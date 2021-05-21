VILLAS - During this year’s national Click It or Ticket seat belt campaign, which will take place May 24 through June 6, the Lower Township Police Department will be teaming up with law enforcement nationwide for a Border to Border (B2B) kickoff event.
According to a release, the U.S. Department of Transportation’s National Highway Traffic Safety Administration (NHTSA) is asking all states to participate in B2B, a one-day, four-hour national seat belt awareness event May 24, which is coordinated by participating state highway safety offices and their respective law enforcement liaisons. The B2B initiative aims to increase law enforcement participation by coordinating highly visible seat belt enforcement for drivers at state border checkpoints.
According to NHTSA, in 2019, there were 9,466 unbuckled passenger vehicle occupants killed in crashes in the U.S. In that same year, 55% of passenger vehicle occupants killed at night (6 p.m. - 5:59 a.m.) were not wearing their seat belts. That is why one focus of the Click It or Ticket campaign and the B2B kickoff event is nighttime enforcement.
Participating law enforcement agencies will be taking a no-excuses approach to seat belt law enforcement, writing citations both day and night.
“The Border to Border component of the Click It or Ticket campaign is important because it raises awareness about seat belt safety during a time when seat belt use is decreased,” stated Lt. John Armbruster, patrol commander. “With an increased number of cars flooding the roads due to the upcoming Memorial Day holiday, it’s imperative we get the word out about the importance of seat belt safety.”
“In 2019, we lost too many community members because they did not buckle their seat belts,” stated Sgt. 1st Class Ryan Hansberry, administrative sergeant. Almost twice as many males were killed in crashes, as compared to females, with lower belt use rates, too. Of the males killed in crashes in 2019, more than half (51%) were unrestrained. For females killed in crashes, 40% were not buckled up.
“We aren’t handing out tickets for the thrill of it. If enforcement wakes people up to the dangers of unrestrained driving, we’ll consider our mission to be a success,” stated Capt. Donald Vanaman. “If you know a friend or a family member who does not buckle up when they drive, please ask them to consider changing their habits. Help us spread this lifesaving message before one more friend or family member is killed because of this senseless inaction. Seat belts save lives, and everyone — front seat and back, child and adult — needs to remember to buckle up.
For more information on the Click It or Ticket mobilization, please visit www.nhtsa.gov/ciot.