Jason S. Wagner/41, Villas, NJ - Simple Assault, Possession of 50g or Less of Marijuana, Possession/Use Drug Paraphernalia
11/22/20
- John B. Zagiel/33, Pennsburg, PA – Criminal Mischief, Possession/Use Drug Paraphernalia, Contempt of Domestic Violence Order
The above was received from a law enforcement agency. The person named is innocent unless proven otherwise.