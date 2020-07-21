NORTH WILDWOOD - The North Wildwood Police Department is requesting assistance from the public to help locate a driver and vehicle involved in a hit-and-run accident, at Third and Central avenues, on July 19, at approximately 2: 50 a.m.
According to a release, a pedestrian was injured after being struck by a vehicle while crossing the street. The driver of the vehicle originally stopped and got out, but returned to his vehicle and left the scene prior to police arrival.
Witnesses stated the vehicle involved in the hit and run was a white SUV. A piece of black plastic molding from the driver’s side of the windshield of the vehicle involved was found at the scene. The piece comes back to a 2019/2020 white Hyundai Santa Fe. (Vehicle pictured is a random 2019 white Hyundai Santa Fe, not the actual vehicle).
Witnesses at the scene described the driver as a white male, in his late 40s to early 50s, heavier set, with brown hair, almost shoulder length.
Anyone with information on the whereabouts of the driver and/or vehicle involved in this hit-and-run accident is asked to contact North Wildwood Police Dispatch, at (609) 522-2411, or use our TEXT-A-TIP by texting TIP NWPD followed by your message, to 888777.
