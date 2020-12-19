LTPD LOGO-USE THIS ONE

VILLAS - The Lower Township Police Department responded to or initiated a total of 498 calls, averaging a total of 72 calls per day. Police also made a total of 7 arrests during this period. 

According to a release, below is a breakdown of incidents and arrests by date:

11-16-20  

Non-Criminal Incidents - 4

Fire Related Calls - 1

Motor Vehicle Accidents - 0

Traffic Enforcement - 3

Public Services – 39

Domestic Violence Incidents - 2

Fraud - Bayshore Rd., Villas

11-17-20  

Non-Criminal Incidents - 5

Fire Related Calls - 1

Motor Vehicle Accidents - 0

Traffic Enforcement - 1

Public Services - 20

Domestic Violence Incidents - 3

Criminal Mischief – Holmes Ave., North Cape May

Narcotic Drug Laws – Republic Lane, Villas

11-18-20  

Non-Criminal Incidents - 5

Fire Related Calls - 3

Motor Vehicle Accidents - 0

Traffic Enforcement - 2

Public Services - 60

Domestic Violence Incidents - 0

None

11-19-20  

Non-Criminal Incidents - 3

Fire Related Calls - 1

Motor Vehicle Accidents - 2

Traffic Enforcement - 5

Public Services - 42

Domestic Violence Incidents - 0

Theft – Town Bank Rd., North Cape May

Criminal Mischief – E. Wilde Ave., Villas

11-20-20  

Non-Criminal Incidents - 7

Fire Related Calls - 0

Motor Vehicle Accidents - 1

Traffic Enforcement - 3

Public Services - 65

Domestic Violence Incidents - 1

Simple Assault – Bayshore Rd., Villas

Fraud – E. Tampa Ave., Villas

Criminal Mischief – Atlantic Ave., Diamond Beach

Narcotic Drug Laws – Fulling Mill Rd., Villas

11-21-20  

Non-Criminal Incidents - 5

Fire Related Calls - 4

Motor Vehicle Accidents - 0

Traffic Enforcement - 5

Public Services - 32

Domestic Violence Incidents - 2

Simple Assault – Bayshore Rd., Villas

11-22-20  

Non-Criminal Incidents - 6

Fire Related Calls - 0

Motor Vehicle Accidents - 0

Traffic Enforcement - 1

Public Services - 33

Domestic Violence Incidents - 2

Theft - Desoto Ave., Villas

Weekly Adult Arrest Report

11/17/20

  • Joshua T. Nolan/35, Villas, NJ - Possession of CDS, Possession/Use Drug Paraphernalia, Possession/Distribution Hypodermic Syringes

11/20/20

  • Trystan A. Rayer/25, Cape May Court House, NJ - Theft
  • Joshua J. Kanz /41, Villas, NJ - Aggravated Assault, Endangering the Welfare of a Child, False Imprisonment
  • James E. Ackley/52, Cape May Court House, NJ - Possession of 50g or Less of Marijuana, Possession/Use Drug Paraphernalia

11/21/20

  • Joshua M. Smith/18, Villas, NJ - Simple Assault, Criminal Mischief
  • Jason S. Wagner/41, Villas, NJ - Simple Assault, Possession of 50g or Less of Marijuana, Possession/Use Drug Paraphernalia

11/22/20

  • John B. Zagiel/33, Pennsburg, PA – Criminal Mischief, Possession/Use Drug Paraphernalia, Contempt of Domestic Violence Order

The above was received from a law enforcement agency. The person named is innocent unless proven otherwise.

