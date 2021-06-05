LTPD LOGO-USE THIS ONE

NOTE: The Cape May County Herald is offering full coverage of the COVID-19 / coronavirus emergency to all, with no payment required. We are committed to ensuring our readers can make critical decisions for themselves and their families during this ongoing situation. To continue supporting this vital reporting, please consider a digital subscription or contribution. For more coverage, subscribe to our daily newsletter.

VILLAS - The Lower Township Police Department responded to or initiated a total of 1,290 calls, averaging a total of 185 calls per day.

According to a release, police also made a total of 12 arrests during this period. 

Below is a breakdown of incidents and arrests by date:

5-24-21  

Non-Criminal Incidents - 4

Fire Related Calls - 4

Motor Vehicle Accidents - 1

Traffic Enforcement - 34

Public Services – 116

Domestic Violence Incidents - 3

Burglary – E. Tampa Ave., Villas

Burglary – Village Rd. & Bay Dr., Villas

Simple Assault – Fulling Mill & Bayshore Rds., Villas

Fraud – Hollywood Ave., Villas

DWI – Bayshore Rd & Walnut Ave., Villas

5-25-21  

Non-Criminal Incidents - 3

Fire Related Calls - 2

Motor Vehicle Accidents - 0

Traffic Enforcement - 56

Public Services - 77

Domestic Violence Incidents - 2

Fraud – Bayshore Rd., Fishing Creek

Fraud – Morris Ave., Villas

Criminal Mischief – Bayshore Rd., Villas

DWI – Higbee Beach, Cold Spring

DWI – Bayshore Rd. & Walnut Ave., Villas

5-26-21  

Non-Criminal Incidents - 5

Fire Related Calls - 2

Motor Vehicle Accidents - 2

Traffic Enforcement - 45

Public Services - 142

Domestic Violence Incidents - 1

Fraud – W. Atlantic Ave., Villas

Criminal Mischief – Route 9, Erma

5-27-21  

Non-Criminal Incidents - 4

Fire Related Calls - 2

Motor Vehicle Accidents - 0

Traffic Enforcement - 26

Public Services - 119

Domestic Violence Incidents - 0

Theft – W. Pacific Ave., Villas

Theft – W. Pacific Ave., Villas

Theft – E. Pacific Ave., Villas

5-28-21  

Non-Criminal Incidents - 2

Fire Related Calls - 0

Motor Vehicle Accidents - 2

Traffic Enforcement - 24

Public Services - 102

Domestic Violence Incidents - 1

None

5-29-21  

Non-Criminal Incidents - 2

Fire Related Calls - 0

Motor Vehicle Accidents - 2

Traffic Enforcement - 19

Public Services - 123

Domestic Violence Incidents - 0

Fraud – Mistletoe Rd., Cape May Beach

Criminal Mischief – Croydon Dr., North Cape May

DWI – Higbee Beach, Cold Spring

5-30-21  

Non-Criminal Incidents - 1

Fire Related Calls - 1

Motor Vehicle Accidents - 4

Traffic Enforcement - 46

Public Services - 152

Domestic Violence Incidents - 1

Simple Assault – E. Wilde Ave., Villas

Weekly Adult Arrest Report 

5-24-21

  • Carlos A. Torres/38, Port Norris, NJ - Burglary, Theft, Harassment, Contempt of Domestic Violence Order
  • Michael S. Clarke/46, Villas, NJ - Simple Assault, Failure to Allow Fingerprinting 

5-25-21

  • Christina M. Cavalier/42, Villas, NJ - DWI
  • Ethan M. Mack/20, North Cape May, NJ - DWI
  • Daniel Salmoran-Candela/20, North Cape May, NJ - Exhibit False Document as Proof of Identification, Tamper Public Record-File
  • Shannon S. Breuninger/43, Villas, NJ - Contempt of Court
  • Matthew M. Britton/29, Villas, NJ - Strict Liability for Drug Induced Death, Reckless Manslaughter

5-28-21

  • Albert H. Riehl/51, Villas, NJ – Aggravated Sexual Assault, Sexual Assault 

5-29-21

  • Joseph A. Grillo/29, Cold Spring, NJ – Criminal Mischief, Harassment 

5-30-21

  • Ryan D. Maxwell/32, Wilmington, DE - Contempt of Court
  • Yenmarie Soto-Maldonado/34, Villas, NJ – Simple Assault
  • Robert W. Benz/75, Rio Grande, NJ - DWI

The following is based on information received from a law enforcement agency. The person(s) named are innocent unless proven otherwise.

Tags

Get 'The Wrap', a new way to get the news.

We wrap up the news from the Shore you love, and deliver it to your inbox, weekly.

Load comments