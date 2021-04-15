VILLAS - Cape May County Communications April 14, at roughly 10:49 a.m., received a report of a hit-and-run motor vehicle accident, in the area of the 600 block of Seashore Road.
According to a release, the hit-and-run vehicle was described as a white Ford F-350 stake body truck, with a red snowplow on the front of the vehicle. The vehicle reportedly ran off the roadway and struck multiple mailboxes, causing damage to a parked vehicle. The vehicle then fled the scene.
Members of the Patrol Division responded to the area and attempted to locate the vehicle.
Cape May County Communications, at 11:59 a.m., then received a report from the owner of the vehicle, reporting it was taken without his consent. The owner stated that the vehicle was recently seen by one of his employees in the area of 771 Seashore Road, being operated by Nicholas Bosna, a white man with tattoos.
Officers responded to the area and located a subject matching the description walking in the area of Academy Road. Contact was made with the subject, who gave the officers a false name. Through investigative techniques, officers identified Bosna as the suspect.
Bosna was checked for warrants and was found to be a fugitive from justice out of Ohio. He also had multiple local outstanding warrants.
Bosna was arrested and transported to the Lower Township Police Station for possessing.
Bosna was charged with being a fugitive from justice, hindering (fourth degree), and refusing to submit to fingerprinting.
The Cape May County Prosecutor’s Office was contacted and approved the charges.
The vehicle involved in the incident was later located in the 700 block of Tabernacle Road, in Erma.
It should be noted that the above individual is only charged with the above mentioned offenses and is presumed innocent until proven guilty. This report only contains an individual arrested based on complaints signed by law enforcement personnel, not private citizen signed complaints or ordinance violations.