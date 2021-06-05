VILLAS - The Lower Township Police Department responded to or initiated a total of 1,290 calls, averaging a total of 185 calls per day.
According to a release, police also made a total of 12 arrests during this period.
Below is a breakdown of incidents and arrests by date:
5-24-21
Non-Criminal Incidents - 4
Fire Related Calls - 4
Motor Vehicle Accidents - 1
Traffic Enforcement - 34
Public Services – 116
Domestic Violence Incidents - 3
Burglary – E. Tampa Ave., Villas
Burglary – Village Rd. & Bay Dr., Villas
Simple Assault – Fulling Mill & Bayshore Rds., Villas
Fraud – Hollywood Ave., Villas
DWI – Bayshore Rd & Walnut Ave., Villas
5-25-21
Non-Criminal Incidents - 3
Fire Related Calls - 2
Motor Vehicle Accidents - 0
Traffic Enforcement - 56
Public Services - 77
Domestic Violence Incidents - 2
Fraud – Bayshore Rd., Fishing Creek
Fraud – Morris Ave., Villas
Criminal Mischief – Bayshore Rd., Villas
DWI – Higbee Beach, Cold Spring
DWI – Bayshore Rd. & Walnut Ave., Villas
5-26-21
Non-Criminal Incidents - 5
Fire Related Calls - 2
Motor Vehicle Accidents - 2
Traffic Enforcement - 45
Public Services - 142
Domestic Violence Incidents - 1
Fraud – W. Atlantic Ave., Villas
Criminal Mischief – Route 9, Erma
5-27-21
Non-Criminal Incidents - 4
Fire Related Calls - 2
Motor Vehicle Accidents - 0
Traffic Enforcement - 26
Public Services - 119
Domestic Violence Incidents - 0
Theft – W. Pacific Ave., Villas
Theft – W. Pacific Ave., Villas
Theft – E. Pacific Ave., Villas
5-28-21
Non-Criminal Incidents - 2
Fire Related Calls - 0
Motor Vehicle Accidents - 2
Traffic Enforcement - 24
Public Services - 102
Domestic Violence Incidents - 1
None
5-29-21
Non-Criminal Incidents - 2
Fire Related Calls - 0
Motor Vehicle Accidents - 2
Traffic Enforcement - 19
Public Services - 123
Domestic Violence Incidents - 0
Fraud – Mistletoe Rd., Cape May Beach
Criminal Mischief – Croydon Dr., North Cape May
DWI – Higbee Beach, Cold Spring
5-30-21
Non-Criminal Incidents - 1
Fire Related Calls - 1
Motor Vehicle Accidents - 4
Traffic Enforcement - 46
Public Services - 152
Domestic Violence Incidents - 1
Simple Assault – E. Wilde Ave., Villas
Weekly Adult Arrest Report
5-24-21
- Carlos A. Torres/38, Port Norris, NJ - Burglary, Theft, Harassment, Contempt of Domestic Violence Order
- Michael S. Clarke/46, Villas, NJ - Simple Assault, Failure to Allow Fingerprinting
5-25-21
- Christina M. Cavalier/42, Villas, NJ - DWI
- Ethan M. Mack/20, North Cape May, NJ - DWI
- Daniel Salmoran-Candela/20, North Cape May, NJ - Exhibit False Document as Proof of Identification, Tamper Public Record-File
- Shannon S. Breuninger/43, Villas, NJ - Contempt of Court
- Matthew M. Britton/29, Villas, NJ - Strict Liability for Drug Induced Death, Reckless Manslaughter
5-28-21
- Albert H. Riehl/51, Villas, NJ – Aggravated Sexual Assault, Sexual Assault
5-29-21
- Joseph A. Grillo/29, Cold Spring, NJ – Criminal Mischief, Harassment
5-30-21
- Ryan D. Maxwell/32, Wilmington, DE - Contempt of Court
- Yenmarie Soto-Maldonado/34, Villas, NJ – Simple Assault
- Robert W. Benz/75, Rio Grande, NJ - DWI
The following is based on information received from a law enforcement agency. The person(s) named are innocent unless proven otherwise.